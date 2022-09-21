ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

55-year-old man dies in hit-an-run in Elkridge, police say

Elkridge, Md. (WBFF) — The Howard County Police say a 55-year-old man from Columbia died in a hit-and-run early this morning in Elkridge. Police said Timothy Joseph Wise was riding a motor bike westbound on MD Route 175, when he got hit between I-95 and Route 108. The initial...
ELKRIDGE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County police locate missing man

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE:. The Baltimore County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man. Police said 46-year-old Rayner Whitaker is described as being 6'0, 210lbs and was last seen at about noon on Saturday. Police believe he may be in the Pikesville area in...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

CLEARED: Vehicle fire shuts down I-83 South in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 83 southbound has shut down all lanes in York County. According to 511pa.com, there is a vehicle fire on Interstate 83 south between Exit 14: Pa. 182 Leader Heights and Exit 10: Loganville. All lanes are closed as of 2:18 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Man taken by ambulance to hospital after southeast shooting Saturday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Highland neighborhood in southeast Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 5:20 p.m., Southeast District patrol officers were sent to the 3300 block of Esther Place, for a report of a shooting.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Towson Friday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle during rush hour in Towson, Friday, according to Baltimore County Police Department. Police say at 5:2.8. pm, officers received a call for a Pedestrian struck in the area of Dulaney Valley Road and Olympic place.
TOWSON, MD
WTOP

1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting

A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
ODENTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man killed in Anne Arundel County double shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was killed in an Anne Arundel County double shooting early Sunday morning. According to police, the shooting happened at about 2:15 a.m. near Annapolis Road in Odenton. An adult male was killed in the incident and police believe it was targeted. Detectives still working...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Crash involving tractor-trailers slows traffic on I-95 northbound in Harford County

BALTIMORE -- Traffic is backed up for miles on I-95 northbound Harford County after two tractor-trailers, a box truck and an SUV were involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon.Officials with the Maryland Transportation Authority said crash happened north of Maryland 24 near Exit 77 A-B.Only one northbound lane is open, backing up traffic for nearly two miles.The driver of the box truck was taken to the hospital.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in East Baltimore, walked into local hospital

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man walked into a local hospital today for treatment of gunshot wounds. According to police, just before 1:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a scene near East Hoffman Street for a shot spotter alert. Once on scene, officers located a crime scene but no victims....
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Emergency repairs under way on I-695

ROSEDALE, MD—State Highway Administration crews are in the process of patching a hole on the bridge deck on the inner loop of I-695 in Baltimore County. The work is currently in progress over Chesaco Avenue in Rosedale. Crews are in the process of closing the right lane on the...
ROSEDALE, MD
Bay Net

Serious Crash In Solomons Shuts Down Roadway Before Bridge

SOLOMONS, Md. — We are receiving reports of a vehicle crash in Calvert County this evening. At approximately 8:39 p.m. on September 21, first responders were called to the scene on the southbound side of Route 4, just prior to the Thomas Johnson Bridge, for a reported crash. Crews...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man injured in northeast Baltimore shooting Sunday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was injured in a shooting in the Parkside neighborhood in northeast Baltimore, Sunday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 3:35 p.m., Northeast District patrol officers were sent to the 5000 block of Truesdale Avenue, for a report of a shooting. Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
nccpdnews.com

Police Investigate Crash Involving Pick-up Truck into A Home

The New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck into a home. (Wilmington, Del.-19808) On Thursday (9/22), at approximately 9:40 a.m., Police were called to the 600 block of Cranhill Drive for the report of a vehicle into a home. Officers...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

