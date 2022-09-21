Read full article on original website
The LSU-Auburn football Week 5 odds have wildly shifted
LSU is now a -7.5 point favorite, which makes sense considering their lone loss was a special teams mistake at the last second to a Power Five program and AU’s dismantling at the hands of Penn State was an embarrassment that has Bryan Harsin’s seat practically on fire.
Auburn football: Barrett Sallee says “matter of time” for Bryan Harsin
Although the Auburn football team pulled off a miraculous win against Missouri in their SEC opener this weekend, it’s likely that the “w” is only prolonging the inevitable for head coach Bryan Harsin. When the powers that be came together to try to force the Tigers’ head...
College football analyst: ‘Auburn football coaching staff is quiet quitting’
College football analyst Dan Wolken of USA Today Sports — a noted critic of Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin for his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine from a season ago — made a snide remark on Saturday regarding the Tigers’ coaching staff. Namely that they were...
Auburn football fans hopeful about Deion Sanders after flight info revealed
Auburn football fans are hoping that the flight information provided by one Twitter user showing a flight last Sunday from Jackson, Mississippi to Auburn, Alabama means exactly what they think it indicates. Is ‘Prime Time’ visiting Auburn to meet with interim Athletic Director Rich McGlynn about replacing Bryan Harsin and...
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: The first-and-10 mentality
They were there early, and they were there late. The Auburn Family did its job last Saturday. Jordan-Hare Stadium was sweltering and electric before the Penn State game, and when Owen Pappoe knocked Sean Clifford sideways in those early moments, you could not have asked for a louder roar or a better stage to be set in college football.
Look: Sleeping College Football Fan Is Going Viral
Auburn football isn't exactly the most exciting product this season. Don't believe us? Look no further than the team's actual fans. A photo of an Auburn fan is going viral this Saturday afternoon. Why? Because this particular fan fell asleep... on the field... during an actual football game. This is...
Alabama woman marks 108th birthday
SMITHS STATION, Ala. — An Alabama centenarian marked her 108th birthday this week. According to WTVM, Francis Ella Cook, a resident of the Motts community near Smiths Station, turned 108 on Thursday. The widow, whose husband died when the couple were in their 60s, is a mother of 10...
Auburn Plainsman
Anytime Oil bringing mobile oil changes to Auburn
Working on cars had always been a part of Taylor Putman’s DNA. The great-grandson of a service shop owner, he is the latest in a line of mechanics that had passed Putman's Alignment Shop in Gadsden, Ala., down through the generations. Yet his involvement happened in an unconventional way.
wtvy.com
Fight after Eufaula football game leads to assault investigation
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - On Friday, September 16, 2022 a 14-year-old was injured in a fight that took place after the football game. During the parking lot altercation, a 12-year-old injured the 14-year-old. A video of the fight was submitted as evidence. The incident has resulted in juvenile petitions being...
altoday.com
Alabama to expand broadband in rural counties through federal program
A federal investment aimed at improving broadband in rural areas in Alabama is in the works. Through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development ReConnect loan/grant program, according to a release, Alabama stands to rake in $28,817,588 in grants and another $24,865,787 as part of a loan that will extend high-speed internet access in 10 counties as part of the third round of grants.
wtvy.com
Barbour County @ Daleville | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Barbour County takes on Daleville. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Georgia man killed in Fort Mitchell crash involving log truck and van
FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WRBL) – A two vehicle crash in Russell County on Tuesday has claimed the life one person. The crash, on Alabama 165, in Fort Mitchell involved a log truck and a van. According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr., the individual was pronounced dead at 7:46 p.m., on Sept. 21, 2022, at […]
Opelika-Auburn News
'I'm just trying to get to class': Miss Homecoming campaigns make the whole week a pain for some students
While alumni and fans of Auburn will embrace homecoming festivities this weekend, many students dread homecoming week for one reason: the campaigning for Miss Homecoming. Each of the five candidates on the ballot – Emmy Beason, SueEllen Broussard, Jenna Codner, Kai Jones and Grace McNairy – has a platform she feels is important for Auburn University to implement, whether it be supporting student veterans or creating mentorship for underrepresented communities on campus.
WTVM
14-year-old injured following fight at Eufaula High School
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A juvenile was injured in a fight at a Friday night football game at Eufaula High School. The Eufaula Police Department says the altercation occurred in the school’s parking lot after the game. According to authorities, a 14-year-old was injured while fighting with a 12-year-old.
altoday.com
Kay Ivey promises tax relief for citizens if given a second term
Governor Kay Ivey addressed the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday. In addition to the Governor’s normal talking points she added support for “providing tax relief in the pocket books of Alabamians.”. The Governor did not go into detail and did not say whether she favored one-time tax...
WTVM
Kendrick High School to host first-ever Battle of the Bands
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kendrick High School’s Mighty Marching Cherokees is hosting their first ever high school Battle of the Bands. It’s taking place Saturday, September 24 at Columbus State University. Doors are opening at 12 at the Frank G. Lumpkin Jr. Center on CSU’s campus. Kendrick...
WSFA
Mock manhunt exercise taking place in Macon County Thursday
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several law enforcement agencies are holding a mock manhunt exercise Thursday in Macon County. The Alabama Department of Corrections along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office are holding the exercise until to 4 p.m. at the Macon County Road and Bridge located at 3636 Alabama Highway 199 in Tuskegee. ADOC organized the event.
Opelika-Auburn News
'48 Hours' interview with Rick Ennis and story of Slesinski cold case to air Saturday
On Saturday, “48 Hours” will be airing an episode about the disappearance of Auburn resident Lori Ann Slesinski and the man convicted for her murder, Rick Ennis. Titled “A Man with a Past,” it will air at 9 p.m. CST on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+. It contains portions of an interview with Ennis.
WTVM
Victim ID’d in crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165
ALABAMA (WTVM) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler on an Alabama highway, says the Lee County coroner. On Sept. 20, at approximately 5:10 p.m., 65-year-old Ricky Cook was killed when the 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van he was driving struck a 2002 Kenworth commercial vehicle.
wtvy.com
Eufaula City Schools rolls out new rules in the wake of fight
Debra Johnson Strickland drove her car across the center line of a two-lane highway in Geneva County and collided head-on with another vehicle. Hughes was charged with second degree Arson and booked on a $30,000 bond. Enterprise State holds Pizza with the President event. Updated: 6 hours ago. The connection...
