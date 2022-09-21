ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quinta Brunson Continues To Slay While Promoting Season 2 Of ‘Abbott Elementary’

By Samjah Iman
 2 days ago

Source: NBC / Getty


Quinta Brunson is fashionably eating out here in these streets and leaving not a crumb to spare. The Emmy award-winning creator is on the grind promoting the second season of Abbott Elementary , and she’s doing so in style.
For her first press look, Brunson appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers rocking a fuchsia-colored Sergio Hudson set paired with gold, ankle-strap Stuart Weitzman heels. The jazzy number featured a glamours, sports jacket that gathered at the waist and a matching mini skirt. Brunson’s hair was in a blunt bob and her accessories were kept to a minimum.

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty


For her next press look, Brunson arrived at Good Morning America donning a chic Prabal Gurung maxi sweater dress that hugged her petite body in all the right places. The navy-blue frock is equipped with pink bell sleeves and ruffles at the bottom. To complement the look, Brunson wore Loriblu heels, small hoop earrings, a gold necklace, and a long braid that cascaded down her back.

Quinta Brunson and her stylist Bryon Javar have been getting it right lately when it comes to Brunson’s fashion game. From her red carpet looks to her award-show ensembles, Brunson has been stylishly showing up and showing out. We can’t wait to see her next fashion statement!

