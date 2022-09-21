The Kansas Jayhawks have been the laughing stock of the Big 12, and really all of the FBS for that matter, for well over a decade. Since 2009, KU has been a paltry 31-125, which averages out to a yearly record of 2.4-9.6. It doesn’t take a genius to know that that isn’t going to cut it anywhere. Seven different head coaches, including both interim and full-time, have made a stop in Lawrence since the 2009 season, and almost all of them have ended in crash-and-burns. That is, until Lance Leipold was hired in 2021.

