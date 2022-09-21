Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Raisin Moves into Crypto with New Service “Raisin Crypto,” Kicks Off in Germany
Raisin, a European savings optimizer service that also operates in the US, has announced Raisin Crypto with the new offering first being launched in Germany under the Weltsparen brand. Raisin operates in the US under the SaveBetter brand. The Berlin-based Fintech crypto offering is designed to make investments in a...
Canada: Coinsquare Acquires CoinSmart, Creates Largest Crypto Exchange in the Country
Coinsquare, a Canadian crypto exchange that is the oldest digital asset firm in the country, has agreed to acquire CoinSmart – a crypto marketplace that is registered with the Ontario Securities Commission. The combination of the two firms will create the largest crypto exchange in Canada. According to Coinsquare,...
Crypto Processing Platform Calypso Pay Now Supports Subscriptions, Recurring Payments
Calypso Pay, an all-in-one crypto processing & acquiring platform, implemented support for recurring payments and subscriptions in crypto. Now Calypso Pay customers can “integrate subscription payment widgets on their website.”. Zuora’s Subscription Economy Index report reveals that “the subscription economy grew by more than 435% in almost a decade.”...
Leaked Audio Emerges of Celsius’ Bankruptcy Plan
Celsius, a crypto company that collapsed into bankruptcy in spectacular fashion, has had a discussion pertaining to its failure leaked on the internet. Posted by Tiffany Fong, she has also included a transcription of the audio as well as her opinion of the discussion. Apparently, there is a plan to issue an IOU token to make investors whole. Take it for what it is worth. You can listen to the audio below which was apparently shared with Fong on September 1, 2022, anonymously.
DARPA Introduces Crypto Project with Inca Digital
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded Inca Digital‘s government contracting division, Inca Digital Federal, a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract “to research advanced methods for analyzing activity related to financial applications of distributed ledgers in a project called: ‘Mapping the Impact of Digital Financial Assets’.”
Crypto Tax Reporting App Binocs Secures $4M via Seed Round
Over 300 million people around the world have crypto assets in their investment portfolio, “a number that is set to double by 2025,” according to an update shared with CI. Helping them stay on top of their regulatory responsibilities, crypto tax reporting app Binocs is announcing a $4M fundraise. With this new funding round, they plan “to cater to institutional crypto investors and enter geographies like the US, UK, Australia etc.”
Financial Stability Oversight Council , Re-Iterates that Digital Asset Report to be Published in October
The Financial Stability Oversight Council held a meeting today, and part of the discussion revolved around digital assets. In the readout, the Council noted that Treasury staff provided an update on digital assets and the report that is being prepared following the recent Executive Order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets. The Council expects to issue the report in October 2022.
