Kansas City, MO

Aaron Judge has perfect response to Yankees clinching playoff berth vs Red Sox

The New York Yankees officially hurled the first of many monkeys off their back on Thursday night, nabbing a playoff berth with a victory over the Boston Red Sox. Entering the opener, either a win or an Orioles loss would have secured the Yankees at least a best-of-three Wild Card series, and the Bombers controlled their own destiny instead of backing into the postseason.
BRONX, NY
Series Review: The kid’s are alright – The Cleveland Guardians clinch AL Central Title

The Cleveland Guardians have clinched the AL Central by sweeping the Texas Rangers. The Cleveland Guardians have clinched the American League Central by defeating the Texas Rangers on Sunday and sweeping the series. The Guardians are 86-67 so far on the season and are 18-3 in their last 21 games. This proves once again that Terry Francona-led teams are always best in the second half of the season.
CLEVELAND, OH
