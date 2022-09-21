Read full article on original website
WSLS
41st annual Bedford Centerfest returns Saturday
BEDFORD, Va. – The 41st Annual Bedford Centerfest is Saturday, and its expected to be bigger and better than ever. The Central Virginia Business Coalition has taken over the event in recent years and there will be activities for the whole family, including live bands, food trucks, a kid zone, a petting zoo, bounce houses, a beer garden and more.
WDBJ7.com
Ursula’s Café has grand opening in downtown
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, a new cafe opened. But this one has a twist, it’s a nonprofit donate-what-you-can style of food service. Ursula’s Cafe held its grand opening Saturday, September 24th. The restaurant and non-profit aims to be a welcoming spot to enjoy a nice meal or sweet treats.
WSLS
Roots and Reggae Fest returns to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – This weekend, you can listen to reggae all while helping out a good cause. The 2022 Roots and Reggae Fest is Saturday, Sept. 24 in Wasena Park in Roanoke. The goal of the event is to embrace cultural diversity and unite Roanoke communities. The annual festival...
wfxrtv.com
Salem ghost walk returns this spooky season
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Calling all the spooky season enthusiasts, The Salem Museum’s 24th Annual Ghost Walk is returning!. Visitors from the land of the living will walk just over half a mile on a tour of East Hill Cemetery as “ghosts” tell stories of historical characters. Stories include Revolutionary War hero Andrew Lewis, the proprietors of the Lake Spring resort, the founding of Salem, and the history of the Carver School.
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Jeter Farms Fall Festival
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jeter Farms will host its Fall Festival this weekend. Ned Jeter stopped by 7@four to tell us all about it.
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Preservation Pub Crawl
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 3rd Annual Pints for Preservation Pub Crawl and Scavenger Hunt is this weekend. Breanna Latondre Helms, with the American Institute of Architects, and Lynsey Allie with the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation stopped by 7@four to tell us all about it. The crawl is September 24...
WDBJ7.com
thecarrollnews.com
Land of the free, home of the brave
A helicopter awaits its spray applicator tanks being filled. Project Mountain Pride is seeking input, be it for or against aerial spraying in Carroll. Pollster Katie Gwinn, a tiny farm owner in Laurel Fork, launched the effort in part out of concern about the fate of small farms here in Carroll County after seeing scores of farmers in the last five years shut down and sell out, mostly to big out-of-state corporations.
WSLS
‘Home for Good’ part of efforts to invest in SE Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is now less than one month away from dedicating this year’s “Home for Good,” a project happening in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, generous community sponsors, and volunteers. In mid-October, the Ali family will buy this year’s...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Counselor Wins Yale Educator Award
Impact On Student Mental Health After Recent Roanoke School Situations.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Fire Station 1 Is Back
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department to host 5K with 5-0 Saturday
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting its second annual 5K with 5-0 Saturday. The race will start at 8 a.m. at the new department headquarters on Community Way off Memorial Drive. The department is inviting the community to walk or run with officers and staff to...
WDBJ7.com
New historical highway markers approved
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Eight new historical markers are meant to educate the public about a person, place or event of regional, state or national importance. The Virginia Board of Historic Resources approved the markers earlier this month. After approval, it can take upwards of three months or more before a new marker is ready to be installed.
WDBJ7.com
Halifax County SPCA has flower crown photoshoot to promote Clear the Shelter event
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Halifax community is coming together to help the local animal shelter. Halifax County Animal Control is at full capacity. To try and find new homes for the animals, they are holding a Clear the Shelter event next week. “Most of them have been here...
WDBJ7.com
Historic Fire Station One reopens in Roanoke after major renovations
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s historic Fire Station One has a new mission. And it has reopened after a major renovation. A ribbon-cutting welcomed visitors back into the building Friday morning. The ground floor now houses a 7,000-square-foot gallery for Txtur, the Roanoke-based furniture manufacturer and retailer. The fire...
WDBJ7.com
FFE Franklin Co. At Hidden Valley Friday Night
FFE Fishburne Military At Roanoke Catholic Friday Night.
WDBJ7.com
Peyton Sellers wins first grandfather clock at Martinsville Speedway’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Peyton Sellers survived multiple late-race restarts in the final stage to claim his first victory at Martinsville Speedway in Saturday’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300. The win earned the No. 26 driver his first grandfather clock to polish off an impressive resume that includes two NASCAR...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home talks safety in schools
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With several lockdowns and scares recently at hometown schools, Natalie & Kate sat down with Dr. Rhonda Stegall, the Assistant Superintendent of Administration, to find out what’s being done to ensure the safety of students in Roanoke County Public Schools. She talked about a video...
carolinacoastonline.com
Matthew Williams, 43; service held
Matthew David “Matt” Williams, 43, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home. He was born in Salem, Virginia on September 28, 1978. Matt graduated from West Carteret High School and received his Bachelor of Science in hospitality management from East Carolina University.
