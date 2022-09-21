Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
tpr.org
Say goodbye to summer, San Antonio. Fall 2022 has arrived.
The National Weather Service report that fall officially arrives in San Antonio at 8:04 p.m. Thursday, but don't expect any sudden changes in the weather pattern. The Climate Prediction Center reported the long term forecast for October, November, and December called for above average temperatures and below average rainfall. Less...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
San Antonio Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas & more!
Pasta, pizza, and parmesan cheese are just a few things that come to mind when thinking of the best San Antonio Italian restaurants. While the city is known for its tacos and BBQ, Italian isn’t that far off considering the rich flavors in the cuisine. If you find yourself...
San Antonio family created Fritos corn chip empire nearly a century ago
Is this why we love Frito pie?
foxsanantonio.com
Over 5K CPS Energy customers lost power in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - More than 5,000 CPS Energy customers are without power. On Saturday, CPS Energy said they have crews addressing the issue. An accident is believed to be the cause of last night's first power outage. According to reports, a vehicle crashed into the Helotes substation. If you need...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
San Antonio named third best city in the US for tacos in 2022, study says
SAN ANTONIO – We may be on the heels of Austin, but San Antonio is still one of the best places in the US for tacos, according to a new study. Whether you’re an SA native or are just visiting, the Alamo City is a prime spot for all things tacos at all times of the day -- breakfast, lunch and dinner.
San Antonio River Authority giving away 100 native trees this Saturday
The tree giveaway will start at 9 a.m., and the event also will include an educational workshop and outdoor activities.
MuySA: Leaving San Antonio made me realize the Alamo City's beauty
San Antonio, I love you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Pilot residential parking restrictions could be headed to a San Antonio neighborhood near you
San Antonio – The Tobin Hill community is set to be the first in San Antonio to get a pilot program that would limit residential parking through permits as part of an ongoing effort to find common ground between neighbors and late-night entertainment venues. Tobin Hill area residents and...
7 horchata-inspired treats and sweets to try in San Antonio
Horchata lovers, this one's for you.
$7M Kerrville lakefront ranch offers multitude of possibilities
The 72-acre property could be your future home.
All the places in the San Antonio area to celebrate Oktoberfest
Don't forget your dirndls and lederhosen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Multiple lane closures expected the next few hours on Highway 90 after fatal crash
The Bexar County Sheriff Office has asked drivers to find another route
Pearl-area Restaurant Claudine announces opening date and more in food news
Plus more San Antonio food knew you might have missed.
San Antonio's Emily Morgan named one of most haunted hotels in the nation
Built in 1924, the former Medical Arts Building once housed 50 hospital beds and featured a psychiatric ward.
Meeting on parking ban for San Antonio's St. Mary's Strip nearly rides off the rails
At the hastily announced meeting, bar owners, staff and patrons said the city's proposal hit them by surprise and could damage their livelihoods.
Tempers flare at parking forum in hot parking lot on St. Mary's strip
SAN ANTONIO — Construction activity surrounding St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church on North St. Mary's made getting to a Saturday morning Town Hall meeting something like negotiating a mine field. Traffic control officers helped motorists make it through a maze of detours, while pedestrians from the neighborhood dodged drivers...
KSAT 12
San Antonio hotel makes list of spookiest in the country, according to Hotels.com
SAN ANTONIO – It’s spooky season, and sure, you could visit a “haunted house” attraction, or you could spend time at a place that many people swear is actually haunted. A San Antonio hotel has made the list of the most-haunted hotels in the country. The...
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio, SAVE, team up for free peripheral arterial disease screenings around town
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District and Department of Human Services will partner with several organizations to host a resource fair and free screening for peripheral artery disease on Thursday. The city-wide event is taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. within seven...
Desert Door Distillery: A Texas sotol powerhouse in a town of 106
The brand was born during a class project at UT.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 4