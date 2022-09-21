ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

nbc15.com

Richland Center school board makes decision on LGBTQ+ club

Enjoy free live music, horse-drawn wagon rides, a chain saw carving exhibit and a petting zoo at New Glarus’ Oktoberfest from Sept. 22-25. Hundreds of Wisconsinites rid of personal documents during ‘Shredfest’. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Wisconsin residents took steps toward protecting themselves against identity theft Saturday...
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

2022 Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt Clue #5

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Here’s the fifth clue!. “After many years and years of excessive trying,. Sen. Morris prevailed and the area selected was outlying;. For more than a century faculty have served as mentors,. Many pioneers have had their names placed above the doors.”. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
LA CROSSE, WI
Oktoberfest Medallion found Saturday morning in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The medallion has been found! Cavan Jefferson and Hanna Bauer found the medallion near Granddad Bluff around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The couple will get Oktoberfest merchandise, a miniature replica of the medallion, and a cash prize. Oktoberfest kicks off on Thursday with a Craft Beer Night and the Torchlight Parade.   COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS...
LA CROSSE, WI
conceptcarz.com

Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum Auction Brings in $8.5 Million in Total Sales

Mecum-Hosted On-Site Auction in Fountain City, Wisconsin, Exceeds Expectations. Mecum's recent auction of the classic and collector vehicles and pedal cars from Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin, exceeded all expectations as the 2,020-item selection of vintage collectibles reached $8.5 million in total overall sales. The vast array of goods on offer ranged from antique cars to muscle cars and from pedal cars to motorcycles and bicycles, and bidders hailed from all over the world as the news of this rare opportunity reached far beyond the limits of its humble Midwestern milieu.
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Owner of Lyndon Station bar that exploded earlier this month now charged with arson

LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The owner of a Juneau County bar that exploded earlier this month is now accused of intentionally blowing it up. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, was charged Wednesday with arson of a building with intent to defraud and two counts each of damage to property by means of explosives and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The explosion...
LYNDON STATION, WI
nbc15.com

Baraboo man charged with trying to blow up Juneau County bar

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WMTV) -A Baraboo man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he tried to blow up a bar and restaurant he was running and in the process of buying in Juneau County. 43-year-old Heath Fjorden is charged with arson of a building with intent to defraud, two...
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI

