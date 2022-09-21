Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOOD
Meet the Artists: Joy Bradley's Their Wildest Dreams
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. Joy Bradley's Their Wildest Dreams is displayed at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 24, 2022) Meet the Artists: Joy Bradley’s Their Wildest Dreams. How to learn more about the Art Prize artists and …
WOOD
First Tech Week held in Grand Rapids
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. The first ever Tech Week Grand Rapids is underway with the final event planned for Saturday. (Sept. 23, 2022) First Tech Week held in Grand Rapids. How to learn more about the Art Prize artists and …. Storm Team...
Local Group Meets for Lunch — and Leaves a $1,500 Tip!
It's been a monthly occurrence for most of 2022 and it is something we hope continues for a long time. A group of individuals get together for lunch and then leave their server with a very large tip!. It's called "Generosity Lunch" This is how it works: Everyone in the...
WOOD
Meet the Artists: Jaylei Art by Jamari Taylor
"Jaylei Art" By Jamari Taylor is displayed at DeVos Place Convention Center for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 23, 2022) Meet the Artists: Ingrid Tourangeau’s Can You Tell …. 200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids. Sinkholes creating parking lot problems along 28th …. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
Gearing up for the 2022 Gentex Santa Parade
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s ArtPrize and the leaves are barely starting to turn but yet plans are well underway for this year’s Santa Parade in Grand Rapids. Today we have Wayne and Sarah from the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber and Craig from Gentex, the new sponsor of the parade.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Brooklyn Bodega in Grand Rapids serves East Coast-style subs made ‘with love’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — At Brooklyn Bodega, customers can find sub sandwiches, bagels, homemade cream cheese, salads, breakfast sandwiches and more. The deli modeled after the corner bodegas found in New York City, prides itself on serving big sandwiches with top-quality Boar’s Head meat as well as unique menu items that are common on the East Coast, said owner Myleka Jefferson, whose husband was born in Brooklyn.
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Scratch and Peter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a laid-back dog and a social cat. Peter is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. The shelter says he’s calm and relaxed (and Peter agreed with a big yawn) and would be a great snuggler as the weather turns colder. He knows the basic sit command.
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where Are The Best Bars For Singles In Grand Rapids?
I moved to Grand Rapids in 2007 and when arrived I was single and ready to mingle. Some of the places I went to find a lady include The B.O.B., Gardella's, and McFaddens. I still think the B.O.B. would be a good place to find a single person but Gardella's and McFaddens are no longer around. So where can single people go in Grand Rapids to get a drink and try to find a partner?
Former J. Gardella's building to be new French-style restaurant, parts of bar sold to movie set
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the oldest storefronts along Ionia Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids is officially getting a new life. Plus part of it's history will be used in a national movie set. The 3-story building at 11 Ionia Avenue SW was built in 1890. In 1996,...
muskegonchannel.com
Soul Filled - Cajun Shrimp Pasta - Chef Crystal Williams Guests
It's time to get those taste buds jumpin' on a new episode of Soul Filled with LaKisha Harris from Soul Filled Catering and Private Chef Services. What began as a coincidental meeting while she was making a dish for the Taste of Muskegon festival while it was "virtual" during the pandemic has turned into LaKisha being a regular member of the Muskegon Channel as a contributor and more over, she's made herself a staple in the Muskegon Community as well as the culinary community helping to bring the favorite dishes of other Chef's to the show and share the spotlight with them.
WOOD
Distressed clay pots in ArtPrize peer into the past
If you’re headed to DeVos Place Convention Center to enjoy ArtPrize 2022, you may notice a larger-than-usual crowd poring over several distressed and damaged clay pots. (Sept. 23, 2022)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOOD
Studio Park transforms into innovative, creative space for STEAM lovers
Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids has transformed into an innovative space for art, music, science and technology enthusiasts. (Sept. 24, 2022)
grmag.com
Things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend
“Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale” explores the rich history of the Boblo Island amusement park and its iconic ferries. The film opens on Friday, Sept. 23 at Celebration Cinema North. The documentary is narrated from the perspective of the beloved steamboat SS Columbia. The documentary follows the efforts...
Zoo Goes Boo, Park Before Dark, Boo at the Barn: 2022 West MI Halloween-Themed Animal Events
Zoo Goes Boo & West MI Halloween-Themed Animal Events. Get ready, West Michigan, spooky season is on its way and Halloween activities are starting to sell tickets. Zoo Goes Boo at John Ball Zoo is one of those popular local Halloween events that families return to year after year. Similar “Halloween with the animals” events have popped up in West Michigan over the past few years.
WOOD
Fall is here, and so is Oktoberfest
Grand Rapids leaders will kick off a fall tradition this weekend with Oktoberfest celebrations. (Sept. 23, 2022) Meet the Artists: Ingrid Tourangeau’s Can You Tell …. 200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids. Sinkholes creating parking lot problems along 28th …. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m.,...
EK students, teachers honor Patrick Lyoya with ArtPrize entry
As they worked to honor Patrick Lyoya, who was killed at the hands of a Grand Rapids police officer, East Kentwood High School art teachers and students found themselves grappling with issues of race and injustice.
Grand Rapids Was The First City In America To Do These 3 Things
Grand Rapids, Michigan has some fascinating history that I bet you didn't even know about until now. According to Experience GR French-Canadian Joseph La Framboise and his wife Magdalene established the first fur-trading post here in 1806. Twenty-some years later, Detroit-born Louis Campau, known as the official founder of Grand Rapids, built a trading post, blacksmith shop, and cabin on the banks of the Grand River. Grand Rapids became a village in 1838 and a city in 1850. Grand Rapids can also lay claim to being the first city in America to be the first to do these things.
WOOD
Meet the Artists: 'Broken Angels' by Morse and team
"Broken Angels" by Deanne Morse, Maggie Annerino, Suzanne Zack and Joe McCargar is displayed at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 22, 2022)
townandtourist.com
26 BEST Restaurants in Grand Rapids (Brews, Tacos, Steaks, And More!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Grand Rapids, Michigan, is located on the Western side of the mitten. The city sits along the Grand River, just east of Lake Michigan. As the second largest city in the state, Grand Rapids (GR) has a solid artistic culture filled with art, dance, symphonies, and opera performances. The town welcomes almost a million visitors yearly, from tourists to business travelers.
Comments / 0