Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Colors Celebrates Hispanic Heritage MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia Tech celebrates Hispanic-Latinx Heritage monthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Casa Latina in Roanoke celebrates National Hispanic Heritage MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke activist Kiesha Preston was the keynote speaker for the Kering Foundation Caring for Women fundraiser dinnerCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke's Henry Street Heritage Festival 2022 offers free afternoon admission in Elmwood Park on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Fire Station 1 Is Back
Impact On Student Mental Health After Recent Roanoke School Situations.
WDBJ7.com
Ursula’s Café has grand opening in downtown
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, a new cafe opened. But this one has a twist, it’s a nonprofit donate-what-you-can style of food service. Ursula’s Cafe held its grand opening Saturday, September 24th. The restaurant and non-profit aims to be a welcoming spot to enjoy a nice meal or sweet treats.
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Jeter Farms Fall Festival
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jeter Farms will host its Fall Festival this weekend. Ned Jeter stopped by 7@four to tell us all about it.
WDBJ7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7.com
Historic Fire Station One reopens in Roanoke after major renovations
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s historic Fire Station One has a new mission. And it has reopened after a major renovation. A ribbon-cutting welcomed visitors back into the building Friday morning. The ground floor now houses a 7,000-square-foot gallery for Txtur, the Roanoke-based furniture manufacturer and retailer. The fire...
WDBJ7.com
FFE Franklin Co. At Hidden Valley Friday Night
FFE Fishburne Military At Roanoke Catholic Friday Night.
WSET
Roanoke FireEMS Department responds to kitchen fire, saves dog
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department said they responded to a small kitchen fire and saved a little pup on Wednesday. This incident happened in the kitchen of a home on the 1200 block of Dale Avenue. Firefighters said that the fire was quickly put out. They...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Roots and Reggae Festival returns to Wasena Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The fourth annual Roanoke Roots and Reggae Festival returns to Wasena Park Saturday. Crews were out and about Friday evening getting everything prepared for the big day. “Just another time to celebrate not only life but diversity, culture, kind of marrying all of those together, but...
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Preservation Pub Crawl
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 3rd Annual Pints for Preservation Pub Crawl and Scavenger Hunt is this weekend. Breanna Latondre Helms, with the American Institute of Architects, and Lynsey Allie with the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation stopped by 7@four to tell us all about it. The crawl is September 24...
WDBJ7.com
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Conditions for Success
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sometimes our frustrations in life are actually about the tools or resources we lack. “It isn’t our attitude that’s the problem, but a lack of conditions we need to succeed,” says blogger Cailyn Scaggs. She shared her own story that many of us...
thecarrollnews.com
Land of the free, home of the brave
A helicopter awaits its spray applicator tanks being filled. Project Mountain Pride is seeking input, be it for or against aerial spraying in Carroll. Pollster Katie Gwinn, a tiny farm owner in Laurel Fork, launched the effort in part out of concern about the fate of small farms here in Carroll County after seeing scores of farmers in the last five years shut down and sell out, mostly to big out-of-state corporations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
'Hay bales on fire': Amherst Co. thanked Public works for their help putting fire out
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County made a Facebook post thanking Public Works for helping with a fire on Tuesday. They specifically thanked Jermy Lombardo from Public Works. The county said that multiple hay bales caught fire. Lombardo brought a piece of equipment over from the landfill and...
WDBJ7.com
Little robot makes big impact at River’s Edge
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ”I remember the days, there’s three of us here at River’s Edge Park that’s stationed here full time, and we’d be out here all day just painting one football field,” said Will Cole, grounds manager at River’s Edge Park.
WSLS
Salem fire displaces four people
SALEM, Va. – The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street Sunday morning at approximately 3:35 a.m. Four people were inside the building at the time, and all were able to escape without injury. The crews arrived within six minutes of receiving...
WDBJ7.com
Crash cleared along 460E in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use caution after a crash along 460E in Campbell Co. Friday. Traffic is reduced to one lane at the intersection of 460 and Village Hwy. According to the Concord Volunteer...
WBTM
Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Looking for 14-year-old Boy
The Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Office is seeking information into the whereabouts of 14-year-old Ronnie Glass. Ronnie also known as “Little Ronnie” weighs 190 lbs and is 6’1” tall. Ronnie is believed to be in the Danville area. The Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Office warns anyone who maybe...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Counselor Wins Yale Educator Award
Impact On Student Mental Health After Recent Roanoke School Situations.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke family worries about her family in Puerto Rico
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hurricane Fiona has affected many people and here in our hometowns, families are worried for their loved ones in the Caribbean. Five years after Hurricane Maria left devastation in Puerto Rico, now Hurricane Fiona has left them without electricity and water. Karyna Nevarez was born and...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department to host 5K with 5-0 Saturday
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting its second annual 5K with 5-0 Saturday. The race will start at 8 a.m. at the new department headquarters on Community Way off Memorial Drive. The department is inviting the community to walk or run with officers and staff to...
Comments / 0