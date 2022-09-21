ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An LA content creator garnered social media attention for a TikTok about her eccentric nightly routine of taping her mouth shut before falling asleep every night. Lauryn Bosstick, a beauty influencer and owner of skincare brand The Skinny Collective, asserts that embracing the trend six months ago has triggered improvements in her quality of sleep and overall energy levels when she wakes up.
Adam Sandler Reveals New Lifestyle Change After Undergoing Hip Surgery

Adam Sandler's health is on the mend. Following a previously scheduled hip surgery around Labor Day, the actor was recently seen walking with a cane. Earlier this week, the actor, 56, was pictured wearing basketball shorts, a Hawaiian shirt, sneakers, and sunglasses while walking with his cane in photos shared by Entertainment Tonight. Sandler spoke with AARP in a recent interview conducted before the surgery about delaying the procedure, despite its necessity. Sandler admitted to being in pain after the interviewer noticed he was walking with a limp."I'm kind of in agony every minute, and I'll probably need a hip replacement," he told the magazine. "But don't worry. You're my age, you'll need hip surgery soon too. You'll see."
Adam Levine – Another Celebrity Man Learning There’s Nothing More Embarrassing Than Leaked DMs

A cursory glance over my DMs is likely to throw up absolutely nothing incriminating whatsoever. That’s because I’ve developed a wonderful habit of deleting message threads so I can’t ruminate on how devastatingly embarrassing they are and, if I’ve sent them after a few wines (which, let’s be honest, is normally the case) I can literally erase the memory of their existence.
True Thompson, 4, & Dream Kardashian, 5, Hold Hands In Fairy Wings & Tutus: Photo

The dynamic duo consisting of 4-year-old True Thompson and 5-year-old Dream Kardashian is back at it again! The adorable cousins posed together in tutus and fairy wings in a carousel of photos shared by Khloe Kardashian, 38, on Sept. 20. True, who Khloe shares with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, looked adorable in a lilac ensemble with matching white and purple sneakers. Dream, who Rob shares with his ex Blac Chyna, donned a bright pink getup with pink and light blue kicks. Both girls had wands that matched their respective color schemes and styled their hair in piggy tails.
Cameron Diaz Rocks Black T-Shirt & Leggings During Rare Outing With Husband Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz, 50, and her husband, Benji Madden, 43, took to the streets of New York City for a rare outing on Sept. 20. The mom-of-one opted for complete comfort while running errands with her man in an all-black outfit. She wore black leggings paired with a t-shirt with oversized sleeves, and a denim jacket wrapped around her waist. The Charlie’s Angels star tied up her blonde tresses in a casual bun and accessorized with black sunglasses, gold earrings, and bright-orange sneakers. For a pop of color, Cameron matched her orange kicks to her orange nails and phone case! In addition, she looked stunning wearing little-to-no makeup for the daytime adventure.
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Baby News in New Video

Khloé Kardashian has kept quiet about her private life since welcoming her second child, a son, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson—until now. In a new teaser clip from the upcoming season of the family's Hulu show, The Kardashians, Kardashian breaks down in tears while talking about the then-upcoming arrival of her baby boy amid her split from Thompson.
I spent thousands on Kylie Jenner’s used handbags – one reminded me of ‘a piece of ham’ and the tiniest bag cost $395

A FASHION fan who bought $2,500 worth of used accessories from Kylie Jenner was in for an unwelcome surprise when they turned up in the mail. YouTube personality Laura Lee was thrilled with some of her Kardashian Kloset haul, but she said one purse as looked like 'ham' and discovered that another $395 splurge wasn't a purse at all.
