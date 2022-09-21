ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Lake Travis ISD approves purchase of bulletproof shields

AUSTIN, Texas — School safety remains the top priority for schools across the state. Lake Travis ISD could soon be equipping school district police with bulletproof shields. The school board voted unanimously to apply for a grant to purchase them this week. Officials are asking for seven shields that cost $9,000 each, totaling to $63,000.
ACL Fest 2022: City issues attendee guidance ahead of festival

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival is returning to Zilker Park next month and the City of Austin is now issuing guidance for festival attendees. ACL returns on Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16, and City departments are preparing for the massive influx of visitors. The City said it will use its social media pages to share relevant information during the festival, along with Austin first responders and others.
HAAM Day 2022 raised more than $800,000 for Austin-area musicians

AUSTIN, Texas — HAAM Day, the annual event hosted by the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM), raised more than $800,000 for Austin-area musicians during its 2022 event on Sept. 13. Every year, the organization works to provide health care services and assistance to Austin's low-income, working musicians. This...
Nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center officially unionize

AUSTIN, Texas — The nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin (ASMCA) have voted in-favor to unionize. With a 72% approval vote, the nurses voted to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU). NNOC/NNU is the largest nurses' union in the U.S. The reasoning behind unionizing...
Marble Falls announces death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks

MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The City of Marble Falls on Friday announced the death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks. "Captain Stacks had been a valued member of the City since Jan. 4, 2005. He dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of his community," the City said in a press release. "Captain Stacks exemplified heroism by doing what our first responders do every day: put on their uniform, leave their loved ones, and carry out their sworn duty to protect and serve the residents of our city."
Developer applies to replace beloved Starbucks, Smoothie King near UT with apartment building

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, University of Texas President Jay Hartzell noted the need for housing for students and staff around the campus in his State of the University address. Earlier this year, Wuest Group – an Austin-based civil engineering, land survey and development firm – applied to demolish the Starbucks and Smoothie King one block off campus and build up an apartment complex in their place.
Modern Nirvana Summit returns to Austin for its third year

AUSTIN, Texas — An annual wonderland for spirit junkies and health enthusiasts, Modern Nirvana Summit is back in Austin for its third year. Sponsored by Leela Quantum, the summit took place on Friday at the Palmer Events Center. Whether you are new to wellness, spirituality and meditation, or an...
Interim ERCOT CEO talks state power grid at Texas Tribune Festival

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Tribune Festival is underway in Downtown Austin. The festival includes conversations with hundreds of speakers shaping politics and other important Texas issues. On Friday, the interim CEO of ERCOT and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took the stage. Interim CEO Brad Jones...
TX DPS: Holland man killed in crash while racing on George Bush Turnpike

RICHARDSON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has opened an investigation to look into a deadly crash in Richardson. They said this happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday on the President George Bush Turnpike near Independence Parkway. The victim killed in the crash has been identified as 29-year-old Trey Bradshaw from Holland, Texas.
