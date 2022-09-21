ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Man arrested for unfinished, illegal home repair in Okaloosa Co.

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kW1q7_0i4uMzcJ00

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Deputies arrested Robert Allen Brezeale, 44, Wednesday for larceny. Brezeale is accused of running out on an Okaloosa County home repair job in 2021 and operating without a license.

The victim told OCSO Brezeale agreed to do a home repair job in Dec. 2021 for $45,685.72. The homeowner paid half of the amount as a down payment, with the agreement to give the second half when the job was finished.

High chance of tropical development in the Caribbean this week

According to the arrest report, the victim said Brezeale then came back a week later asking for more money to buy parts. The homeowner then decided to cancel his contract, asking for the remaining down payment funds and the supplies and parts purchased for the job.

Brezeale told the victim all of the $22,842.86 down payment had been used to purchase supplies, but did not provide any to the homeowner and left the job unfinished, according to the OCSO report.

Deputies responded to the home to check the repair job. The investigation revealed Brezeale only completed the master bedroom and bathroom, leaving the rest of the home unfinished.

The OCSO report said Brezeale was not licensed to do home repairs in the county. The Florida Department of Business and Public Regulations sent a cease and desist order to Brezeale two months before the new contract in Oct. 2021.

An ex-employee of his told OCSO Brezeale was using the new contract money to pay for and finish previous contracting jobs.

Brezeale denied speaking with OCSO in person, directing investigators to an attorney. Over the phone he told deputies he made a contractual agreement with the homeowner to request more money during the project but did not provide any written or e-mail evidence. OCSO did not provide the address for the home in question.

Brezeale is facing larceny greater than $20,000 and operating without a license. He is held in Okaloosa County Jail on an $11,000 bond.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
niceville.com

Alleged unfinished home remodel leads to grand theft charge

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man, who reportedly started but did not complete a home remodeling project, is facing a charge of grand theft, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said it arrested Robert Brezeale, 44, on...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
niceville.com

Crestview man charged with trafficking in fentanyl, meth

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview man is accused of trafficking narcotics following a search of his home by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the agency has announced. The man, William Talbot, 35, was already facing a half dozen charges after reportedly fleeing an attempted traffic stop, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said in its statement. Later, after deputies served a search warrant on his residence, he was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking in methamphetamine, the OCSO said.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating two deaths that happened on Sept. 24. Deputies said they responded to Jardine Road and Rowland Court after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man who was dead from a gunshot wound. Investigations revealed […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Female found dead at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead at the Oakwood Terrace apartment complex in Escambia County Friday evening, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the apartment complex on Truman Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. There is no...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Okaloosa County, FL
State
Alabama State
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WEAR

Escambia County deputies locate suspect in deadly shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office has located a suspect who they believe shot and killed a man in Warrington Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office, around 9 a.m. they responded to a shooting on Jardine Road and Rowland Court. Deputies say upon arrival, they found...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman hit with beer bottle, held hostage: Okaloosa Co. deputies

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was arrested Friday after deputies said he beat a woman with a beer bottle and held her hostage. Jacob Michael Warf, 43, was charged with kidnapping and battery 2nd-degree, both third-degree felonies. According to the arrest report, the victim told deputies Warf started yelling and threatening her Friday, […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Department#Home Repairs#Okaloosa Co#Ocso
WMBB

Local state trooper is “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year”

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A state trooper from Jackson County is being recognized as the Florida Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. David Cox has been a trooper for the last 16 years. Last year, he single-handedly detained two suspects who had abducted a five-month-old in Panama City […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHG-TV

Pedestrian hit by car in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a pedestrian was hit in the right turn lane on State Road 85 heading to Auburn Road. Troopers tell us the car had gotten into the turn lane as the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when the car hit them, throwing them onto the side of the road.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

One dead in Okaloosa County armed disturbance

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies responded to an armed disturbance call. OSCO officials say when deputies got to the Regatta Bay Community in Destin around 4:30 p.m. they encountered a man chasing a woman with a gun. Investigators...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Okaloosa Sheriff gives update on Destin shooting, says it was domestic violence-related

On Thursday, Okaloosa Sheriff Eric Aden gave an update on the officer-involved shooting that took place inside the Regatta Bay community in Destin. Sheriff Aden praised the composure and training of two Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies confronted by an armed man who fired shots during a domestic violence-related incident in Destin on Wednesday.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Drowning at Westminster Village in Pensacola: Police

UPDATE (8:03 p.m.): Pensacola Police confirmed that a man drowned outside Westminster Village. Pensacola Police rescued the man from a nearby pond, but he died shortly after. The man was pronounced dead on scene by EMS and Fire, according to Pensacola Police. Pensacola Police said the man “was in a state of excited delirium,” before […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Homicide investigation in Panama City Beach neighborhood

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 9/22/22 3:45 P.M.:. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office identified Julian’s son, Tyler Moore Davis, 27, as the murder suspect. Investigators used the Bay Real-Time Operations Center (BAYROC) to determine Tyler fled to Georgia after the shooting. Warrants were obtained for Tyler for aggravated assault on a separate incident. He was arrested and is now in a Georgia county jail.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

55K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy