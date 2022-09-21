ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Say goodbye to summer, San Antonio. Fall 2022 has arrived.

The National Weather Service report that fall officially arrives in San Antonio at 8:04 p.m. Thursday, but don't expect any sudden changes in the weather pattern. The Climate Prediction Center reported the long term forecast for October, November, and December called for above average temperatures and below average rainfall. Less...
Over 5K CPS Energy customers lost power in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - More than 5,000 CPS Energy customers are without power. On Saturday, CPS Energy said they have crews addressing the issue. An accident is believed to be the cause of last night's first power outage. According to reports, a vehicle crashed into the Helotes substation. If you need...
