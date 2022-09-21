Read full article on original website
Todd Burrow
3d ago
I honestly cannot imagine walking into a store, grabbing what I wanted, and walking out. It's hard to shock me, but this does.
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
For sale: Abortion facility buildings are being closed and sold in pro-life statesLive Action NewsDallas, TX
The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This WeekendNick ReynoldsPlano, TX
fox4news.com
Dallas investigates fourth homicide in 24 hours
Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Dallas. According to investigators, this is the fourth homicide in the last 24 hours. A man with several gunshot wounds was found on Al Lipscomb Way near Malcolm X Blvd. He later died at Baylor Medical Center Dallas. Police believe a...
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as Brothel
Dallas Police raided a short-term rental that was being as part of a sex trafficking ring.RK/Unsplash. Dallas Police have arrested two women after they searched a home that was part of a sex trafficking investigation, others were questioned and released. Many in the neighborhood were shocked. As a neighborhood with children, many residents told NBC 5 they were stunned a wondered how this could happen right across the street.
fox4news.com
2-year-old killed in Bedford crash
BEDFORD, Texas - Bedford police confirmed that a two-year-old is dead after a crash on Highway 121 Saturday afternoon. According to investigators, two vehicles, a Dodge truck and silver sedan, collided on Hwy 121, near the Cheek Sparger Road exit. The 2-year-old, identified as Avyanna Caro, was in a car...
Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas city has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black mother after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground and arrested by a white police officer following a dispute with a neighbor. Jacqueline Craig and one of her daughters were wrestled to the ground and had […]
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Casey Street
On Thursday, September 22, 2022, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Casey Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 26-year-old Cory Medina Lucien, shot multiple times, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers learned that a second victim, 22-year-old Antywon Daon Dillard, was transported via private conveyance to a local hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound.
Denton landlord threatens student leasing room, video shows
DENTON, Texas — A video has gone viral online of a Denton landlord threatening a student with a handgun, which police are now investigating. The video shows the landlord holding a gun while talking with the student living at the home, who is filming the incident. When the student...
fox4news.com
Suspected drunk driver leads police in chase, in facing charges
Police arrested a suspected drunk driver who led officers on a high speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas. Speeds reached up to 100 miles-per-hour. According to police, they tried to pull over the driver along Loop 820 and Rosedale St. The driver refused to stop. The driver continued along...
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside Dallas gas station, police say
DALLAS — Police say they've arrested a man suspected of shooting two people in a Dallas gas station parking lot, killing one of them. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said 51-year-old Anthony Welcome has been charged with murder and taken to the Dallas County Jail. Police got a shooting...
fox4news.com
14-year-old critically injured in shooting on Dallas freeway
DALLAS - A 14-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition after police were told he was shot while sitting in a vehicle that was driving on a Dallas freeway early Saturday morning. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m., when officers were called to the 9600 block...
fox4news.com
14-year-old dies in South Dallas shooting
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m., when officers found the teen in a vacant lot with several gunshot wounds in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way in South Dallas. He later died at...
dallasexpress.com
Police Arrest Suspects in South Dallas Murder
Dallas police arrested two suspects on Monday after the fatal shooting of a man in South Dallas earlier this month. Kristal Elijah, 37, and her boyfriend, Treunte Jefferson, 28, were arrested in connection with the murder of Kennerick Buffin in South Dallas on September 19. At approximately 1 a.m. on...
Shooting kills two men in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Dallas Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for any information in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. The Dallas Police Department got a call about the shooting in the 2800 block of Casey Street near Malcom X Boulevard. DPD said officers found 26-year-old Corey...
dallasexpress.com
Suspect in Dallas Murder Arrested in New Mexico
A man wanted for a Pleasant Grove murder was arrested in New Mexico, police said Tuesday. On February 3, at about 12:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 10000 block of Grove Oaks Boulevard, near Masters Drive and Elam Road. Upon arrival, a woman identified as...
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office asks public to help them locate 3 ‘most wanted fugitives’
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find three of their “most wanted fugitives.” Patricia Garza, 42, of Chandler is wanted for child endangerment. She is 5’2” and weighs 110 lbs. Johnny Lee Carey, 64, of Athens is wanted for unauthorized use of a vehicle. […]
Caught on camera: Wills Point PD looking for suspected burglar
WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – The Wills Point Police Department took to Facebook Thursday seeking the public’s help to identify a man caught on camera appearing to be breaking into vehicles. According the officials, the man in the photos broke into several vehicles Thursday morning between the hours of 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. The […]
fox4news.com
Dallas police searching for drivers who fled fatal auto-pedestrian crash
DALLAS - Dallas police are working to find two hit-and-run drivers who struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 1:40 a.m., in the 3000 block of Fort Worth Avenue, near Westmoreland Road in West Oak Cliff. Investigators found an unknown vehicle was westbound in...
Dallas police issue murder warrant in connection with fatal shooting of elderly man
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department has issued a murder warrant in connection with the September 10, 2022, fatal shooting of an elderly man. At approximately 2:57 a.m., on September 10, 2022, the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Greenhaven Drive. Upon arrival, officers located 63-year-old Granville Davis unresponsive in the backyard with multiple gunshot wounds.
fox4news.com
Suspect indicted for murder of former Oklahoma football player
DALLAS - A Dallas County grand jury indicted Erick Garcia for the murder of former University of Oklahoma defensive tackle Du'Vonta Lampkin in downtown Dallas earlier this year. According to the indictment, Garcia shot and killed Lampkin during an attempted robbery. In May, Lampkin was shot and killed in an...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth shooting victim turns to homeowner for help
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was badly injured in a shooting Thursday night in Fort Worth. A homeowner called 911 just before 11 p.m. saying someone was outside complaining about being shot near East Loop 820 and Brentwood Stair Road. Police believe the shooting happened in an area between...
fox4news.com
Car catches fire after high-speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas
DALLAS - A suspect’s stolen vehicle caught fire after having mechanical issues during a high-speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas late Saturday night. This started at about 11:30 p.m., when Fort Worth police officers tried to pull over what appeared to be an impaired diver along Loop 820 and Rosedale Street.
