ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, TX

Comments / 23

Todd Burrow
3d ago

I honestly cannot imagine walking into a store, grabbing what I wanted, and walking out. It's hard to shock me, but this does.

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Dallas investigates fourth homicide in 24 hours

Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Dallas. According to investigators, this is the fourth homicide in the last 24 hours. A man with several gunshot wounds was found on Al Lipscomb Way near Malcolm X Blvd. He later died at Baylor Medical Center Dallas. Police believe a...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as Brothel

Dallas Police raided a short-term rental that was being as part of a sex trafficking ring.RK/Unsplash. Dallas Police have arrested two women after they searched a home that was part of a sex trafficking investigation, others were questioned and released. Many in the neighborhood were shocked. As a neighborhood with children, many residents told NBC 5 they were stunned a wondered how this could happen right across the street.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

2-year-old killed in Bedford crash

BEDFORD, Texas - Bedford police confirmed that a two-year-old is dead after a crash on Highway 121 Saturday afternoon. According to investigators, two vehicles, a Dodge truck and silver sedan, collided on Hwy 121, near the Cheek Sparger Road exit. The 2-year-old, identified as Avyanna Caro, was in a car...
BEDFORD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Carrollton, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Carrollton, TX
Crime & Safety
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Casey Street

On Thursday, September 22, 2022, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Casey Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 26-year-old Cory Medina Lucien, shot multiple times, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers learned that a second victim, 22-year-old Antywon Daon Dillard, was transported via private conveyance to a local hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Denton landlord threatens student leasing room, video shows

DENTON, Texas — A video has gone viral online of a Denton landlord threatening a student with a handgun, which police are now investigating. The video shows the landlord holding a gun while talking with the student living at the home, who is filming the incident. When the student...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Suspected drunk driver leads police in chase, in facing charges

Police arrested a suspected drunk driver who led officers on a high speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas. Speeds reached up to 100 miles-per-hour. According to police, they tried to pull over the driver along Loop 820 and Rosedale St. The driver refused to stop. The driver continued along...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial
fox4news.com

14-year-old critically injured in shooting on Dallas freeway

DALLAS - A 14-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition after police were told he was shot while sitting in a vehicle that was driving on a Dallas freeway early Saturday morning. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m., when officers were called to the 9600 block...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

14-year-old dies in South Dallas shooting

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m., when officers found the teen in a vacant lot with several gunshot wounds in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way in South Dallas. He later died at...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Police Arrest Suspects in South Dallas Murder

Dallas police arrested two suspects on Monday after the fatal shooting of a man in South Dallas earlier this month. Kristal Elijah, 37, and her boyfriend, Treunte Jefferson, 28, were arrested in connection with the murder of Kennerick Buffin in South Dallas on September 19. At approximately 1 a.m. on...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Shooting kills two men in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — Dallas Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for any information in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. The Dallas Police Department got a call about the shooting in the 2800 block of Casey Street near Malcom X Boulevard. DPD said officers found 26-year-old Corey...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dallasexpress.com

Suspect in Dallas Murder Arrested in New Mexico

A man wanted for a Pleasant Grove murder was arrested in New Mexico, police said Tuesday. On February 3, at about 12:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 10000 block of Grove Oaks Boulevard, near Masters Drive and Elam Road. Upon arrival, a woman identified as...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police searching for drivers who fled fatal auto-pedestrian crash

DALLAS - Dallas police are working to find two hit-and-run drivers who struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 1:40 a.m., in the 3000 block of Fort Worth Avenue, near Westmoreland Road in West Oak Cliff. Investigators found an unknown vehicle was westbound in...
DALLAS, TX
MyTexasDaily

Dallas police issue murder warrant in connection with fatal shooting of elderly man

DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department has issued a murder warrant in connection with the September 10, 2022, fatal shooting of an elderly man. At approximately 2:57 a.m., on September 10, 2022, the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Greenhaven Drive. Upon arrival, officers located 63-year-old Granville Davis unresponsive in the backyard with multiple gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Suspect indicted for murder of former Oklahoma football player

DALLAS - A Dallas County grand jury indicted Erick Garcia for the murder of former University of Oklahoma defensive tackle Du'Vonta Lampkin in downtown Dallas earlier this year. According to the indictment, Garcia shot and killed Lampkin during an attempted robbery. In May, Lampkin was shot and killed in an...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth shooting victim turns to homeowner for help

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was badly injured in a shooting Thursday night in Fort Worth. A homeowner called 911 just before 11 p.m. saying someone was outside complaining about being shot near East Loop 820 and Brentwood Stair Road. Police believe the shooting happened in an area between...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Car catches fire after high-speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas

DALLAS - A suspect’s stolen vehicle caught fire after having mechanical issues during a high-speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas late Saturday night. This started at about 11:30 p.m., when Fort Worth police officers tried to pull over what appeared to be an impaired diver along Loop 820 and Rosedale Street.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy