WOOD

Meet the Artists: Joy Bradley's Their Wildest Dreams

Joy Bradley's Their Wildest Dreams is displayed at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 24, 2022)
WOOD

First Tech Week held in Grand Rapids

The first ever Tech Week Grand Rapids is underway with the final event planned for Saturday. (Sept. 23, 2022)
WOOD

Meet the Artists: Jaylei Art by Jamari Taylor

"Jaylei Art" By Jamari Taylor is displayed at DeVos Place Convention Center for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 23, 2022)
WOOD

Gearing up for the 2022 Gentex Santa Parade

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s ArtPrize and the leaves are barely starting to turn but yet plans are well underway for this year’s Santa Parade in Grand Rapids. Today we have Wayne and Sarah from the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber and Craig from Gentex, the new sponsor of the parade.
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Brooklyn Bodega in Grand Rapids serves East Coast-style subs made ‘with love’

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — At Brooklyn Bodega, customers can find sub sandwiches, bagels, homemade cream cheese, salads, breakfast sandwiches and more. The deli modeled after the corner bodegas found in New York City, prides itself on serving big sandwiches with top-quality Boar’s Head meat as well as unique menu items that are common on the East Coast, said owner Myleka Jefferson, whose husband was born in Brooklyn.
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Scratch and Peter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a laid-back dog and a social cat. Peter is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. The shelter says he’s calm and relaxed (and Peter agreed with a big yawn) and would be a great snuggler as the weather turns colder. He knows the basic sit command.
My Magic GR

Where Are The Best Bars For Singles In Grand Rapids?

I moved to Grand Rapids in 2007 and when arrived I was single and ready to mingle. Some of the places I went to find a lady include The B.O.B., Gardella's, and McFaddens. I still think the B.O.B. would be a good place to find a single person but Gardella's and McFaddens are no longer around. So where can single people go in Grand Rapids to get a drink and try to find a partner?
muskegonchannel.com

Soul Filled - Cajun Shrimp Pasta - Chef Crystal Williams Guests

It's time to get those taste buds jumpin' on a new episode of Soul Filled with LaKisha Harris from Soul Filled Catering and Private Chef Services. What began as a coincidental meeting while she was making a dish for the Taste of Muskegon festival while it was "virtual" during the pandemic has turned into LaKisha being a regular member of the Muskegon Channel as a contributor and more over, she's made herself a staple in the Muskegon Community as well as the culinary community helping to bring the favorite dishes of other Chef's to the show and share the spotlight with them.
grmag.com

Things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend

“Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale” explores the rich history of the Boblo Island amusement park and its iconic ferries. The film opens on Friday, Sept. 23 at Celebration Cinema North. The documentary is narrated from the perspective of the beloved steamboat SS Columbia. The documentary follows the efforts...
Grand Rapids Kids

Zoo Goes Boo, Park Before Dark, Boo at the Barn: 2022 West MI Halloween-Themed Animal Events

Zoo Goes Boo & West MI Halloween-Themed Animal Events. Get ready, West Michigan, spooky season is on its way and Halloween activities are starting to sell tickets. Zoo Goes Boo at John Ball Zoo is one of those popular local Halloween events that families return to year after year. Similar “Halloween with the animals” events have popped up in West Michigan over the past few years.
WOOD

Fall is here, and so is Oktoberfest

Grand Rapids leaders will kick off a fall tradition this weekend with Oktoberfest celebrations. (Sept. 23, 2022)
100.5 The River

Grand Rapids Was The First City In America To Do These 3 Things

Grand Rapids, Michigan has some fascinating history that I bet you didn't even know about until now. According to Experience GR French-Canadian Joseph La Framboise and his wife Magdalene established the first fur-trading post here in 1806. Twenty-some years later, Detroit-born Louis Campau, known as the official founder of Grand Rapids, built a trading post, blacksmith shop, and cabin on the banks of the Grand River. Grand Rapids became a village in 1838 and a city in 1850. Grand Rapids can also lay claim to being the first city in America to be the first to do these things.
townandtourist.com

26 BEST Restaurants in Grand Rapids (Brews, Tacos, Steaks, And More!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Grand Rapids, Michigan, is located on the Western side of the mitten. The city sits along the Grand River, just east of Lake Michigan. As the second largest city in the state, Grand Rapids (GR) has a solid artistic culture filled with art, dance, symphonies, and opera performances. The town welcomes almost a million visitors yearly, from tourists to business travelers.
