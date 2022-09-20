Read full article on original website
Related
fox38corpuschristi.com
Statewide poll reveals what will drive Texas voters to the polls in November
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It's almost that time, Texans will be lining up at the polls to cast their ballots. But what's top of mind for you when you decide who to vote for this mid-term?. For some Texans we talked to, issues facing metro areas in the state are...
fox38corpuschristi.com
Gov. Abbott declares Mexican cartels as terrorists
SAN ANTONIO - Cartels from Mexico are now considered foreign terrorists in Texas. Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order making the declaration on Wednesday. Gov. Abbott blamed the cartels for the growing fentanyl crisis in Texas after reports show they have been smuggling the drug into the U.S. Abbott...
fox38corpuschristi.com
Texas ranks #6 among the most solar-friendly states in the nation
TEXAS — Texas ranks sixth among the Most Friendly States for Solar Energy, according to House Method’s new study. The study ranks each state by megawatts of solar installation, the number of residences powered by solar, total investment into solar programs, and the electricity percentage that comes from solar.
Comments / 0