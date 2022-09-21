Read full article on original website
Related
KVUE
Lake Travis ISD approves purchase of bulletproof shields
AUSTIN, Texas — School safety remains the top priority for schools across the state. Lake Travis ISD could soon be equipping school district police with bulletproof shields. The school board voted unanimously to apply for a grant to purchase them this week. Officials are asking for seven shields that cost $9,000 each, totaling to $63,000.
Report shows Black students are disproportionately punished in Texas schools
AUSTIN, Texas — A University of Houston report shows that students of color in Texas are more likely to be cited for disciplinary violations, more likely to be punished by exclusion, and more likely to be punished than their white peers in general. These issues were discussed in a...
ACL Fest 2022: City issues attendee guidance ahead of festival
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival is returning to Zilker Park next month and the City of Austin is now issuing guidance for festival attendees. ACL returns on Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16, and City departments are preparing for the massive influx of visitors. The City said it will use its social media pages to share relevant information during the festival, along with Austin first responders and others.
Some are turning to plasma donations to help make ends meet in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — As rent increases, people are forced to find secondary means to make ends meet. At least that’s the case for lifelong Austinite Paris Williams. With six kids, and a job at TJ Maxx, he has gotten thrifty with the way he can make ends meet. He donates plasma twice a week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Hays CISD teacher launches The Teacher Reuse to help teachers get school supplies
KYLE, Texas — In a small portable building in Kyle, a big impact is being made. “I want teachers to know that we care,” said Shelly O’Donnell, the founder of The Teacher Reuse in Hays County. “I was a teacher, and you can take a teacher out of the classroom but you can't take the classroom out of a teacher.”
Austin ISD buses without air conditioning will be replaced if bond on November ballot is approved
AUSTIN, Texas — It has been a hot start to the school year for Austin ISD students. Approximately 8,000 AISD students board school buses with no air conditioning. According to district officials, if voters pass the proposed school bond in the upcoming November election, 173 school buses will be replaced.
KVUE
Austin area sees increase in home listings since September 2018
Austin is seeing an increase in home listings for the first time in almost four years. KVUE's Maria Aguilera explains if its shifting to a buyer's market.
HAAM Day 2022 raised more than $800,000 for Austin-area musicians
AUSTIN, Texas — HAAM Day, the annual event hosted by the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM), raised more than $800,000 for Austin-area musicians during its 2022 event on Sept. 13. Every year, the organization works to provide health care services and assistance to Austin's low-income, working musicians. This...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
KVUE
Austin area seeing a bus driver shortage from increased cost of living
With an increased cost of living, school districts are seeing a shortage of bus drivers to drive the bus routes every day. KVUE's Dominique Newland has more.
Texas State University reports record-setting freshman enrollment for fall 2022
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University confirmed Friday that it set a new record for freshman enrollment for the fall 2022 semester. A total of 7,573 students are enrolled this semester, marking a 14% increase over the previous year. The university also set a record for the largest...
Nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center officially unionize
AUSTIN, Texas — The nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin (ASMCA) have voted in-favor to unionize. With a 72% approval vote, the nurses voted to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU). NNOC/NNU is the largest nurses' union in the U.S. The reasoning behind unionizing...
New UT band for students not wanting to play 'The Eyes of Texas' delayed
AUSTIN, Texas — The launch of the University of Texas at Austin's new band for students not wanting to play "The Eyes of Texas" has been delayed by administrators, reports state. According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the band will be delayed until...
KVUE
14 taco spots in Texas shelled their way into Yelp's Top 100 in America. Let's taco bout it.
DALLAS — When it comes to local cuisine, Texans can get very territorial about their taco scene. Even the different metro areas will debate who reigns supreme. So any time there is a "best of" list, especially with tacos, it garners conversation. Yelp recently released its latest list of the top 100 taco spots in the country, and 14 of them are in Texas.
Marble Falls announces death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The City of Marble Falls on Friday announced the death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks. "Captain Stacks had been a valued member of the City since Jan. 4, 2005. He dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of his community," the City said in a press release. "Captain Stacks exemplified heroism by doing what our first responders do every day: put on their uniform, leave their loved ones, and carry out their sworn duty to protect and serve the residents of our city."
Developer applies to replace beloved Starbucks, Smoothie King near UT with apartment building
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, University of Texas President Jay Hartzell noted the need for housing for students and staff around the campus in his State of the University address. Earlier this year, Wuest Group – an Austin-based civil engineering, land survey and development firm – applied to demolish the Starbucks and Smoothie King one block off campus and build up an apartment complex in their place.
KVUE
Modern Nirvana summit in Austin this weekend
It's known as a wonderland for spirit junkies and health enthusiasts. The Modern Nirvana Summit was back in Austin on Friday for its third year.
KVUE
Modern Nirvana Summit returns to Austin for its third year
AUSTIN, Texas — An annual wonderland for spirit junkies and health enthusiasts, Modern Nirvana Summit is back in Austin for its third year. Sponsored by Leela Quantum, the summit took place on Friday at the Palmer Events Center. Whether you are new to wellness, spirituality and meditation, or an...
Interim ERCOT CEO talks state power grid at Texas Tribune Festival
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Tribune Festival is underway in Downtown Austin. The festival includes conversations with hundreds of speakers shaping politics and other important Texas issues. On Friday, the interim CEO of ERCOT and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took the stage. Interim CEO Brad Jones...
KVUE
TX DPS: Holland man killed in crash while racing on George Bush Turnpike
RICHARDSON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has opened an investigation to look into a deadly crash in Richardson. They said this happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday on the President George Bush Turnpike near Independence Parkway. The victim killed in the crash has been identified as 29-year-old Trey Bradshaw from Holland, Texas.
KVUE
Austin, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0