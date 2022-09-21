Read full article on original website
Spider-Man: Gwen Stacy Returns to Judge Peter Parker In Marvel Preview
It's Peter Parker's Judgment Day in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man #10. A tie-in with Marvel's A.X.E.: Judgment Day epic event series — where the Avengers are in the middle of a war between the mutant X-Men and the god-like Eternals — the ancient Celestial, the Progenitor, is awakened. Humanity has just 24 hours to justify its existence. If humanity is found lacking, the Celestial warned: "There will be no tomorrow." The Progenitor can appear as himself or as a person from your past — for Peter, it's his long-dead girlfriend Gwen Stacy, who died at the hands of the Green Goblin in the classic Amazing Spider-Man #121.
Mortal Kombat's Iconic Logo Was Almost Scrapped
Mortal Kombat franchise co-creator John Tobias has shared a bit of history about the video game's iconic logo after recently discovering an image of the first drawing of the game's dragon icon. While the whole history lesson is worth a read for a better understanding of how it came to be, Tobias also notes that it was almost tossed at one point because his sister thought it looked like a seahorse. Yes, really.
Amazing Spider-Man Fan Art Gives Andrew Garfield His Own Black Suit
Andrew Garfield made his triumphant return as Spider-Man alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor only got to play the character in two solo films and never got to finish his trilogy, so fans have been petitioning for him to get another film. Some fans even want the actor to take on Venom (Tom Hardy) and Morbius (Jared Leto) which wouldn't be too far off. If Garfield did return fans really like the idea of his Spider-Man getting the symbiote suit for his third film, and one fan even created a cool concept of what that could look like.
She-Hulk's New Villain Was First Teased in Avengers: Age of Ultron
While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been chock-full of origin stories, none have taken shape quite like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the Disney+ exclusive series bringing the superhero genesis of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) to life. Along the way, the series has played with the past, present, and future of the MCU and even larger Marvel Comics canon in some wild ways — and the show's newly-released sixth episode was no exception. The episode laid the groundwork for an unexpected villain group to pop up on the series — a group that, oddly enough, was briefly referenced almost a decade ago in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Spoilers for Episode 6 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Just Jen", below! Only look if you want to know!
Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"
Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals New Look at Shuri
We're under two months out from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther, arriving in theaters and that means we're getting more and more new looks about the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The latest is a brand-new look at Shuri (Letitia Wright). Empire Magazine has shared a brand-new image of Shuri from the upcoming film as part of their coverage of the film for their new issue. The new image features Shuri dressed a bit differently than perhaps we've seen her in other images from the film, wearing something that appears to be a bit more formal. You can check it out below.
WrestleQuest Reveals Wrestling Legends and More in New Combat Trailer
Fans will soon be able to ascend to the top of the wrestling world in Mega Cat Studios and Skbyound Games' WrestleQuest, and now we've got an up-close look at how you'll make that happen and how combat works in the brand new WrestleQuest Combat Trailer! The new trailer can be viewed in the video below and reveals more details on how combat works, including using strikes to damage your opponents, though you'll also use chairs and more to knock them down a peg. You'll then build up your Hype meter to use your signature Gimmicks, including what looks to be transforming into a van and running someone over in the ring.
She-Hulk: Episode 6's Hidden QR Code Revealed
We're now two-thirds of the way through She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the sixth episode of the Disney+ series arriving on Thursday. The series, which follows the unconventional superhero journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), has been littered with surprising characters from all corners of Marvel Comics canon thus far. Some blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments in the series have given viewers a chance to dive further into those stories, with QR codes that, when scanned, lead to free digital comics on the Marvel Unlimited platform. This week's QR code, which can be seen on the police car when Craig Hollis / Mr. Immortal (David Pasquesi) jumps from the windows of GLK&H early on in the episode. The QR code leads to Mr. Immortal's first appearance in West Coast Avengers #46, which also establishes his team, the Great Lakes Avengers.
Werewolf by Night Runtime Revealed
The release of Marvel's Werewolf by Night is now under two weeks away. The project is the studio's first-ever holiday special, a one-shot that's longer than a single episode of Disney+ programming, and shorter than a feature-length film. While it's long been thought the special would hover right around an hour because of the reported format, the runtime for the project has reportedly surfaced online confirming the speculation.
Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2 Gets First Look at Netflix Sequel
Last September, Netflix announced that Chris Hemsworth's record-breaking Extraction would be getting a sequel and now, as part of this year's TUDUM streaming event on Saturday, the streamer gave fans their first look at the eagerly anticipated Extraction 2. In a new video, fans get not only their first look at footage from the sequel, but the behind-the-scenes work bringing the film's mind-blowing stunts to life — including one in which a real helicopter lands on a moving train.
Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Explains Season 4's Status (Exclusive)
Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring earned acclaim for all three of its seasons, and despite some speculation among fans, co-creator Jason Eisener confirmed there are definitely hopes for more stories to be told in that series going forward. Given that Eisener and collaborator Evan Husney teamed up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to develop the new series Tales from the Territories, some fans assumed this meant the end of Dark Side of the Ring, though Eisener confirmed that this isn't the case, even if Dark Side hasn't officially been renewed. Eisener's new film Kids vs. Aliens makes its premiere tonight at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas.
