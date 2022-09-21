Read full article on original website
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Shares New Poster, Trailer
The Seven Deadly Sins wrapped its main series some time ago, and now, it seems the franchise is keeping its eye on the future. While its manga is out exploring a new generation of heroes, the anime is preparing to do the same on its own time. After all, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh is on the horizon, and we've been given a new poster-trailer combo ahead of its release.
Netflix Surprise Launches Critically Acclaimed Game
Netflix has surprised users by surprise releasing one of the most critically acclaimed indie games out there. Over the last year or so, Netflix has been trying to enter the gaming business in a rather unique way. Unlike most gaming platforms, Netflix already has an incredibly massive user base that subscribers to watch films and TV shows. Netflix figured that it could take that audience and also provide them with games for their mobile devices as well. Since starting this idea in 2021, it has been releasing some fairly good mobile games and has plans to release a new Assassin's Creed game on the platform in the future.
Netflix Releases The School for Good and Evil Clip
The School of Good and Evil released a new clip for fans during Netflix's TUDUM event. People were treated to all kinds of updates from the streamer, but the fantasy project was of special interest. Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington are joined by Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso in the clip. Paul Feig has assembled quite a team for the academy hijinks that await. YA fans are no stranger to that setting with Harry Potter and others all taking up the school vibes. But, most of those don't have this kind of star power. Lawrence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, and Ben Kingsley all round out an ensemble that is sure to thrill and delight the fans watching from home. Check out the teaser for yourself right here!
Twitch Streamers Are Furious Following New Changes; Some Threaten to Leave Platform
Twitch streamers are pretty furious following the company's decision to drastically change how much money it takes from content creators. Twitch is one of the biggest platforms on the internet and that's largely because of the creators who have streamed on it for years. Without creative, entertaining creators, there would be no Twitch. The Amazon-owned platform has rewarded its creators over the years with new features and money via donations, subscriptions, and more. Amazon even introduced a feature that allows viewers to connect their Amazon Prime accounts and give a streamer one free sub every month, pretty much giving the streamer free money.
Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Explains Season 4's Status (Exclusive)
Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring earned acclaim for all three of its seasons, and despite some speculation among fans, co-creator Jason Eisener confirmed there are definitely hopes for more stories to be told in that series going forward. Given that Eisener and collaborator Evan Husney teamed up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to develop the new series Tales from the Territories, some fans assumed this meant the end of Dark Side of the Ring, though Eisener confirmed that this isn't the case, even if Dark Side hasn't officially been renewed. Eisener's new film Kids vs. Aliens makes its premiere tonight at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas.
Werewolf by Night Runtime Revealed
The release of Marvel's Werewolf by Night is now under two weeks away. The project is the studio's first-ever holiday special, a one-shot that's longer than a single episode of Disney+ programming, and shorter than a feature-length film. While it's long been thought the special would hover right around an hour because of the reported format, the runtime for the project has reportedly surfaced online confirming the speculation.
WrestleQuest Reveals Wrestling Legends and More in New Combat Trailer
Fans will soon be able to ascend to the top of the wrestling world in Mega Cat Studios and Skbyound Games' WrestleQuest, and now we've got an up-close look at how you'll make that happen and how combat works in the brand new WrestleQuest Combat Trailer! The new trailer can be viewed in the video below and reveals more details on how combat works, including using strikes to damage your opponents, though you'll also use chairs and more to knock them down a peg. You'll then build up your Hype meter to use your signature Gimmicks, including what looks to be transforming into a van and running someone over in the ring.
Golden Globes Could Be in Trouble After 2023
The Golden Globes have bigger issues than just a failure to land Chris Rock as a host this year. One year after their ceremony was boycotted by big-name celebrities and didn't make it to the airwaves at all, they have signed a new deal with NBC...but just for this year's ceremony, with no promises for anything going forward, meaning that if their ratings don't perform, there's no guarantee of a new deal next year. It's the biggest hurdle they have faced in years, and it's something that highlights the challenges awards shows in general are having as they try to remain relevant.
Aggretsuko is Returning for Fifth and Final Season Next Year
It's official, Aggretsuko is returning to Netflix for a fifth and final season next year! The fourth season of the series released with the streaming service back in 2021, and while it ended with the tease that there could be more on the way, there was still some question over whether we would get to see a new season or when we would get to see it in action. Now thankfully it's been confirmed that the anime will indeed be returning for a new round of episodes, but also it's sadly going to be the last one we'll get to see.
Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2 Gets First Look at Netflix Sequel
Last September, Netflix announced that Chris Hemsworth's record-breaking Extraction would be getting a sequel and now, as part of this year's TUDUM streaming event on Saturday, the streamer gave fans their first look at the eagerly anticipated Extraction 2. In a new video, fans get not only their first look at footage from the sequel, but the behind-the-scenes work bringing the film's mind-blowing stunts to life — including one in which a real helicopter lands on a moving train.
