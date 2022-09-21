Read full article on original website
MILWAUKEE — As a resolution to help with current overcrowding at the Milwaukee County Jail. Milwaukee County is sending some of its inmates awaiting trial to Racine County. The board of supervisors approved that decision this week in a 15-2 vote. A recent report from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said in the past, they sent some inmates from the jail to the House of Correction in Franklin, but due to COVID and staffing shortages, that is no longer an option.
RACINE — Body camera footage shows a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy arresting a Black man after using a police dog and Taser to apprehend him as he ran from a traffic stop. The August 2018 interaction resulted in the Racine man, Deandre R. McCollum, filing a federal lawsuit against RCSO Deputy Edward Drewitz and Racine County.
RACINE — The Racine County Bar Association will conduct a memorial service for three deceased attorneys at 2 pm Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave. Before a massive revision of Wisconsin trial practice effective Jan. 1, 1976, Wisconsin trial judges maintained their own calendars....
Historic Milwaukee’s Doors Open is back in full swing for 2022. From museums to churches, historic sights to tours, it’s a great weekend to explore Milwaukee. “Last year was a hybrid event, 2020 was fully virtual, last year we had about 70 locations. This year we have about 110 locations, all in person,” said Grace Fuhr, Historic Milwaukee events director. Fuhr tells WISN 12 News attendance on day one exceeded her expectations.Organizers at Milwaukee City Hall told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys that around 1,300 attendees went through their doors at the end of Saturday’s hours.”We’ve seen thousands of visitors going to all kinds of buildings, from the Fiserv Forum downtown to the Wisconsin Black Historical Society,” Fuhr said. At the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, Brandite Reed teaches Black Milwaukee history through her acting.”The discovery is real when they find out certain things about the neighborhoods that they are from and you see the light bulb go on. I think that instills a pride in them,” Reed said. There are discoveries for Milwaukee natives or newcomers, like Wojciech Mroz.”I just moved in like three months ago , so seeing all those different attractions, part of the city that I’ve never even thought about going, it’s great to see places like that. It’s a great way to say hi to the city,” Mroz said.Doors Open will also run on Sunday, Sept. 25. There is a full list of participating locations on the Historic Milwaukee Inc. website.
MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Milwaukee Police Department are asking for your help in finding 32-year-old, Askia Strong. Investigators say Strong stood over the mother of his children and opened fire. He shot her over and over again, a total of 23 times. She is alive to tell her story.
Wisconsin is home to over 6 million acres of public lands, 49 state parks, 15 state forests, and 44 state biking trails, providing opportunities to view fall foliage across the state.
The name Ralph Metcalfe can evoke many images. A record-breaking Olympic sprinter. A trailblazing United States representative. A hard working graduate of Marquette University. But for New Yorker Nasser Metcalfe, he will always just see his loving grandfather. “This beautiful community carries the name Metcalfe,” said Metcalfe’s grandson, who shared...
WIND POINT, Wis. - The Wind Point Police Department said a man was arrested after allegedly following a female jogger in his van Friday, Sept. 23. The Racine County Sheriff's Office and Caledonia police responded to the area of Lake Meadow and Lighthouse in Wind Point. The jogger said she was being followed by a tan Toyota van.
A partnership between a southeast Wisconsin farmer and a brewer has led to the creation of a beer that allows you to taste the history of the state. The brewery building was originally a livery back into the 1800s. Susan Bence. 2 of 3. — DSC02726.JPG. Charlie Tennessen’s wheat about...
Kenosha sees gas price hike after deadly Ohio BP refinery explosion
Gas prices are on the rise in Kenosha, jumping nearly .40 cents in just a few hours following a deadly explosion at a BP refinery in Ohio.
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices showed a mixed bag at the state line over the last week. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois dropped 3-cents to $3.92. That number is still 24-cents higher than the national average, and remains the highest average east of the Rocky Mountains. Lake County saw an increase of 8-cents to $3.99 a gallon. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas fell 4-cents from last week to $3.47…21-cents below the national average. Kenosha county saw a 20-cent drop to $3.43.
Twin Disc will likely be moving its headquarters to Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. There is not expected to be any change to Twin Disc’s manufacturing operations in Racine, primarily at the facility located at the intersection of 21st Street and Ohio Street. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday...
The Wisconsin and Minnesota Departments of Transportation are seeking public input on a new rail project that will take travelers between the Twin Cities, Milwaukee, and Chicago.
Wisconsin districts seek solutions as school lunch quality comes under fire
When Sadie Perez entered Indian Trail High School and Academy on a November morning, school work was not on her mind. Instead, the then-junior was focused on an upcoming speech to the Kenosha School Board. She planned to bring a pressing concern to their next meeting — bad lunches.
The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is declining to file any criminal charges against Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth. Beth has been under investigation since April for improperly giving over $21,000 in “stipend” pay to his Admission and Release Specialists and Special Operations Manager. While the release...
MILWAUKEE – The family of James “Trell” Jackson of Milwaukee is looking for justice a decade after their loved one was killed. The 33-year-old was shot outside a party in 2012. His family does not want this case to go cold. For 10 years, Sept. 22 has...
The 1930s were a volatile time for the nation, and Milwaukee was no exception. After a prosperous period during the Roaring '20s, the Great Depression gripped the city as massive unemployment, hunger and homelessness ran rampant under President Herbert Hoover. Bubbler Talk explores question asker Elizabeth Harrington's curiosity about Milwaukee...
The Kenosha Police Department identified the man who was killed Friday night after attempting to break into a home on the 6900 block of 64th Avenue, as 22-year-old Franklin D. Clark. At about 7:20 pm Friday night, Kenosha Joint Services Dispatch Center began receiving calls to alert police of a...
James Ostrum, age 86, passed away at Casa Del Mare on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Born in Algona, IA on April 27, 1936, he was the son of the late Edward and Lucille (Schoomaker) Ostrum. On October 11, 1958, he was united in marriage to Patricia Last in Mankato, MN....
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Siebert’s Pub, 8403 Antioch Road, is well known as a gathering place in Salem for its unique...
