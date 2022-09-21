Read full article on original website
Related
wabi.tv
Fun activities join messages of hope at Recovery Palooza
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Saturday the Bangor waterfront hosted the Recovery Palooza. Live music joined food, games, and several organizations dedicated to recovery as well as one prominent message. “There is hope. There is help and you just gotta ask for the help,” said Robin Meservey of Bangor.
wabi.tv
An Old Town tradition is back this year
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town tradition is back for the first time in three years. Riverfest kicks off Friday night and lasts through the weekend!. There will be live music, fireworks, a 5K race, parade, car show, craft fair, and tons of high school sports events. Friday nights...
wabi.tv
Palmyra farmer sells pink pumpkins for a cure
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - If you drove by Pat’s Propane in Palmyra Saturday, you might have noticed something different. Owner Pat White has been growing a variety of pumpkin that has a pinkish hue for the last five years. For only five dollars, people can pick out their own...
wabi.tv
Wellspring hosts its 7th annual 5K Race for Recovery
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wellspring held its 7th Annual 5K Race for Recovery at the Bangor Waterfront on Saturday... More than 100 runners and walkers set off at 10 am to raise awareness about recovery. The host, Wellspring, is an addiction treatment center in Bangor whose goal is to support...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Common Ground Country Fair is back after the Pandemic
UNITY, Maine (WABI) - Over 60,000 people are expected to be at the Common Ground Country Fair in Unity this year. They are kicking off their 46th annual event Friday and it is all about celebrating rural living. “It was originally started in 1977 as a way to come together....
wabi.tv
The world’s first hybrid ship was in Rockland Thursday
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Cruise ships anchored along the coast of Maine in the fall are nothing new, but this week, there’s been a new kind of cruise ship making its debut on Maine’s coast. The M-S Roald Amundsen, the world’s first hybrid cruise ship, was in Rockland...
wabi.tv
Mainers voice concerns over possible 200% price hike for natural gas
CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A public hearing was held in Cumberland Thursday night to discuss a proposed 200 percent distribution rate increase for Summit Natural Gas. Only a handful of people got up to speak during the public comment period, but their tone was clear: they can’t afford this.
wabi.tv
Treworgy Family Orchards’ corn maze wins national contest
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Exciting news for Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant!. The Winnie-the-Pooh themed corn maze was voted best in the country by USA Today’s 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards. We visited the maze a few months back and have been following the contest. They say this is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
A small equipment malfunction sparked fire in a Bangor business
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Crews from all three fire stations in Bangor responded to a fire at a business on Godsoe Road Thursday. Calls came in around 12 p.m. for a fire at Fox and Ginn movers and warehousing. An official from the business tells us there was a small...
wabi.tv
St. Joseph Healthcare hosts 4th annual “Commit to Get Fit”
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - St. Joseph Healthcare hosted its 4th annual “Commit to Get Fit” in Bangor on Sunday morning... 500 runners and walkers gathered at Broadway Park for community 10K and 5K runs, a 5K walk, and a Kids Fun Run. The “Commit to Get Fit” theme...
wabi.tv
Former Searsport Fire Chief among those indicted in embezzlement scheme
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Waldo County grand jury has indicted the former Searsport fire chief and his reported domestic partner for their involvement in an embezzlement scheme. 52-year-old Andrew Webster is charged with receiving stolen property. According to the Village Soup, Webster received funds from the Barney Hose Association,...
wabi.tv
Bangor PD is asking for assistance in looking for missing man
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police department are asking for assistance in locating a missing man. 65-year old Jeffrey Yaco hasn’t been seen in approximately two weeks. Yaco is 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighs approximately 195 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what he was last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
Bangor PD arrested man for outstanding warrant for attempted murder
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police arrested a LaGrange man Friday afternoon on an outstanding warrant for attempted murder. The warrant for 36-year-old Patrick Lloyd is originally from Webster, Massachusetts. Bangor Police say the charge stemmed from a domestic violence incident. Officers stopped Lloyd in his vehicle where they say...
wabi.tv
Clear tonight, but still breezy.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fiona made landfall on Cape Breton Island late last night. With that, we will continue to see impacts through the day today as it continues to churn north into Labrador. Winds really began to ramp up last night as the pressure gradient between our high-pressure system, which keeps us dry and sunny today and tomorrow, and Fiona began to tighten. Winds will continue to be sustained at around 15–25 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph, especially in areas DownEast. Along the coast, waves could reach heights of 9-12 feet. Because of this we have High Winds Warnings, and High Surf Advisories. The High Wind Warning expires at 8 pm tonight and the High Surf Advisory expires at 11 pm tonight. Strong winds could result in downed trees & limbs and power outages especially since the soil will be saturated from Thursday’s rainfall.
wabi.tv
Kick For Cass returns to Oakland
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A local tradition returned to the Messalonskee Middle School soccer field Saturday afternoon. Shine On Cass hosted its annual Shine On Saturday with the Messalonskee Lady Eagles Soccer Team. A free event for girls Pre-K through 5th grade. There was snacks and wristbands for everyone. Saturday...
wabi.tv
Windy today but we remain dry and sunny
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Fiona made landfall on Cape Breton Island late last night. With that, we will continue to see impacts through the day today as it continues to churn north into Labrador. Winds really began to ramp up last night as the pressure gradient between our high-pressure system, which keeps us dry and sunny today and tomorrow, and Fiona began to tighten. Winds will continue to be sustained at around 15–25 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph, especially in areas DownEast. Along the coast, waves could reach heights of 9-12 feet. Because of this we have High Winds Warnings, and High Surf Advisories. The High Wind Warning expires at 8 pm tonight and the High Surf Advisory expires at 11 pm tonight. Strong winds could result in downed trees & limbs and power outages especially since the soil will be saturated from Thursday’s rainfall.
wabi.tv
Shine On Cass Hosted its Annual Shine On Saturday With the Messalonskee Lady Eagles
As hurricane Fiona made landfall last night in Nova Scotia we saw winds ramp up and we will continue to see gusty winds through the day. Winds increase overnight as Hurricane Fiona moves into the Canadian Maritimes. Impacts will last into Saturday evening.
wabi.tv
A pedestrian sustained serious injuries after incident in Garland
GARLAND, Maine (WABI) - A pedestrian was hurt on Wednesday after being hit by a car while he was directing traffic in Garland. State police say it happened around on Dexter Road around 5 p.m. 34-year-old Timothy Ferrar of Harmony was driving his car Westbound on Dexter Road when he...
Comments / 0