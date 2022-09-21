ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Local chatter: Sherrod, London mark homecomings with historic touchdowns

By Joe Curley, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34If26_0i4uLw0L00

Pacifica High graduate Malik Sherrod slashed through the middle of the USC defense from 32 yards away.

Moorpark High graduate Drake London slanted through the middle of the Rams defense on the goal line.

Two of Ventura County’s best celebrated homecomings over the weekend with memorable firsts.

Sherrod, The Star’s 2019 All-County Offensive Player of the Year, scored his first collegiate touchdown Saturday night in Fresno State’s 45-17 loss at the Coliseum.

“It was very surreal,” Sherrod said. “Playing in there for the first time, that was my first time ever being to the Coliseum. That was very exciting."

London, Ventura County’s 2018-19 Male Athlete of the Year, caught his first NFL touchdown pass on Sunday in the Atlanta Falcons’ wild 31-27 loss at SoFi Stadium.

“That’s amazing,” London told reporters in the visiting locker room at SoFi Stadium. “It’s really, really cool. I was scoring touchdowns right down the street. … First time in this stadium and I scored, so it’s pretty cool.”

In just his second NFL game since being drafted eighth overall out of USC in April, London caught a team-high eight passes for 86 yards and the score.

“It’s the way he’s wired,” Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith said. “It’s why we took him. We had a lot of conviction about the player.”

London’s touchdown kickstarted a comeback that nearly pulled the Falcons out of a 28-3 hole.

“It’s a dogfight,” London said. “That’s what every week in the NFL is like.”

Sherrod’s run pulled Fresno State within 28-17 with 9:04 left in the third quarter, but that’s as close as the Bulldogs would get on the night they lost starting quarterback Jake Haener to a leg injury.

"It was just crazy," Sherrod said. "I was running. After I broke and got clear, I was like 'There no way I’m really going to score right now.'

"I've been patiently waiting for my opportunity and it finally came," Sherrod said. "I was able to take  advantage of it... To do it on that stage and against that team felt really good."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PGmOW_0i4uLw0L00

On the shelf

Troy Hill’s return to the Rams started brightly with an interception of Josh Allen in the season-opening loss to Buffalo.

"It feels good (to be back)," Hill told TheRams.com earlier this month. “Especially lining up with some of the greatest players to play the game and things like that, the camaraderie that goes along with it, feel good to be back in it. They play to the style I play and they let me be me, so I'm excited about that."

But the St. Bonaventure High graduate, who was traded back to Los Angeles after a year in Cleveland, will miss at least the next month of the NFL season after hobbling off the field with a groin injury Sunday.

The Rams placed him on IR on Tuesday.

Just better

Seattle tight end Colby Parkinson (Simi Valley/Oaks Christian) reeled in his first NFL touchdown on “Monday Night Football” on Sept. 12.

The 25-yard strike from quarterback Geno Smith provided the decisive points in the Seahawks’ season-opening 17-16 win over Denver.

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll called Parkinson’s emergence “one of the biggest surprises” of training camp last month.

"He's just better,” Carroll told Seahawks.com . “He's physically rounded his body out. He's been working really hard on his strength stuff, but now it's become part of his movement and his power coming off of the line of scrimmage. He's blocking well.”

Quarterback Ben Gulbranson (Newbury Park) made his long-awaited debut for Oregon State in Saturday's 68-28 win over Montana State.

Gulbranson, who missed the 2021 season due to shoulder surgery, completed 3 of 4 passes for 48 yards in relief of Chance Nolan.

Heating up

Tara McKeown is heating up just in time for some home cooking.

More than 65 friends and family are expected at Bank of California Stadium on Wednesday night, when McKeown and Washington Spirit visit Angel City FC.

The former Newbury Park High star has scored goals in each the last two matches, a 4-3 win over San Diego Wave FC and a 2-0 win over New York/New Jersey Gotham FC.

The wins ended the defending NWSL champion’s 17-match winless streak, which left the Spirit mathematically eliminated from the playoffs and cost the job of coach Kris Ward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42OvrL_0i4uLw0L00

A year ago, McKeown won a penalty kick that allowed Washington to equalize in the NWSL Championship, which it eventually won on Kelley O’Hara’s extra time winner.

Angel City, which trains at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, sits in seventh place in the NWSL standings and needs the win as it chases Chicago for the final playoff spot.

Kansas City sits in third place with three matches to go, partly due to the heroics of Hailie Mace .

Mace’s stoppage-time free kick earned the Current a dramatic 1-1 draw with the Portland Thorns on Sunday.

