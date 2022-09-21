ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NORMAN, OK
KSNT News

KU improves to 4-0 after beating Duke

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Kansas Jayhawks are the best they’ve been since 2009. The Jayhawks beat the Blue Devils 35-27 on Saturday, making KU football 4-0 for the first time since 2009. Jalon Daniels added to his Heisman candidacy right away, throwing the game’s first touchdown pass to Trevor Kardell. Devin Neal exited the field […]
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Durham, NC
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
City
Star, NC
Durham, NC
Sports
Durham, NC
Football
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
247Sports

OU-Kansas State: Live game thread

NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables' much awaited first head coaching outing against his alma mater is here. Kansas State is in town for the Big 12 opener. “Yeah, I think about, I reflect about my opportunities and my relationships all the time," Venables said on Tuesday in his weekly press conference. "When I think about Kansas State, I go back to when I played there and the mentors that I had and the wonderful experience that I had in Manhattan. But it’s a long time ago, and so from a football standpoint, you've been invested in a variety of communities decades at multiple spots.
MANHATTAN, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Kansas Proving That the Right Coach Makes All the Difference

The Kansas Jayhawks have been the laughing stock of the Big 12, and really all of the FBS for that matter, for well over a decade. Since 2009, KU has been a paltry 31-125, which averages out to a yearly record of 2.4-9.6. It doesn’t take a genius to know that that isn’t going to cut it anywhere. Seven different head coaches, including both interim and full-time, have made a stop in Lawrence since the 2009 season, and almost all of them have ended in crash-and-burns. That is, until Lance Leipold was hired in 2021.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#College Sports#K State#Jayhawks
BlueDevilCountry

Intriguing big man set to visit Blue Devils

Imani Christian Academy (Pa.) forward/center Alier Maluk will be on an unofficial visit with the Blue Devils next week. The 6-foot-10, 180-pound sophomore will be in Durham alongside his player development skills and performance coach, Joe Stasyszyn, a 25-year Duke basketball camp veteran who ...
DURHAM, NC
bringonthecats.com

SLATE: Gearing up for Oklahoma

It’s Thursday, which means we have lots of items for you from enemy territory. Mason Young at the OU Daily dives deep into the history of Brent Venables at Kansas State, with a ton of quotes from Mark Mangino and Jim Leavitt. It’s a good read with a few pictures of Venables in the purple and white.
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
alamancenews.com

Southern rolls over Cummings; Eastern tops Western

Nothing fancy for Southern Alamance’s football team, but keeping it basic helped churn out an extraordinary result Friday night. The Patriots scored on their first five possessions and received a boost from senior running back Stanley Eno’s four first-half touchdowns in a 58-28 romp past host Cummings to wrap up non-conference competition for both teams.
GRAHAM, NC
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: What Emporia has lost

The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
EMPORIA, KS
wibwnewsnow.com

580 Preps Rewind: High School Football Week 4, 2022

After every week of the high school football season, our Brendan Dzwierzynski takes a dive into the weekend’s action for the 580 Preps Rewind, giving you a look at how all the teams from Topeka and Shawnee County fared in their latest games. We’re already halfway through the eight-game...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Which Kansas-made innovation is the coolest?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Kansas companies are in the running for the Coolest Innovation Made in Kansas. The winner will be announced next month. The Kansas Chamber said the contest began with 40 products. Seventeen moved on to the first round of judging by completing a questionnaire. The final four are: Apex Stages made […]
KANSAS STATE
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia Middle Schooler reportedly kicked off football team Thursday

An Emporia woman is questioning why her son was kicked off the Emporia Middle School football team after he reportedly swung at another player from the opposing team, when high school football players accused of sexual assault are still permitted to play. The eighth grade athlete was removed from the...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Ham makes the cut: Fanestil competing for 'Coolest Thing'

One of Emporia’s four entries remains in the running for the “Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.” The meatiest one. Party Time Ham from Fanestil Meats received enough preliminary votes to reach the round of 16 in this year’s “People’s Choice Award” contest by the Kansas Manufacturing Council.
EMPORIA, KS
FanSided

FanSided

287K+
Followers
540K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy