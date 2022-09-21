Man arrested for unfinished, illegal home repair in Okaloosa Co.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Deputies arrested Robert Allen Brezeale, 44, Wednesday for larceny. Brezeale is accused of running out on an Okaloosa County home repair job in 2021 and operating without a license.

The victim told OCSO Brezeale agreed to do a home repair job in Dec. 2021 for $45,685.72. The homeowner paid half of the amount as a down payment, with the agreement to give the second half when the job was finished.

According to the arrest report, the victim said Brezeale then came back a week later asking for more money to buy parts. The homeowner then decided to cancel his contract, asking for the remaining down payment funds and the supplies and parts purchased for the job.

Brezeale told the victim all of the $22,842.86 down payment had been used to purchase supplies, but did not provide any to the homeowner and left the job unfinished, according to the OCSO report.

Deputies responded to the home to check the repair job. The investigation revealed Brezeale only completed the master bedroom and bathroom, leaving the rest of the home unfinished.

The OCSO report said Brezeale was not licensed to do home repairs in the county. The Florida Department of Business and Public Regulations sent a cease and desist order to Brezeale two months before the new contract in Oct. 2021.

An ex-employee of his told OCSO Brezeale was using the new contract money to pay for and finish previous contracting jobs.

Brezeale denied speaking with OCSO in person, directing investigators to an attorney. Over the phone he told deputies he made a contractual agreement with the homeowner to request more money during the project but did not provide any written or e-mail evidence. OCSO did not provide the address for the home in question.

Brezeale is facing larceny greater than $20,000 and operating without a license. He is held in Okaloosa County Jail on an $11,000 bond.

