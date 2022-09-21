ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National steel production falls by 1.7% last week

By Joseph S. Pete , 219-933-3316
 4 days ago

Great Lakes steel production slipped by 6,000 tons, while steel capacity utilization fell last week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 562,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Sept. 17, down from 568,000 tons the previous week.

Steel mills remained below 80% capacity, a key threshold they operated at for most of last year, following the latest wave of industry consolidation, imposition of blanket tariffs of 25%, strong demand and generally favorable market conditions. Imports have been rising again after steel prices soared to record highs.

Overall, domestic steel mills made 1.694 million tons of steel last week, down 1.7% from 1.723 million tons the previous week and down 7.9% compared to 1.839 million tons the same time a year prior.

Nationally, steel production in 2022 totals 64.735 million tons, a 3.9% decrease from 67.369 million tons through the same period last year.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 79.7% through Sept. 17, down from 81% at the same point in 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization, a key metric of the industry's profitability, was 76.9% last week, down from 83.3% a year earlier and down from 78.2% a week prior.

Steel production in the southern region, which encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 727,000 tons last week, down from 740,000 tons the week before, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Volume in the rest of the Midwest dipped to 195,000 tons, down from 195,000 tons the week prior.

