College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
KU improves to 4-0 after beating Duke
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Kansas Jayhawks are the best they’ve been since 2009. The Jayhawks beat the Blue Devils 35-27 on Saturday, making KU football 4-0 for the first time since 2009. Jalon Daniels added to his Heisman candidacy right away, throwing the game’s first touchdown pass to Trevor Kardell. Devin Neal exited the field […]
Watch: Kansas RB Daniel Hishaw rips through Duke defense on 73-yard TD play
Don't look now, but the Kansas football team can hustle. Jayhawks running back Daniel Hishaw proved that on Saturday with one of the best plays you'll see this college football season. Hishaw caught a pass from KU quarterback Jalon Daniels and ran for a 73 yard touchdown against Duke in this ...
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Kansas State Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media following the Sooners' 41-34 loss to Kansas State.
OU-Kansas State: Live game thread
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables' much awaited first head coaching outing against his alma mater is here. Kansas State is in town for the Big 12 opener. “Yeah, I think about, I reflect about my opportunities and my relationships all the time," Venables said on Tuesday in his weekly press conference. "When I think about Kansas State, I go back to when I played there and the mentors that I had and the wonderful experience that I had in Manhattan. But it’s a long time ago, and so from a football standpoint, you've been invested in a variety of communities decades at multiple spots.
lawrencekstimes.com
KU fans ‘pack the Booth’ as Jayhawks roll to victory over Duke; block party set for next week
Kansas fans “packed the Booth” Saturday for only the second sold-out football game in nearly 13 years, and their team did not disappoint. The crimson-clad Jayhawks improved to 4-0 on the season, topping the Duke Blue Devils 35-27. It’s the first time KU has won more than three games in a season since 2009.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans rip Big 12 following questionable TV schedule decisions for Week 5
College football fans watched on Saturday as Texas went to Texas Tech and lost to the Red Raiders in overtime. That same night, they watched as Kansas State upset No. 6 Oklahoma in Norman. Apparently, though, the Big 12 league office wasn’t watching those games or simply didn’t care about...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Kansas Proving That the Right Coach Makes All the Difference
The Kansas Jayhawks have been the laughing stock of the Big 12, and really all of the FBS for that matter, for well over a decade. Since 2009, KU has been a paltry 31-125, which averages out to a yearly record of 2.4-9.6. It doesn’t take a genius to know that that isn’t going to cut it anywhere. Seven different head coaches, including both interim and full-time, have made a stop in Lawrence since the 2009 season, and almost all of them have ended in crash-and-burns. That is, until Lance Leipold was hired in 2021.
Intriguing big man set to visit Blue Devils
Imani Christian Academy (Pa.) forward/center Alier Maluk will be on an unofficial visit with the Blue Devils next week. The 6-foot-10, 180-pound sophomore will be in Durham alongside his player development skills and performance coach, Joe Stasyszyn, a 25-year Duke basketball camp veteran who ...
NCAA title defense: Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball releases schedule
The Kansas Jayhawks are coming off an NCAA championship and are preparing to defend their title.
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 24 Time: 8 p.m. Eastern TV: Fox network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowKansas State: The Wildcats rank 3rd nationally in pass defense efficiency and ...
bringonthecats.com
SLATE: Gearing up for Oklahoma
It’s Thursday, which means we have lots of items for you from enemy territory. Mason Young at the OU Daily dives deep into the history of Brent Venables at Kansas State, with a ton of quotes from Mark Mangino and Jim Leavitt. It’s a good read with a few pictures of Venables in the purple and white.
alamancenews.com
Southern rolls over Cummings; Eastern tops Western
Nothing fancy for Southern Alamance’s football team, but keeping it basic helped churn out an extraordinary result Friday night. The Patriots scored on their first five possessions and received a boost from senior running back Stanley Eno’s four first-half touchdowns in a 58-28 romp past host Cummings to wrap up non-conference competition for both teams.
INSIGHT KANSAS: What Emporia has lost
The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
Andy Reid breaks up Patrick Mahomes’ debate with Eric Bieniemy
At the conclusion of the first half against the Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy were seen arguing and had to be separated by head coach Andy Reid. The Chiefs are having issues in this game, such as in special teams and Patrick...
wibwnewsnow.com
580 Preps Rewind: High School Football Week 4, 2022
After every week of the high school football season, our Brendan Dzwierzynski takes a dive into the weekend’s action for the 580 Preps Rewind, giving you a look at how all the teams from Topeka and Shawnee County fared in their latest games. We’re already halfway through the eight-game...
Which Kansas-made innovation is the coolest?
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Kansas companies are in the running for the Coolest Innovation Made in Kansas. The winner will be announced next month. The Kansas Chamber said the contest began with 40 products. Seventeen moved on to the first round of judging by completing a questionnaire. The final four are: Apex Stages made […]
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Middle Schooler reportedly kicked off football team Thursday
An Emporia woman is questioning why her son was kicked off the Emporia Middle School football team after he reportedly swung at another player from the opposing team, when high school football players accused of sexual assault are still permitted to play. The eighth grade athlete was removed from the...
Emporia gazette.com
Ham makes the cut: Fanestil competing for 'Coolest Thing'
One of Emporia’s four entries remains in the running for the “Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.” The meatiest one. Party Time Ham from Fanestil Meats received enough preliminary votes to reach the round of 16 in this year’s “People’s Choice Award” contest by the Kansas Manufacturing Council.
Kansas City Royals rumors: Nothing doing for Bobby Witt Jr. extension yet
Numerous teams around the majors have been locking their young stars up to long term extensions. Not so the Kansas City Royals. That may not change any time soon. According to Josh Vernier of 610 Sports Radio, the Royals are in “the very infantile stages” of discussions for an extension with Bobby Witt Jr.
