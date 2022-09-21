Read full article on original website
KCJJ
IC man accused of repeatedly beating victim over the head with a coffee mug
An Iowa City man is accused of beating another man over the head with a coffee mug, causing an injury. Iowa City Police were called to the Aber Avenue apartment of 44-year-old Mohmmaddin Tahir just before 4:15 Saturday afternoon. The alleged victim and a witness reported that Tahir had been arguing with the man about groceries when Tahir grabbed as glass mug and began repeatedly striking the other man over the head while shouting, “I will kill you.” Arriving officers found the man with a large gash on his head that was bleeding heavily.
KCJJ
IC man faces numerous charges after allegedly fighting with police, causing one injury
Allegedly fighting with police…causing at least one injury…has led to an Iowa City man’s arrest. Iowa City Police say they encountered 33-year-old Christopher Williams of Amhurst Street drinking from an open container of alcohol outside H Bar on South Van Buren Street just before 3am Sunday. Williams allegedly refused to provide an ID and refused commands to dump out his drink.
KCJJ
ICPD investigating report of subject armed with a knife making threats
Iowa City Police are investigating a report of a subject with a knife threatening people. According to the ICPD Daily Activity Log, officers were called to the Augusta Apartments on South Gilbert Street just before 3:15 Sunday morning for a subject threatening people with a knife. No description of the suspect was given, and no other details have been released.
KCRG.com
Police arrest Cedar Rapids woman on charges stemming from mistrial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have arrested a woman associated with an August 2022 mistrial on charges of perjury and fraudulent practices. A district judge declared a mistrial in a case involving a man charged with possessing a firearm as a felon after the Attorney notified the judge that one of the jurors was an associate of the man on trial. Officers testifying during the trial recognized the juror as 23-year-old Nakia Long and made the attorney aware of their association.
KCJJ
IC man accused of photographing woman under dressing room door
Police say an Iowa City man took photographs of a woman from under the door of a dressing room without her consent. Iowa City Police say video surveillance from The Crowded Closet on Highway 6 East shows 58-year-old Juan Nunez of Wakefield Court walking up to a dressing room while a woman was inside, crouching down and sticking his cellphone under the door. Nunez is then seen standing up, looking at his phone, and walking off. The woman told police she saw a phone come under the door while she was changing. She also said she could see her image on the screen.
KCRG.com
National Cattle Congress shut down Saturday night after a string of fights
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A string of fights shut down the National Cattle Congress Fair Saturday night. That’s according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. Police used pepper spray to break up the fights. While reports say witnesses saw fire arms, police say no shots were fired. Later, a youth was shot in a nearby neighborhood. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting was connected with the fair fights. Police say those fights broke out shortly before 10pm Saturday. Officers worked to disburse crowds and the fair was shut down.
KCJJ
Transient fined after pouring shots of whiskey into cups of pedestrians outside Shelter House
A local transient has been fined after police say he was caught pouring shots of whiskey into the cups of passing pedestrians outside Shelter House. Iowa City Police were called to the Southgate Avenue facility just after 7:15 Tuesday night for a trespassing compliant. Arriving officers say they observed 30-year-old Jeffrey Jimenez Morales standing on the sidewalk pouring shots of Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey into the cups of passersby.
KCRG.com
Man wanted by US Marshals arrested after car chase with police in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man police say is wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was arrested in Cedar Rapids after a car chase with police on Thursday evening. In a press release, police said 33-year-old Andre Corbett was arrested...
KCRG.com
Marshalltown Police seeking missing girl
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Marshalltown are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl. Anora Hill, 12, was last seen in the downtown area leaving the annual Oktemberfest festival at around 5:45 p.m. She was last known to be wearing a black cutoff hoodie, black pants, and glasses with pink frames.
KCRG.com
Police looking for information on Bobcat UTV theft
KCJJ
OWI suspect found with semi-automatic rifle in his vehicle
Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a drunk driving suspect had a semi-automatic rifle in his vehicle at the time of his arrest. 50-year-old Jamie Washburn of Landon Road in North Liberty was pulled over on southbound Interstate 380 south of the Swisher exit just after 8:00 Friday night after reports he was driving recklessly at Sandy Beach Road and Curtis Bridge Road south of Shueyville.