FX Renews Reservation Dogs for Season 3
FX has renewed one of their hit comedy series for a third season. The network announced that Reservation Dogs is coming back for Season 3 this week. Taika Waititi executive produces the show along with Sterlin Harjo. A Rotten Tomatoes darling, the series has maintained that momentum from Season 2 and kept riding it into another slate of episodes. Without that fifth member of the Reservation Dogs in tow, the crew set their sights on California. Some of their heists to fund the move actually went sideways and now, they're all planning what to do next.
Onimusha Is Getting a Netflix Anime
Onimusha, Capcom's long dormant video game franchise, will be coming back to life through a new anime series launching with Netflix! First kicking off back in 2001 on the PlayStation 2, the survival action series set in the Sengoku period tasks feudal warriors with taking down all kinds of mystical and dark enemies. Each game seemed to take on a whole new story and set of protagonists of its own, but it's been quite a while since there has been a new entry in the franchise. But thankfully, fans of the series will get to experience the story once more.
Netflix's Dahmer Series is #1 TV Show But Some Viewers Say It's Making Them Sick
This week saw Netflix debut its latest series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Having previously released a docu-series telling his story, the streamer has now released a serialized drama Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story featuring fan-favorite actor Evan Peters in the title role. All ten episodes of the series are now available to watch and though it's only been available for a day the show is already the #1 series on Netflix. Subscribers are already enthralled with the series and Peters' depiction, but many of them are finding its gruesome detail too much to handle, even reveling that it's making them sick. See what people are saying below.
Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Shares Amazing Behind-the-Scenes Montage
At the going rate, Batgirl will never see the light of day. The Leslie Grace-starring film was sent to the Warner Brothers Discovery vault in an attempt to save money through the use of tax write-offs. Instead of releasing the film theatrically or on HBO Max, Batgirl will simply no longer exist as the footage has been placed under lock and key. Now, Grace herself is giving fans whatever looks she can in a new behind-the-scenes video montage.
The White Lotus Announces Season 2 Premiere Date on HBO
Fans eager to learn when The White Lotus will make its return to HBO got some good news, as the premium network announced when the sophomore season will debut. The first season of The White Lotus became an instant hit for HBO, earning 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories. The series secured 10 Emmy wins, the most for any program this year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. While Season 1 took place in Hawaii, Season 2 will relocate the cast to a Sicilian resort. HBO previously revealed October would be the month that The White Lotus returns, but now we know the exact date.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Language Decoded by Fans
Disney Dreamlight Valley has only been out for a few weeks now, but the game already has a passionate fanbase. One of those passionate players has even deciphered a page from the game's Lost Diary. It seems that the written language Dreamlight Valley uses is the same one that appeared in the 2001 film Atlantis: The Lost Empire. Reddit user Skissord was apparently a big fan of the movie as a teen and learned how to write in the language. As such, they were able to translate a page, though it doesn't offer much. The ripped sheet reads "[T]his diary be longs to the ruler of [D]reamlight [V]alley."
Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 First Look Released By Netflix
The Vikings sequel, Vikings: Valhalla, debuted on Netflix back in February and it was already announced in March that the series would be getting a second and third season. The sequel show is set one hundred years after the events of the first series, as the Viking Age begins to come to its end and as tensions with England and civil strife within the Viking clans begin to chip away at the empire. Currently, Netflix is sharing a bunch of new trailers and fun content during their global fan event, TUDUM, including a first look at the second season of Valhalla.
True Detective Reveals Five Cast Members for Season 4
HBO has been hard at work on the upcoming fourth season of their hit series True Detective, and as with each season, there is a very different cast. Jodie Foster is set to lead the new season opposite Kali Reis with Issa Lopez on board as Executive Producer. True Detective: Night Country looks to up the ante with its female heavy cast, which is a much needed change of space for a series like this one. Not much has happened since the casting of Foster and Reis, but now there seems to be a little bit of movement. According to Variety, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, and Anne Lambe have all been cast in the fourth season of the series.
Jurassic World: Dominion Star Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals She Was Pressured to Lose Weight Before Filming
When it comes to major movies and franchises, Bryce Dallas Howard is known for her work in front of and behind the camera. Howard's first starring role was back in 2004 in M. Night Shyamalan's The Village, and she has gone on to appear in Spider-Man 3, Terminator Salvation, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, all of the Jurassic World movies, and much more. These days, Howard is also becoming known for her directing, having helmed some of the best episodes of both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. In fact, many fans have been calling for her to direct her own Star Wars trilogy. Despite Howard's long history with Hollywood, she's still getting some offensive requests. During a recent interview with Metro for Jurassic World: Dominion, Howard revealed that she was asked to lose weight for the threequel.
Horror Film Prey for the Devil Gets New Trailer
Thanks in large part to 1973's The Exorcist, the concept of demonic possession has become commonplace in the world of horror, with the latest trailer for Prey for the Devil confirming the subgenre is alive and well. Back in 2010, the subgenre earned an unexpected revival with The Last Exorcism, which used not only unconventional narrative elements but also a found-footage style format to tell a chilling new story, which was helmed by Daniel Stamm. The filmmaker has returned to that realm by directing Prey for the Devil, which will surely both honor the roots of the subgenre and also put unexpected spins on expectations. You can check out the new trailer for Prey for the Devil below before it hits theaters on October 28th.
