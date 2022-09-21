Read full article on original website
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
SFGate
After 90 years, German bakery to close as energy costs soar
COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — For 90 years, Engelbert Schlechtrimen's family has been baking wheat rolls, rye bread and chocolate cakes in this western German city. Next month, they will turn off the ovens for good, because they can no longer afford rising energy prices resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine.
Croatia, Netherlands into Nations League semi-finals as France survive relegation
Croatia and the Netherlands booked their places in the last four of the Nations League as holders France needed a favour to avoid relegation from the top tier on Sunday. Denmark's win meant Croatia needed to get all three points in Austria to top the group.
FIFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
UAE agrees to supply Germany with gas, diesel as Scholz tours Gulf
The United Arab Emirates agreed Sunday to supply natural gas and diesel to Germany as part of an "energy security" deal to replace Russian supplies. Scholz's two-day Gulf tour aimed to seal new energy deals to replace Russian supplies and mitigate the energy crisis resulting from Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Stop using "Latinx" if you really want to be inclusive
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Most of the debates on the usage of "Latinx" — pronounced "la-teen-ex" — have taken place in the U.S. But the word has begun to spread into Spanish-speaking countries — where it hasn't exactly been embraced. In July 2022,...
National Coffee Day: 9 fun facts about coffee
For many of us, it’s hard to imagine starting our day without coffee. So grab a mug and sip away as you read these nine things to know on Sept. 29, National Coffee Day. 1. Coffee drinking started in the Middle East. The earliest evidence of drinking coffee is...
This stunning downtown LA hotel just opened in the Bank of Italy building
A shimmering gold coffered ceiling greets you on the ground floor.