KCJJ
Coralville traffic stop yields gun, multiple drugs
An early Saturday morning traffic stop in Coralville reportedly yielded a gun and multiple drugs. Coralville Police say they pulled over 28-year-old Jazavier Turner of Westside Drive in Iowa City at 1am near 1st Avenue and 2nd Street for a speeding violation. Turner had a suspended driver’s license and no proof of insurance. A probable cause search of his vehicle allegedly turned up a Taurus pistol under the driver’s seat, as well as approximately 103 grams of marijuana, 415 grams of THC edibles, two suspected MDMA pills, packaging material, and a digital scale.
KCJJ
Area transient accused of breaking into Iowa City home and taking ladies underwear
An area transient has been arrested on an outstanding warrant stemming from an alleged incident where he broke into an Iowa City residence and stole women’s underwear. According to the criminal complaint, the Bowery Street residents set up a surveillance camera in the basement of the house, next to a washing machine and dryer. A little after 6am on September 7th , 27-year-old Jerome Brooks was observed entering the basement and looking around. The video shows him then noticing a laundry basket on top of the dryer, which he rummages through. Brooks reportedly removes several pairs of women’s underwear, smells them, and puts them in his pocket. The victims, who were home at the time, reported having three pairs of underwear and one t-shirt stolen.
KCJJ
North Liberty man accused of stealing items meant to be shipped from his place of work
A North Liberty man working at a UPS store is accused of stealing items meant to be shipped and selling them for his own profit. Police say that an individual brought items to the North Liberty location of the UPS Store the morning of April 4th to be shipped out. According to the criminal complaint, 27 year-old Jeremy Brooks of Zeller Road instead mailed an empty box to the intended recipient. He then sold the items intended to be shipped to an unidentified Iowa City retail store.
KCJJ
Coralville woman arrested after alleged assault at H Bar
A Coralville woman was arrested this week after an alleged assault at Iowa City’s H Bar last Saturday night. According to the police report, the incident occurred at 3:20 am in the South Van Buren Street bar. 24-year-old Penny Johnson of 20th Avenue reportedly ran towards the victim and punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground. Johnson then allegedly continued to stand over the victim and threw multiple punches, knocked her to the ground when she stumbled up, and kicked her in the head, causing serious bleeding.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after search warrant turns up drugs and evidence of firearm use
An Iowa City man on Federal Supervised Release has been taken into custody after a search warrant allegedly turned up drugs and evidence of firearm use. On September 8th, police were dispatched to assist with federal probation officers to conduct a home visit on 43-year-old James Franzier. He was observed driving a Dodge Challenger, was stopped, and ordered to return home for the visit. Franzier reportedly parked his vehicle at a residence that wasn’t his, then walked home to complete the visit.
KCJJ
IC robbery suspect reaches plea deal
A suspect in a strong-arm robbery at a downtown Iowa City convenience store has reached a plea deal. 23-year-old Lewis Robinson III of 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids entered a guilty plea on Friday. Terms of the deal have not been released. Police say Robinson and an accomplice assaulted the...
KCRG.com
Manchester Police Chief dropped from lawsuit after fatal crash involving an officer
KCRG.com
Anamosa State Penitentiary officer assaulted by inmate
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - An Anamosa State Penitentiary correctional officer is recovering after being attacked by an inmate on Thursday. In a press release, the Iowa Department of Corrections said it was an unprovoked attack that happened at about 7:30 p.m. The officer was working in one of the facility’s...
KCRG.com
Arrest made in 2020 unattended death investigation in Montezuma
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it has made an arrest following an investigation into the 2020 death of a 28-year-old woman in Montezuma. In a press release, the sheriff’s office said the investigation started on January 28, 2020, when deputies were called to 200 East Harrison Street where a woman died.