The versatile Buena High graduate has four goals and two assists playing as a wingback.

It’s been an exciting month for Mace, who received her first national team call-up in four years for a pair of friendlies against Nigeria.

“Hailie’s call-up is the outcome of good performances,” U.S. national team coach Vlatko Andonovski told the Kansas City Star . “It’s not one or two games that she’s played well. We have followed her since the beginning of the season.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VFieg_0i4uLw0L00

Mace played the final 20 minutes of a 2-0 win on Sept. 3 in Kansas City and the final 10 minutes of a 2-1 win in Washington D.C. on Sept. 6.

“My younger self would be super proud of how far that I’ve come,” Mace said.

Joe Curley writes the Local Chatter column for The Star. He can be reached at joe.curley@vcstar.com . Follow him @vcsjoecurley on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Local chatter: Sherrod, London mark homecomings with historic touchdowns

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

USC safety Anthony Beavers Jr. taking advantage of increased opportunity

Anthony Beavers Jr. was inspired by the moment. Three of USC's defensive leaders — Eric Gentry, Shane Lee and Tuli Tuipulotu — gathered the second-team defense for a pep talk. USC had called a timeout with the reserves facing a goal-to-go situation in the final minutes against Fresno State. Gentry, Lee and Tuipulotu had been removed from the game, but their night wasn't through. They wanted one more thing. They wanted the reserves to make a stop.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Mary Yoon Leaving Fox 11: Where Is the L.A. Meteorologist Going?

Mary Yoon has been brightening the weekends of Los Angeles residents with her weather forecasts on KTTV. But now, the meteorologist is leaving the station in September 2022. When she announced that she was departing from the station, locals naturally had questions about why Mary Yoon’s leaving Fox 11 and where she’s going next. Find out what Mary Yoon said about her departure from KTTV Fox 11 Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura County, CA
Sports
County
Ventura County, CA
Local
California Football
Local
California Sports
Secret LA

Metro Finally Announces An Opening Date For The K-Line—And Rides Will Be Free For The Entire Weekend

Metro has just announced the official opening date of the $2 billion K Line light rail, or the Crenshaw/LAX Line, that has been decades in the making. While you might have thought you’d never see it happen in this lifetime, the date is Friday, October 7 of this year. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon along with a host of festivities at Leimert Park on the big day. What’s more, you’ll get to test out the new line and ride wherever you like from the moment it opens through Sunday of that weekend. So you can start planning...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailie Mace
Person
Kelley O'hara
Person
Vlatko Andonovski
nomadlawyer.org

Top Rated 7 Best Places to Visit In Oxnard, California

Oxnard is a charming seaside city west of Los Angeles, where you can see contemporary California art at the Carnegie Art Museum, housed in a 19th-century library. Historic homes from the early 1900s line Heritage Square, and you can take a stroll along the beach or on the grassy lawns of Oxnard Beach Park. From here, you can enjoy views of the Channel Islands National Park and Marine Sanctuary.
OXNARD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Falcons#American Football#Usc#The Atlanta Falcons
smobserved.com

Despite LA Times Intervention, Rick Caruso Holds His Own in First Mayoral Debate Against Politician Karen Bass

Candidates for mayor of the nation's second largest city faced off for the first time at the Skirball Center Wednesday night. In a move right from the LA Times Playbook, the reporter for the Times reminded real estate developer Rick Caruso that he had been registered as a Republican. Which is incredibly insulting, but that's the LA Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

This is the best empanada spot in California, according to Yelp

Whether you prefer the one from your local café or handmaking them using a cherished family recipe — there’s nothing quite like the comfort of a classic empanada. The crescent-shaped Latin American hand pies can be found everywhere today and enjoyed savory, sweet or somewhere in between. Prepared baked or fried, the doughy pie can […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Instagram
foxla.com

Thousand Oaks bakery hit by burglars

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - A Thousand Oaks bakery is picking up the pieces after burglars ransacked the business. FOX 11 spoke with the owners of Historia Bakery Cafe on East Hillcrest Drive about a week after the business was targeted. "It's hard in the best of circumstances, unfortunately," said Robyn...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
News Channel 3-12

Tony’s Pizzaria celebrates anniversary with new neon sign unveiling

VENTURA, Calif. – A popular outdoor pizza place unveiled a new neon sign with a fireworks celebration. Tony's Pizzaria on East Thompson Boulevard near Surfers Point in Ventura is marking 63 years in business. It was started by the late Johnny "Tony" Barrios. His children now run the business. The neon sign was designed by The post Tony’s Pizzaria celebrates anniversary with new neon sign unveiling appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
939K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy