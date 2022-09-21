Read full article on original website
Local 4-H Clubs to Hold Family Fun Night
4-H Clubs from around Manitowoc County are going to hold their annual 4-H Family Fun Night next month. According to a news release from UW-Manitowoc County Extension, the event is scheduled for Thursday night, October 6th from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the County Expo Merchants Building. 4-H Youth Educator...
Benefit Planned for this Weekend in Two Rivers for a Local Woman with Stage 4 Cancer
The public is invited to join the family and friends of Linda Kruck this weekend as they will be hosting a benefit for the local woman who is battling cancer. Linda is battling stage 4 small cell lung cancer, and all proceeds from the event on Saturday (September 24th) will go directly toward her medical bills and equipment.
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– Manitowoc’s public bus service will be changing its hours starting next week. Click here to learn more. – It’s Fall Cleanup time at Manitowoc’s Evergreen Cemetery. Click here for more information. – The Alzheimer’s Association has announced that their Walk to End Alzheimer’s held this weekend...
AMMO Inc Leadership Team Praises Local Businesses for their Role in Finishing New Manitowoc Manufacturing Plant
Over 100 people were on hand yesterday at the brand new AMMO Inc manufacturing plant in Manitowoc as the ribbon was cut. Executive Vice President of AMMO Todd Wagenhals was the man in charge of the construction of this massive project, and he said without all of the local businesses who contributed to the project, there is no way they would have been done in the 15 months it took from groundbreaking to ribbon cutting.
DWD Praises Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry for Work Done with Fast Forward Grant
The Department of Workforce Development is praising Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc for the work they did with the Fast Forward Grant. DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek met with WAF CEO, Sachin Shivaram, to tour the facility and a new training center made possible through a Wisconsin Fast Forward grant of nearly $194,000.
Manitowoc County Health Department Looks to Help During Recovery Month
On top of being Mental Health Awareness Month September is Recovery Month. The Manitowoc County Health Department is doing its part in helping people get the help they need in their battle against drug and alcohol addiction. Jenny Gleichner, a Public Health Nurse with the Health Department explains. “We are...
Manitowoc Leaf Pick Up to Begin Soon
With fall now upon us, the City of Manitowoc is preparing to begin picking up the multi-colored leaves that will soon be dotted on lawns around the city. Dan Koski, the City’s Director of Public Infrastructure, tells us that leaf pickup will begin on October 3rd. Leaves should be...
Acuity Insurance Promotes Three Employees
Three more employees at Acuity Insurance have been promoted. Stacy Blatz is promoted to Associate Actuary. Stacy started her Acuity career in June 2016 as an Actuarial Analyst. She has a bachelor’s degree from Bradley University where she minored in economics and majored in actuarial science – business. Stacy also holds the Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society (ACAS) professional designation. She resides in Sheboygan Falls.
Ten UW-Green Bay Nursing Students Awarded Scholarships
Ten UW Green Bay nursing students were honored with scholarships this week. The scholarships ranged in value from $2,500 to $5,000 and were provided by Aurora BayCare. In total, Aurora BayCare has committed to more than $125,000 in scholarships to inspiring nursing for UW-Green Bay students and plans to fund the scholarships over the next four years.
Manitowoc County Ag Educator: It’s Harvest Time So Please Slow Down
Farmers around Manitowoc County have begun their fall harvest, which means more tractors are occupying rural roads than normal. Manitowoc County Ag Educator Angie Ulness told us that farming traditions run deep in Manitowoc County, and farm safety is a priority for farmers as well as the community that supports the farmers.
What is a Quit Claim Deed and Why Was One Needed for the FedEx Plant Project?
As news reporters, it is our job to take the legalese used in governmental meetings and explain it in Lehman’s terms. While going through the recent Manitowoc City Council meeting minutes, a term caught our eye, quit claim deed. Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickles told us that basically, it’s giving...
Chilton Police Looking for Suspect in Retail Theft
The Chilton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man believed to be involved in a retail theft. The unknown individual is believed to be responsible for two retail thefts in the area, and each time is picked up by a silver car with a tail fin and a sunroof.
St. Nazianz Man Killed In Manitowoc County Crash
A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was killed last evening (September 22nd) in a two-vehicle collision in the Manitowoc County Town of Liberty. According to a news release this morning from Sheriff Dan Hartwig, the unidentified victim was driving an SUV westbound on County Highway C at about 6:30 p.m., when his vehicle struck an occupied parked semi-trailer unit.
Capitol Civic Center to Feature Four Live Shows During the Next Week
The stage at Manitowoc’s Capitol Civic Centre should be quite busy with live performances over the next week. During an appearance on WOMT’s Be-My-Guest, Executive Director P.J. Albert told us about the first of four scheduled shows at the capitol, tonight. “We have Vegas McGraw, which is a...
Kiel Native Appointed to the Board Of Directors for Road America
Elkhart Lake’s Road America Inc. recently announced the addition of a Kiel native to its Board of Directors. Christina Laun Fugate is a partner at Ice Miller LLP in Indianapolis. She chairs Ice Miller’s Franchise and Distribution team and is a seasoned commercial litigator. Fugate’s appointment comes in...
Sheboygan Boasts Continued Low Unemployment Rates
The Sheboygan area is continuing to boast low unemployment rates. According to information released by the Department of Workforce Development, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the Sheboygan area was at 2.7% in August, which is down slightly from last August’s rate of 3.0%. The Sheboygan County rate was...
Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District Leads Country with Manufacturing Job Opportunities
To say manufacturing is a big industry in Wisconsin would be a big understatement. In Manitowoc alone, major companies have been expanding here because of the workforce, including AMMO Inc, which just held a ribbon cutting this week for their 160,000 square foot facility. Chris Grawien , the District Policy...
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Christopher C. Barber, 40, Sheboygan, fail to maintain sex offender registry on 12/18/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, $100 fine plus costs, total $654 to be paid by 11-15-2022 or 13 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Timothy John Alexander, 43,...
Milwaukee Mayor and Fond du Lac County DA Trade Tweets Over Police Budgets
Milwaukee’s mayor and the Republican running for state attorney general sparred about police funding on social media this week. Cavalier Johnson’s proposed budget includes a one percent reduction in sworn police officers. But spending on police actually increases by more than $20 million. In a tweet Tuesday night,...
Howard Man Deemed Competent to Stand Trial in Attempted Homicide Case
The Howard man accused of shooting a woman who was attempting to aid his wife has been deemed competent to stand trial. A judge issued that ruling in Brown County Court earlier this week, as Joseph Vandertie is charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, and 1st Degree Reckless Injury, each with the use of a dangerous weapon.
