Adam Sandler's health is on the mend. Following a previously scheduled hip surgery around Labor Day, the actor was recently seen walking with a cane. Earlier this week, the actor, 56, was pictured wearing basketball shorts, a Hawaiian shirt, sneakers, and sunglasses while walking with his cane in photos shared by Entertainment Tonight. Sandler spoke with AARP in a recent interview conducted before the surgery about delaying the procedure, despite its necessity. Sandler admitted to being in pain after the interviewer noticed he was walking with a limp."I'm kind of in agony every minute, and I'll probably need a hip replacement," he told the magazine. "But don't worry. You're my age, you'll need hip surgery soon too. You'll see."

