Over 100 people were on hand yesterday at the brand new AMMO Inc manufacturing plant in Manitowoc as the ribbon was cut. Executive Vice President of AMMO Todd Wagenhals was the man in charge of the construction of this massive project, and he said without all of the local businesses who contributed to the project, there is no way they would have been done in the 15 months it took from groundbreaking to ribbon cutting.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO