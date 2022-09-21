Read full article on original website
Rodgers throws for 2 TDs, Packers hold off Brady, Bucs 14-12
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, and the Green Bay Packers withstood a late rally led by Tom Brady to hold off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 14-12 victory on Sunday. Rodgers tossed TD passes of 5 yards to Romeo Doubs...
Gisele Bundchen Skips Tom Brady’s 1st Buccaneers’ Home Game As Marriage Issue Rumors Intensify
Gisele Bündchen declined to watch her husband Tom Brady on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Green Bay Packers at the Bucs’ home opener. The Buccaneers quarterback took the field after getting some love and hugs from his children– 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12, whom he shares with wife Gisele, and John “Jack” Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. However, it was Brady’s mother and sisters who brought the kids to the game, not Gisele.
Acuña delivers late, Braves outlast Phillies 8-7 in 11
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ronald Acuña singled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves stayed close in the NL East race, outlasting the Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 Sunday in a game that took over six hours to complete because of a two-hour rain delay. The Braves split the four-game series and remained 1 1/2 games behind the division-leading New York Mets. They’ll play three games next weekend in Atlanta, with the Mets needing one win to secure the tiebreaker advantage of head-to-head wins. Kyle Schwarber extended his National League-leading home run total to 42 with a pair of solo drives while scoring three times for the Phillies. Philadelphia holds a 1 1/2-game lead over the Brewers for the third NL wild card spot and a head-to-head tiebreaker over Milwaukee based on a 4-3 season series advantage. Acuña hadn’t played since feeling back tightness before Thursday night’s series opener. He pinch-hit for Vaughn Grissom in the eighth, was issued an intentional walk and remained in the game.
Longoria's pinch-single sends Giants over Diamondbacks 3-2
PHOENIX (AP) — Pinch-hitter Evan Longoria had a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Sunday. Brandon Crawford led off the Giants eighth with a single against Luis Frias (1-1) and advanced to second on Cooper Hummel’s passed ball. One out later, Jason Vosler walked, and another passed ball moved the runners to second and third. Pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores walked to load the bases and Reyes Moronta relieved Frias. Longoria’s line single to left scored the Giants’ first two runs after they had left 10 runners on base without scoring in the first seven innings. “We need a miracle to make the playoffs at this point, but our message has been consistent. Just trying to continue to play hard,” Longoria said.
