Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Related
Water leak cost a local family hundreds of dollars while out of town; what they want you to know
Pflugerville resident Jon Browning explained he typically pays a little over $70 for their water use every month, but in September, just one bill was $439.94.
fox7austin.com
Insect's sticky deposit leaves behind big mess for Austinites
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s gross, and it’s everywhere…in our yards, on our porches, lawn furniture, not to mention all over our cars. "Yes, has gotten pretty bad. It’s hard to see, especially at night," said South Austin resident Lourdes Zamarron. It’s called "honeydew", a euphemism for...
ACL Fest 2022: City issues attendee guidance ahead of festival
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival is returning to Zilker Park next month and the City of Austin is now issuing guidance for festival attendees. ACL returns on Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16, and City departments are preparing for the massive influx of visitors. The City said it will use its social media pages to share relevant information during the festival, along with Austin first responders and others.
fox7austin.com
Fire destroys home in Pflugerville
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - A fire destroyed a home in Pflugerville Saturday morning. Around 11 a.m. Sept. 24, Pflugerville, Round Rock, and Travis County ESD 12 fire crews were called to the 17900 block of Misty Harbor Drive just off Pflugerville Parkway near Lake Pflugerville. Firefighters arrived to find thick smoke and flames billowing out of the roof.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVUE
Modern Nirvana Summit returns to Austin for its third year
AUSTIN, Texas — An annual wonderland for spirit junkies and health enthusiasts, Modern Nirvana Summit is back in Austin for its third year. Sponsored by Leela Quantum, the summit took place on Friday at the Palmer Events Center. Whether you are new to wellness, spirituality and meditation, or an...
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
KVUE
Modern Nirvana summit in Austin this weekend
It's known as a wonderland for spirit junkies and health enthusiasts. The Modern Nirvana Summit was back in Austin on Friday for its third year.
KVUE
14 taco spots in Texas shelled their way into Yelp's Top 100 in America. Let's taco bout it.
DALLAS — When it comes to local cuisine, Texans can get very territorial about their taco scene. Even the different metro areas will debate who reigns supreme. So any time there is a "best of" list, especially with tacos, it garners conversation. Yelp recently released its latest list of the top 100 taco spots in the country, and 14 of them are in Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVUE
Get Out Girl Surf and Paddle Jam raises money for mental health while empowering women
AUSTIN, Texas — The Get Out Girl Surf and Paddle Jam is an all-female fundraising event to not only help empower women and girls, but to raise money to promote positive mental health through the outdoors. For the ninth year in a row, the Get Out Girl Surf and...
Lubbock business shares parking frustration ahead of Texas Tech game day
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Red Raiders play a sold out game against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday which means up to 60,000 fans will soon be scrambling to find a perfect parking spot. Several fans have previously returned from the game to find their car has been towed after parking in the parking lots of […]
Round Rock adds to wastewater plant expansion after fixing leaks
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The past six months have put a spotlight on the Brushy Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant in Round Rock. City utility staff notified residents that leaks in pipes leading to the facility were overflowing the plant's capacity, causing floating solid effluent to discharge into Brushy Creek.
Marble Falls announces death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The City of Marble Falls on Friday announced the death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks. "Captain Stacks had been a valued member of the City since Jan. 4, 2005. He dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of his community," the City said in a press release. "Captain Stacks exemplified heroism by doing what our first responders do every day: put on their uniform, leave their loved ones, and carry out their sworn duty to protect and serve the residents of our city."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Interim ERCOT CEO talks state power grid at Texas Tribune Festival
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Tribune Festival is underway in Downtown Austin. The festival includes conversations with hundreds of speakers shaping politics and other important Texas issues. On Friday, the interim CEO of ERCOT and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took the stage. Interim CEO Brad Jones...
In Austin, A Village of Tiny Homes Makes A Big Impact
Dexter, a resident of the tiny home village, in one of the neighborhood's many outdoor kitchens. (Photo courtesy of Mobile Loaves & Fishes) When Alan Graham refers to the residents of Community First! Village as “neighbors,” he’s speaking to the community created in this enclave of tiny homes, microhomes and RVs soon to expand beyond its 51-acre plot in East Austin.
KVUE
Lake Travis ISD approves purchase of bulletproof shields
AUSTIN, Texas — School safety remains the top priority for schools across the state. Lake Travis ISD could soon be equipping school district police with bulletproof shields. The school board voted unanimously to apply for a grant to purchase them this week. Officials are asking for seven shields that cost $9,000 each, totaling to $63,000.
KXAN
Fall is here: When to expect the first freeze
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas may be in the midst of summer heat, but the changing of the seasons will, inevitably, bring cooler temperatures. As we head into October, cooler temperatures typically arrive in a hurry. Average high temperatures drop from the upper 80s at the beginning of the month to the upper 70s by the end of the month. Average low temperatures drop from the mid-60s to the mid-50s by the time we reach Halloween.
bluebonnetnews.com
Texas Tales: Remembering ButterKrust Bakery
Even in fifth grade, I had some level of awareness that white bread was not the healthiest thing for a kid to eat. Not that it ever stopped me, but still…. Three years earlier, my mother had returned to college to finish her undergraduate degree. One day she came home from class, presumably a health or nutrition course for education majors, and pronounced to her wide-eyed 8-year-old that white bread was worthless.
fox7austin.com
1,000-plus water violation warnings issued as pipe repair work steps up
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Repair work on the raw water intake that feeds the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority started Wednesday. Progress was made Thursday to the point that officials hope the repair project may be completed a little ahead of schedule. However, residents in Cedar Park and Leander are still being warned not to violate the new water conservation rules.
fox7austin.com
Tropical Storm Ian on track to becoming hurricane
AUSTIN, Texas - In true September fashion, we had not one, but two named tropical storms added to the list yesterday. The first was Tropical Storm Hermine, which is off the west coast of Africa and will weaken over the coming days in the Atlantic. Our main weather story is...
KVUE
TX DPS: Holland man killed in crash while racing on George Bush Turnpike
RICHARDSON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has opened an investigation to look into a deadly crash in Richardson. They said this happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday on the President George Bush Turnpike near Independence Parkway. The victim killed in the crash has been identified as 29-year-old Trey Bradshaw from Holland, Texas.
KVUE
Austin, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0