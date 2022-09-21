ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Ursula’s Café has grand opening in downtown

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, a new cafe opened. But this one has a twist, it’s a nonprofit donate-what-you-can style of food service. Ursula’s Cafe held its grand opening Saturday, September 24th. The restaurant and non-profit aims to be a welcoming spot to enjoy a nice meal or sweet treats.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Historic Fire Station One reopens in Roanoke after major renovations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s historic Fire Station One has a new mission. And it has reopened after a major renovation. A ribbon-cutting welcomed visitors back into the building Friday morning. The ground floor now houses a 7,000-square-foot gallery for Txtur, the Roanoke-based furniture manufacturer and retailer. The fire...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Roanoke FireEMS Department responds to kitchen fire, saves dog

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department said they responded to a small kitchen fire and saved a little pup on Wednesday. This incident happened in the kitchen of a home on the 1200 block of Dale Avenue. Firefighters said that the fire was quickly put out. They...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Roots and Reggae Festival returns to Wasena Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The fourth annual Roanoke Roots and Reggae Festival returns to Wasena Park Saturday. Crews were out and about Friday evening getting everything prepared for the big day. “Just another time to celebrate not only life but diversity, culture, kind of marrying all of those together, but...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Preservation Pub Crawl

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 3rd Annual Pints for Preservation Pub Crawl and Scavenger Hunt is this weekend. Breanna Latondre Helms, with the American Institute of Architects, and Lynsey Allie with the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation stopped by 7@four to tell us all about it. The crawl is September 24...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Conditions for Success

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sometimes our frustrations in life are actually about the tools or resources we lack. “It isn’t our attitude that’s the problem, but a lack of conditions we need to succeed,” says blogger Cailyn Scaggs. She shared her own story that many of us...
ROANOKE, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Land of the free, home of the brave

A helicopter awaits its spray applicator tanks being filled. Project Mountain Pride is seeking input, be it for or against aerial spraying in Carroll. Pollster Katie Gwinn, a tiny farm owner in Laurel Fork, launched the effort in part out of concern about the fate of small farms here in Carroll County after seeing scores of farmers in the last five years shut down and sell out, mostly to big out-of-state corporations.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Little robot makes big impact at River’s Edge

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ”I remember the days, there’s three of us here at River’s Edge Park that’s stationed here full time, and we’d be out here all day just painting one football field,” said Will Cole, grounds manager at River’s Edge Park.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Salem fire displaces four people

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street Sunday morning at approximately 3:35 a.m. Four people were inside the building at the time, and all were able to escape without injury. The crews arrived within six minutes of receiving...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crash cleared along 460E in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use caution after a crash along 460E in Campbell Co. Friday. Traffic is reduced to one lane at the intersection of 460 and Village Hwy. According to the Concord Volunteer...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Looking for 14-year-old Boy

The Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Office is seeking information into the whereabouts of 14-year-old Ronnie Glass. Ronnie also known as “Little Ronnie” weighs 190 lbs and is 6’1” tall. Ronnie is believed to be in the Danville area. The Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Office warns anyone who maybe...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke family worries about her family in Puerto Rico

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hurricane Fiona has affected many people and here in our hometowns, families are worried for their loved ones in the Caribbean. Five years after Hurricane Maria left devastation in Puerto Rico, now Hurricane Fiona has left them without electricity and water. Karyna Nevarez was born and...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Police Department to host 5K with 5-0 Saturday

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting its second annual 5K with 5-0 Saturday. The race will start at 8 a.m. at the new department headquarters on Community Way off Memorial Drive. The department is inviting the community to walk or run with officers and staff to...
DANVILLE, VA

