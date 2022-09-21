ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: All-Star Might Not Rejoin Starting Rotation This Season

By Ryan Menzie
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IBilT_0i4uKaiy00

Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin has been sidelined for three weeks with a forearm injury

The Dodgers remain fortunate to be able to take their time with players returning from injury, but there has been a positive new trend. Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin looks on track for a near return despite the uncertainty of how much he will be used in the Dodgers postseason lineup.

Although Gonsolin's velocity still hasn't been at full intensity, reports have shown that Gonsolin is at least now heading in the right direction. Initial reports had Gonsolin missing a much shorter time than originally anticipated, but of course, that wasn't the case.

If Gonsolin continues to trend in the right direction, the hope is to have Gonsolin along with Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen return as early as the end of this week.

But for Tony, the role and workload might look a little different than we've been used to.

“(He) continues to get better. As far as buildup, we're certainly not there yet. The plan is that he'll throw another bullpen Monday and the next progression of that would be to go out there and face hitters. So again, to expect him to be built up like he was before he went down is very unrealistic. So then the point is when we get further down the road, what do we have? So the number one thing is get them healthy, get them strong, and kind of see where we're at with that.”

It's no surprise the impact Gonsolin had for the Dodgers prior to going down with his injury. Gonsolin still sits tied for fourth in the league with a 16-1 record and a scorching ERA of 2.10. If eligible, Gonsolin would lead the NL in ERA.

Thanks to the help of their strong pitching unit and ridiculous run support all season long, the Dodgers have remained patient with their biggest prize at the end of the season in mind. All would be wasted without a World Series championship.

The Dodgers were the first team to reach 100 wins , clinched the NL West division and clinched a first round bye all without Gonsolin. If this dominance was any indication, Gonsolin's eventual return to the lineup will only bolster an already stacked roster.

Please take your time Tony.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brusdar Graterol
Person
Blake Treinen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers News
Fox News

Yankees' broadcaster Michael Kay turns down offer to cover Apple's potentially historic game for Aaron Judge

Veteran play-by-play announcer and voice of the New York Yankees, Michael Kay, has turned down an offer to cover Friday night’s potentially historic game against the Boston Red Sox amid reports that the Yankee Entertainment and Sports Network (YES) was efforting a deal to simulcast the game with Apple TV+ in anticipation of Aaron Judge’s 61st home run of the season.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July

The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Barry Bonds hopes Giants sign 1 slugger

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is performing home run feats that have not really been seen since Barry Bonds was playing for the San Francisco Giants. Bonds is certainly taking notice of Judge, and he wants the slugger to follow in his own footsteps. Bonds said he is rooting...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Giants' secret weapon? Aurilia humbled Judge idolized him

SAN FRANCISCO -- As Aaron Judge chases Barry Bonds' single-season home run record, the Giants legend came out this week and said he hopes Judge not only breaks the mark, but follows that by coming to San Francisco. Those comments came a couple of days after the Giants added another former superstar, Buster Posey, to their ownership group.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman struck gold with one genius decision

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made polarizing moves this season to help boost the team. The squad went into the 2022 campaign having a few weaknesses, executing multiple trades prior to the start of the season to help reinforce those vulnerabilities. Some may point to the acquisition...
BRONX, NY
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy