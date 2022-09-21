ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ana de Armas Says the Attention on Her Romance With Ben Affleck Felt ‘Dangerous and Unsafe’

By Sara Donnellan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03pGJj_0i4uM4pV00
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. Shutterstock

Life under the microscope. Ana de Armas didn’t appreciate her relationship with ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck being scrutinized by the public.

“I have never been someone that wants any attention that’s not about my work. So, when the attention is not about my work, it is upsetting, and it feels disrespectful, and it feels inappropriate and it feels dangerous and unsafe,” the 34-year-old Cuba native told Variety for their Wednesday, September 21 cover story.

The Knives Out actress continued: “But, especially in this country, I don’t know how you can find protection. I don’t know how you can stop that from happening, other than leaving.”

De Armas and the Town actor, 50, first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together in Cuba in March 2020. That same month, a source told Us Weekly that the pair were “happy together and officially dating.”

Just shy of a year later, another insider confirmed to Us in January 2021 that the pair had amicably split. “Ben and Ana were moving in different directions in their lives and stopped seeing eye to eye. The two couldn’t work through their differences and have decided to end their relationship,” the source said at the time.

The No Time to Die actress has previously spoken out about the “horrible” attention she and Affleck faced leading up to their breakup.

“It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out,” she told Elle for their cover story last month. “That’s one of the reasons why I left L.A. … It’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious.”

Prior to her relationship with the Argo director, the Blade Runner 2049 actress was married to actor and model Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013.

Affleck, for his part, married Jennifer Lopez in July after previously being engaged to the “Jenny From the Block” singer from 2002 to 2004. He shares three children — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 — with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

In addition to discussing life in the public eye, de Armas told Variety about her experience portraying Marilyn Monroe in her new film Blonde.

“It’s been a roller-coaster of emotions. There were moments where I thought maybe this movie would never come out,” she told the outlet.

Her Knives Out costar Chris Evans told Variety that he couldn’t believe he was looking at his real-life friend when he saw a still from her camera test.

“I remember looking at it and saying, ‘OK, that’s Marilyn … where’s your shot? That’s you? Holy s—t! You’re going to win an Oscar for this,’” he said.

Comments / 1

Related
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Forced To Live With Ben Affleck’s Smoking? Actor Allegedly Should Be The One To Decide If He’s Ready To Give Up The Vice, Not His Wife

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem like a match made in heaven. Years after they called off their engagement, the A-listers managed to get back together even though so many things in their respective lives already happened. But even though they seem to be a perfect pair, there are claims that there’s one thing about Affleck that Lopez dislikes.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
Ana De Armas
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary

Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating

From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Suri, 16, Look Like Twins Heading On Long Weekend Getaway: Photo

Katie Holmes, 43, and Suri Cruise, 16, looked like twins on the move during their latest outing! The actress and her look-alike daughter were photographed carrying luggage while walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY as they were headed out for the Labor Day weekend. They both wore casual but stylish outfits and looked content and relaxed as they walked by cameras.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Possible Romance Is ‘Upsetting’ For Zayn Malik

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s potential relationship is not sitting well with Zayn Malik, Gigi’s ex-boyfriend of six years and the father to their one daughter, Khai, who was born in Sept. 2020. “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” a source close to the former One Direction star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign

Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

216K+
Followers
22K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy