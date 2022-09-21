ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Henderson County commissioner's Facebook post draws criticism, defense at board meeting

By Christian Smith, Asheville Citizen Times
 4 days ago

At the Sept. 21 Henderson County Board of Commissioner's meeting community members spoke against and in favor of a controversial Facebook post by Commissioner Daniel Andreotta, with some calling the post "offensive" and others calling the criticism an attempt to gain power.

Andreotta posted on Sept. 9 an image containing two pictures, one historical photo of enslaved Black people and one of modern low-income housing, with text that said, "Two ways to make a slave: work him without pay, or pay him without work." Andreotta quickly made the post friends-only, then later made the rest of his posts private.

At the commissioner's meeting, several community members spoke about the post during public comment, with more than half calling it "offensive" but an opportunity for dialog, while the rest claimed it was an attempt to "cancel" Andreotta.

"Just for clarity and for fact, I appreciate those who understood what I was and was not communicating. How many times have you heard, 'It's not what you said. It's how you said it,'" Andreotta said after public comment closed. "I apologize for anyone offended by the method, and I am happy to clarify the message."

The picture did not originate with him, Andreotta said, and the quote was taken from an article Andreotta said he agreed with on social media.

Henderson County community members speak out, others show support

"The Henderson County NAACP unit 5477 was appalled at the (post's) subject matter. Both the photographs were very offensive to African Americans and women. Even though it was only one individual involved, it put a negative light on the entire board," Melinda Lowrance said.

Lowrance said on Sept. 16, the NAACP executive committee met with Chairman William Lapsley and County Manager John Mitchell to discuss ways the "photos chosen in poor taste could be used to heal the community." The committee suggested diversity and sensitivity training for the board and county staff, quarterly board conversations with the community, quarterly dialog between the NAACP and the board, an apology from Andreotta "without reservation" and the possibility of Andreotta being censored for a period of time.

"Sunday, in the Times-News, he gave, in our opinion, an apology full of fluff," she said.

Chris Walters, a lifelong resident of Henderson County, said he believes there may be "gathering forces who want to make Henderson County a safe haven for backward ideas about race as well as women's rights."

"I grew up on 4th Avenue, over here, and attended Rosa Edwards School for a while when it was a segregated, all white school based upon the ideas of white supremacy," Walters said. "Fifty to 60 years later, the racial attitudes of many white people have changed for the better ... but still underneath, there is a massive amount of racialized anger and resentment against Black people. Rather than white people taking the responsibility for their own actions and attitudes, many point the finger to others."

Some, like Brent Callaway, came to the meeting in support of Andreotta and his post.

"When truth means so little, and our God-given freedoms to live our lives in peace according to our faith and our consciousness, is not only merely left unprotected by the government but is under assault by it, we see our government declaring that parents have no right to bring up their children according to their values. We see threats to our nation's sovereignty, the sovereignty over our own bodies, our own homes, our own communities. In short, we see ourselves being enslaved," Callaway said.

He said that those criticizing Andreotta were doing so for political power and were claiming racism to shut down a conversation rather than addressing the post's points. Dennis Justice, local pickleball activist, agreed.

"If anyone could be offended by the comments made by the commissioner in question, it would be me. My wife was Black. My children are black. My granddaughter is black. And you know why I'm not offended? Because by today's cancel culture standards, Abraham Lincoln would be censored," Justice said. "This is about manipulation of people. This is not just a rebuke. Some have valid points. This is about trying to take a man out of power."

Andreotta has served on the Henderson County Board of Commissioners since August of 2020, when he was selected to fill a vacant seat left after the death of longtime Commissioner Charlie Messer . Andreotta kept the seat when he won 60% of the votes over Democratic opponent Debbie Roundtree on Nov. 3. He is also the co-founder and managing partner of Integrity Financial Group .

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Henderson County commissioner's Facebook post draws criticism, defense at board meeting

Comments / 7

Morris Baker
3d ago

Get over it. What he said is not racist. What is it , if you say something now that can be twisted and a few assists don’t like it , they want your job. Get over it.

Reply
8
concerned american
3d ago

it's a shame that the truth is considered offensive, but people still vote for the racist democratic party

Reply(2)
8
