BALTIMORE -- Traffic is backed up for miles on I-95 northbound Harford County after two tractor-trailers, a box truck and an SUV were involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon.Officials with the Maryland Transportation Authority said crash happened north of Maryland 24 near Exit 77 A-B.Only one northbound lane is open, backing up traffic for nearly two miles.The driver of the box truck was taken to the hospital.

HARFORD COUNTY, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO