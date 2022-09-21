From a teenage activist who praised Mussolini to favourite to become Italy's first female prime minister, Giorgia Meloni has had quite a journey, leading her far-right party to the brink of power. - Neo-fascist past - Meloni was a teenage activist with the youth wing of the Italian Social Movement (MSI), formed by supporters of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini after World War II. At 19, campaigning for the far-right National Alliance, she told French television that "Mussolini was a good politician, in that everything he did, he did for Italy".

ELECTIONS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO