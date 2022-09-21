ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

REAL ESTATE
appraisalbuzz.com

Elevated Purchase Demand Fueling Housing Market Potential

First American Financial Corporation has released the First American’s proprietary Potential Home Sales Model for the month of August 2022. The Potential Home Sales Model measures what the healthy market level of home sales should be based on economic, demographic, and housing market fundamentals. August 2022 Potential Home Sales Findings Potential existing-home sales increased to …
REAL ESTATE
appraisalbuzz.com

Delinquencies Still Well Below Pre-Pandemic Levels—When Will That Change?

Black Knight Inc. has released a “first look” the latest iteration of its Mortgage Monitor Report for August 2022, which looks at delinquency and foreclosure rates across the U.S. According to Black Knight, the national delinquency rate fell to 2.79% in August. The delinquency rate was 2.89% in July, 2.84% in June, 2.75% in …
ECONOMY
appraisalbuzz.com

Mortgage Rates Price Homebuyers Out of Market

According to Redfin’s latest market analysis, some 44.6% of home offers written by Redfin agents nationwide faced competition on a seasonally adjusted basis in August, the lowest bidding-war rate since the beginning of the pandemic when the housing market nearly ground to a halt. That number is down from 63.5% a year earlier, and a …
REAL ESTATE
The Hill

Remote work sparked housing boom: Fed study

Remote work is a driving force behind surging home prices during the pandemic, according to a study from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco released Monday. The research found that increased demand for working from home accounted for 60 percent of persistent price hikes between November 2019 and November 2021. Over that period, national house prices soared 24 percent to record levels.
BUSINESS
appraisalbuzz.com

Fannie Mae Continues to Forecast 2023 Recession

According to new research from Fannie Mae’s Economic and Strategic Research Group (ESR), the housing market is expected to further cool as mortgage rates continue to rise and continues to predict an official recession conditions in 2023. According to the ESR, economic growth is projected to resume in the second half of 2022, but the …
ECONOMY
appraisalbuzz.com

Purchase Mortgage Apps for New Homes Dropped 10% YoY in August

The MBA reports that new home purchase applications were down year-over-year in August, but rebounded in after four consecutive months of declines. The post Purchase Mortgage Apps for New Homes Dropped 10% YoY in August appeared first on theMReport.com.
REAL ESTATE
appraisalbuzz.com

What Will It Take to Solve the Housing Crisis?

Entering the housing market today is challenging for many homeowners. There’s currently an inventory shortage, which is leading to more competition and increased prices. One of the reasons for this is material and project delays. In 2021, more than 90% of builders reported backlogs and supply scarcity. The price...
REAL ESTATE
appraisalbuzz.com

Once Upon a Time… A Housing Fairy Tale

This article was originally published in the latest edition of the Fall 2022 Appraisal Buzz Magazine!. To receive this subscription directly, click here. Once upon a time, there was a rich nation which valued many things. There were many owners and “wannabe” owners. The owners wanted to be richer and the wannabes wanted to be like the owners. They all liked value. Some people even became “valuers of things.” They claimed to know value.
REAL ESTATE

