ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Nissan recalling 200K pickups over rollaway risk

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WUTR Eyewitness News
WUTR Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dofgG_0i4uLI8d00

(NEXSTAR) — Nissan is recalling about 203,223 vehicles over concerns a faulty parking element could allow the pickups to roll when parked.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports certain 9-speed automatic transmission Nissan Titans and Nissan Frontiers may have defective parking prawls, which are designed to automatically lock up the transmission when the vehicle is in park.

Vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over listeria threat

Affected vehicles are:

  • 2020-2023 Nissan Titan — produced between Dec. 13, 2019 and August 25, 2022
  • 2020-2021 Nissan Frontier — produced between June 10, 2020 and June 25, 2021
  • 2022-2023 Nissan Frontier — produced between July 13, 2021 and August 25, 2022

While Nissan says owners will be notified by Nov. 1, if they have one of the recalled vehicles, owners are advised to use the parking brake whenever parking the vehicle. Nissan says it’s working to develop a solution for the problem. There have not yet been any confirmed incidents related to the issue, the automobile manufacturer says.

Meanwhile, the NHTSA and Nissan have also announced its 9-speed automatic 2023 Nissan Z is being recalled and a stop-sale has been issued .

Nissan is currently determining whether other Nissan vehicles or Infiniti models may be affected, NHTSA says.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can call Nissan at (800) 867-7669 or the NHTSA at (888) 327-4236.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WUTR/WFXV - CNYhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WUTR Eyewitness News

2022 Top Safety Pick awards: Which cars are safest?

(The Car Connection) — For the 2022 model year, more automakers built their cars to better withstand and avoid crashes, according to the latest ratings announced Thursday by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. More than 70 models earned a 2022 Top Safety Pick+ designation, which is considered the most rigorous independent safety rating in […]
CARS
WUTR Eyewitness News

BMW starts production of fuel cells for hydrogen-electric X5

(Motor Authority) — BMW recently started production of hydrogen fuel cells that will eventually be used in the powertrains of a limited run of hydrogen-electric BMW X5 SUVs. The SUVs will be used for test and demonstration purposes, and won’t be for sale. A hydrogen-electric vehicle is essentially an EV that uses a hydrogen fuel […]
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Will Kill Off One Of Its Small SUV Models

Nissan brought its popular Qashqai crossover from Europe to the US market for the 2017 model year, but since the Japanese automaker didn't think Americans could pronounce the name (pronounced cash-kai), it was changed to Rogue Sport. We thought when Nissan announced an all-new Qashqai last year that the same upgrades would trickle across the Atlantic for the 2023 Nissan Rogue Sport. But we were wrong.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan Vehicles#Parking Brake#Nissan Titan#Linus Business#Titans#Nissan Frontiers#Kroger#Nhtsa#Nissan Z#Infiniti#Nexstar Media Inc
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Is Bringing Back One Of Its Most Famous Sports Car Engines

Japanese manufacturers were on a serious roll in the late 1980s to 1990s. Manufacturers like Nissan, Toyota, Honda, and Mitsubishi were building some of the best four-cylinder engines known to man, and their legacy lives on to this day. Nissan, in particular, was building an especially good range of engines, one of which went by the name SR20.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Sports
WUTR Eyewitness News

Toyota gets three new family members

(Our Auto Expert) — Have you ever seen a Chevrolet Geo Metro? It was a three-cylinder car that had 67 horsepower. A top speed of about 100 miles an hour cost about eight thousand dollars when it came to the market in 1995. Let’s jump forward to today, 27 years later, Toyota has the Corolla […]
CARS
WUTR Eyewitness News

Self-driving cars: A primer

(Motor Authority) — Self-driving cars are part of an uncertain future, but automakers have signaled they are constantly moving to a day when at least some of us won’t drive at all. Along the way, automakers will offer various levels of self-driving capability. Just what are those levels and how are they defined? We are […]
CARS
WUTR Eyewitness News

The world’s best-selling sports coupe is all new

(Our Auto Expert) — This is the sort of fan fair you would expect for a vehicle that has sold over 10 million units. The most powerful Mustang ever with a classic look but a very chiseled look. Capturing that iconic feel of freedom and disruptive spirit but for a new age. The Mustang is […]
BUYING CARS
WUTR Eyewitness News

WUTR Eyewitness News

59
Followers
498
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

CNYhomepage.com, Your Online Source for Utica’s Local News and Weather with Eyewitness News, Weeknights on WUTR at 6 & 11 and WFXV at 10.

 https://CNYhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy