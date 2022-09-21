ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts get WRs Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce back on practice field

By Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Michael Pittman Jr. returned to practice Wednesday after missing Sunday’s loss to Jacksonville due to a quadriceps injury.

Pittman Jr., the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, caught nine passes for 121 yards in the season opener, then felt something in his quad last Wednesday and was ultimately ruled out for the game Saturday.

Indianapolis is also close to getting rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce back in the lineup. Pierce, who suffered a concussion in the season opener on a hit by Houston safety Jalen Pitre, was practicing in a blue jersey Wednesday, rather than the red non-contact jersey.

“They’re both trending in the right direction after last week,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “I’m hesitant to say, you know, anything, because I thought both were going to play last week, but they’re trending in the right direction.”

Pittman Jr. was listed as a limited participant in practice; Pierce was listed as a full participant.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner also appeared to be making progress from a hip injury that limited him throughout the week leading up to the Jaguars game. Buckner did not practice at all last week before playing a full workload in the game, but he was on the field on Wednesday, listed as limited.

A few new names, however, have been added to the injury report.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was limited with a back injury, and rookie tackle Bernhard Raimann did not practice because of an ankle injury.

The Colts also continue to wait for the return of All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who has missed the first two games as he recovers from offseason surgery to relieve the pressure two discs in his spine were putting on a pair of major nerves.

Leonard, who typically meets with local media on Thursdays, was listed as a full participant in practice, although he was also a full participant on Wednesday a week ago.

