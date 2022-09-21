Read full article on original website
Gundersen and Bellin Health to complete merge by the end of the year
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A collaboration for the greater good. Gundersen Health System and Green Bay-based Bellin Health are merging. It’s been in talks for a few months, but the two health systems are set to officially merge by the end of the year. Even though Bellin is...
nbc15.com
Richland Center school board makes decision on LGBTQ+ club
Enjoy free live music, horse-drawn wagon rides, a chain saw carving exhibit and a petting zoo at New Glarus’ Oktoberfest from Sept. 22-25. Hundreds of Wisconsinites rid of personal documents during ‘Shredfest’. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Wisconsin residents took steps toward protecting themselves against identity theft Saturday...
Health experts warning against new cough syrup cooking challenge
LA CROSSE (WKBT)–Health experts are warning parents about a new Internet challenge that could lead to an overdose. There’s a trend involving cooking food with over-the-counter cough medicine. Heating medicines like that can make medication more potent. Experts with Gundersen Health System say eating things cooked with medications...
2022 Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt Clue #5
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Here’s the fifth clue!. “After many years and years of excessive trying,. Sen. Morris prevailed and the area selected was outlying;. For more than a century faculty have served as mentors,. Many pioneers have had their names placed above the doors.”. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
Oktoberfest Medallion found Saturday morning in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The medallion has been found! Cavan Jefferson and Hanna Bauer found the medallion near Granddad Bluff around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The couple will get Oktoberfest merchandise, a miniature replica of the medallion, and a cash prize. Oktoberfest kicks off on Thursday with a Craft Beer Night and the Torchlight Parade. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS...
Local nonprofit seeks to reduce America’s political divide
(WKBT) LA CROSSE — According to the political news website Five Thirty Eight, about 3 in 10 Americans say political polarization is one of the top issues facing the nation. The local nonprofit known as Leader Ethics seeks to overcome this country’s political divisions. Lee Rasch, who holds...
conceptcarz.com
Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum Auction Brings in $8.5 Million in Total Sales
Mecum-Hosted On-Site Auction in Fountain City, Wisconsin, Exceeds Expectations. Mecum's recent auction of the classic and collector vehicles and pedal cars from Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin, exceeded all expectations as the 2,020-item selection of vintage collectibles reached $8.5 million in total overall sales. The vast array of goods on offer ranged from antique cars to muscle cars and from pedal cars to motorcycles and bicycles, and bidders hailed from all over the world as the news of this rare opportunity reached far beyond the limits of its humble Midwestern milieu.
Free After 41 Years: Wrongfully convicted man shares his story in La Crosse
The Louisiana native was just 17 years old when he was quickly tried and convicted of killing a white classmate in a racially charged environment and sentenced to death. Lawyers and activists worked on his case for decades until his release in 2016.
Hillsboro man hospitalized in rollover accident
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office says that 21-year-old Izaiah Mendoza rolled his vehicle on State Highway 82 near the intersection of County Road V around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday. Mendoza was trapped inside and needed to be removed using the jaws of life, authorities said.
Owner of Lyndon Station bar that exploded earlier this month now charged with arson
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The owner of a Juneau County bar that exploded earlier this month is now accused of intentionally blowing it up. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, was charged Wednesday with arson of a building with intent to defraud and two counts each of damage to property by means of explosives and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The explosion...
winonaradio.com
Adult Female Arrested on Felony Theft After Trying to Steal $3,000 Worth of Merchandise at Wal-Mart
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 10:05 p.m. Winona Police responded to a theft report at the Wal-Mart off of Mankato Ave. It was reported that a female adult shopped around the store, then walked out, without paying, with a cart full of items. Witnesses reported to police that the suspect drove off in a white SUV.
nbc15.com
Baraboo man charged with trying to blow up Juneau County bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WMTV) -A Baraboo man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he tried to blow up a bar and restaurant he was running and in the process of buying in Juneau County. 43-year-old Heath Fjorden is charged with arson of a building with intent to defraud, two...
