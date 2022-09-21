ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
SFGate

After 90 years, German bakery to close as energy costs soar

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — For 90 years, Engelbert Schlechtrimen's family has been baking wheat rolls, rye bread and chocolate cakes in this western German city. Next month, they will turn off the ovens for good, because they can no longer afford rising energy prices resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine.
AFP

UAE agrees to supply Germany with gas, diesel as Scholz tours Gulf

The United Arab Emirates agreed Sunday to supply natural gas and diesel to Germany as part of an "energy security" deal to replace Russian supplies. Scholz's two-day Gulf tour aimed to seal new energy deals to replace Russian supplies and mitigate the energy crisis resulting from Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. 
Salon

Stop using "Latinx" if you really want to be inclusive

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Most of the debates on the usage of "Latinx" — pronounced "la-teen-ex" — have taken place in the U.S. But the word has begun to spread into Spanish-speaking countries — where it hasn't exactly been embraced. In July 2022,...
102.5 The Bone

National Coffee Day: 9 fun facts about coffee

For many of us, it’s hard to imagine starting our day without coffee. So grab a mug and sip away as you read these nine things to know on Sept. 29, National Coffee Day. 1. Coffee drinking started in the Middle East. The earliest evidence of drinking coffee is...
