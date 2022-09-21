It's time to get those taste buds jumpin' on a new episode of Soul Filled with LaKisha Harris from Soul Filled Catering and Private Chef Services. What began as a coincidental meeting while she was making a dish for the Taste of Muskegon festival while it was "virtual" during the pandemic has turned into LaKisha being a regular member of the Muskegon Channel as a contributor and more over, she's made herself a staple in the Muskegon Community as well as the culinary community helping to bring the favorite dishes of other Chef's to the show and share the spotlight with them.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO