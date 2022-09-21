ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
BOSTON, MA
RadarOnline

Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera

Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Jalen Hurts gets beer thrown at him leaving FedEx Field (Video)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had beer thrown at him by a fan as he walked off FedEx Field. The Philadelphia Eagles‘ strong start to the 2022 season has continued, as they picked up their first divisional matchup of the year. The Eagles faced off against the rival Washington Commanders, where the defense pummeled quarterback Carson Wentz and quarterback Jalen Hurts torched the secondary to pick up the 24-8 victory.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Braves: Matt Olson’s comments about recent slump are worrying

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson is enduring the worst slump of his life. In fact, it’s not all that close. Said slump could only come at a worse time if it were the postseason. Thankfully for the Braves, Olson has a little over a week to figure things out. Good luck!
MLB
AthlonSports.com

Former NFL Quarterback Crushes Carolina Panthers For 'Coaching Malpractice'

The Carolina Panthers are off to an ugly 2-0 start to the 2022 season. There appears to be a big reason why they are having such little success on the offensive end. According to ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, the Panthers are tipping their offensive play calls based on alignment. It all has to do with how Christian McCaffrey lines up in the backfield.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Twitter reacts to Tua Tagovailoa suspiciously passing concussion protocol

Tua Tagovailoa went out in the first half after a hard hit but came back after passing concussion protocol. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looked like he would absolutely be done for the day. He took a hit against the Bills and was hardly able to walk. Less than half an hour later, Tagovailoa was back in the game, apparently having passed concussion protocol.
NFL
FanSided

Braves rotation takes major hits heading into the postseason

The Braves pitching rotation is suffering some losses as the MLB playoffs draw near. The Atlanta Braves are doing what they can to position themselves in the best way possible for the MLB Playoffs. With some hits to their pitching rotation, they’ll need all the advantages they can get to increase their chances of repeating last year’s World Series win.
MLB