Netflix Surprise Launches Critically Acclaimed Game
Netflix has surprised users by surprise releasing one of the most critically acclaimed indie games out there. Over the last year or so, Netflix has been trying to enter the gaming business in a rather unique way. Unlike most gaming platforms, Netflix already has an incredibly massive user base that subscribers to watch films and TV shows. Netflix figured that it could take that audience and also provide them with games for their mobile devices as well. Since starting this idea in 2021, it has been releasing some fairly good mobile games and has plans to release a new Assassin's Creed game on the platform in the future.
PlayStation RPG Delayed One Week Before Release
Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth was supposed to release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on September 29th, but Square Enix has decided to push the game back just one week ahead of time. The game will now release nearly three months later than expected, and will now debut on December 22nd. The official Valkyrie Twitter account cites a desire to "improve the quality of the title" as the official reason for the delay. The game will be available on its own and as part of the digital deluxe version of Valkyrie Elysium. Those that already pre-ordered the latter version will get Elysium on September 29th and Profile: Lenneth on December 22nd.
Star Wars: Darth Vader's James Earl Jones Signed Off On AI Technology to Recreate His Voice
Obi-Wan Kenobi revealed a new chapter in Star Wars lore to fans all around the world, and they did a pretty decent job of showing where the titular was in between the prequel and original trilogy. Ewan McGregor reprised his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hayden Christensen came back as Darth Vader. Most fans know the actor as the face under the mask of one of the greatest villains of all time, but his voice was always more important. James Earl Jones has loaned his voice to the character since the first time Darth Vader appeared on screen, and he technically voiced him in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Previously, there were reports that Lucasfilm was using a voice A.I. to replace Jones and use his voice for the future, and it seems that the actor approved the move. During a new interview with Vanity Fair, the people behind the A.I. revealed that Jones has signed off on the technology and even advises them on it.
Netflix Releases The School for Good and Evil Clip
The School of Good and Evil released a new clip for fans during Netflix's TUDUM event. People were treated to all kinds of updates from the streamer, but the fantasy project was of special interest. Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington are joined by Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso in the clip. Paul Feig has assembled quite a team for the academy hijinks that await. YA fans are no stranger to that setting with Harry Potter and others all taking up the school vibes. But, most of those don't have this kind of star power. Lawrence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, and Ben Kingsley all round out an ensemble that is sure to thrill and delight the fans watching from home. Check out the teaser for yourself right here!
Aggretsuko is Returning for Fifth and Final Season Next Year
It's official, Aggretsuko is returning to Netflix for a fifth and final season next year! The fourth season of the series released with the streaming service back in 2021, and while it ended with the tease that there could be more on the way, there was still some question over whether we would get to see a new season or when we would get to see it in action. Now thankfully it's been confirmed that the anime will indeed be returning for a new round of episodes, but also it's sadly going to be the last one we'll get to see.
PS4 Gets Surprising New System Update
A surprising new system update from Sony has arrived on PlayStation 4 consoles. At this point in time, Sony as a company has largely started to move on from the PS4 and focus more heavily on the PS5. And while this isn't much of a shock given that the PS5 is nearly two years old, Sony hasn't completely abandoned those on PS4 just yet and is still keeping the console up to date with new firmware patches.
Twitch Streamers Are Furious Following New Changes; Some Threaten to Leave Platform
Twitch streamers are pretty furious following the company's decision to drastically change how much money it takes from content creators. Twitch is one of the biggest platforms on the internet and that's largely because of the creators who have streamed on it for years. Without creative, entertaining creators, there would be no Twitch. The Amazon-owned platform has rewarded its creators over the years with new features and money via donations, subscriptions, and more. Amazon even introduced a feature that allows viewers to connect their Amazon Prime accounts and give a streamer one free sub every month, pretty much giving the streamer free money.
Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Shares Amazing Behind-the-Scenes Montage
At the going rate, Batgirl will never see the light of day. The Leslie Grace-starring film was sent to the Warner Brothers Discovery vault in an attempt to save money through the use of tax write-offs. Instead of releasing the film theatrically or on HBO Max, Batgirl will simply no longer exist as the footage has been placed under lock and key. Now, Grace herself is giving fans whatever looks she can in a new behind-the-scenes video montage.
Netflix's Dahmer Series is #1 TV Show But Some Viewers Say It's Making Them Sick
This week saw Netflix debut its latest series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Having previously released a docu-series telling his story, the streamer has now released a serialized drama Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story featuring fan-favorite actor Evan Peters in the title role. All ten episodes of the series are now available to watch and though it's only been available for a day the show is already the #1 series on Netflix. Subscribers are already enthralled with the series and Peters' depiction, but many of them are finding its gruesome detail too much to handle, even reveling that it's making them sick. See what people are saying below.
