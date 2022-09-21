It's official, Aggretsuko is returning to Netflix for a fifth and final season next year! The fourth season of the series released with the streaming service back in 2021, and while it ended with the tease that there could be more on the way, there was still some question over whether we would get to see a new season or when we would get to see it in action. Now thankfully it's been confirmed that the anime will indeed be returning for a new round of episodes, but also it's sadly going to be the last one we'll get to see.

TV SERIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO