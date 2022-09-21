ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

Man allegedly steals $7,500 from Orange Beach construction company

By Whitney Leibold
 4 days ago

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating a possible fraud case after a man allegedly stole thousands of dollars from an Orange Beach construction company and used the money at a Lowe’s.

Loper Construction Company of Orange Beach noticed a suspicious transaction in July. Lt. Trent Johnson, with the Orange Beach Police Department, said Loper filed a report of fraudulent purchase from Lowe’s.

Mobile Police: Shots fired at officers

“The construction owner realized that there had been a charge to his account at Lowe’s in Foley, a charge that he did not make for about $7,500” said Johnson.

Recently, Lowe’s released surveillance video showing who made the purchase to authorities and the victim. Orange Beach Police immediately posted a snapshot on social media and got the department’s biggest lead in months.

“Basically, it all came down social media, we put our posts out there yesterday and it didn’t take too long until we started to get some hits on the information,” said Johnson.

An anonymous person noticed the man from the footage has a lawn care company Facebook page and believes he was buying tools and other lawn utilities for his own business. Social media was a helpful tool in this case.

The Orange Beach Police Department is currently not releasing the name of the suspect at this time.

