Amarillo, TX

United Family announces new Market Street coming to Amarillo

By Jordan Gipson, Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago

The United Family of stores on Wednesday announced the opening of a new store in Amarillo.

The new Market Street location will be at Hollywood and Coulter and is expected to open in the fall of 2023.

“As Amarillo grows, we want to grow with it. We have known for some time that there is a void in this part of Amarillo, and we wanted to be able to be a part of this community. Without the support of the community, we wouldn’t be able to open our 10 th location in the Amarillo and Canyon area,” said Sidney Hopper, president of the The United Family of supermarkets. “There will be a lot of things that people love about United. This will be a great addition to the community, 350 jobs will be added, and this location will fill the void for people out here to be able to shop, because this community has grown. We are going to press hard to get this store completed before the next holiday season if the supply chain allows it.”

This location will feature specialty cheese, seafood and meats, along with a full-service bakery, floral department and food service department. There will be several natural, organic, and ethnic items, in addition to gluten free and other specialty food items there will also be sushi offered.

A new restaurant, Wolfforth-based Evie Mae's BBQ, will be inside of this location offering classic barbecue items. The award-winning barbecue restaurant, which has been offering items in a Lubbock-area United store, has been featured in Texas Monthly and other publications.

“Coming out of the pandemic United asked if we wanted to partner with them to put a location in the Lubbock location. We are so thankful for the opportunity they have given us to grow and expand with us being a mom and pop, grass roots, start up. It’s been a match made in heaven,” said Arnis Robbins, who co-owns Evie Mae's with his wife Mallory. Some of the foods offered are barbeque classics like pork ribs, pulled pork brisket and much more.

Arin explained that he has Celiac disease - an inspiration for their gluten-free menu.

"Our entire menu is gluten free," Robbins said. "Our entire menu is gluten free other than the complimentary sandwich buns and white bread.”

Some sides offered are pinto beans, baked potato casserole, coleslaw, and there will be a larger prep area where the store owners plan to offer additional hot sides.

“We are proud of our gluten-free options," he said. "We tell our team if we can’t make something gluten free and it does not taste normal then we aren’t going to waste our time.”

Mayor Ginger Nelson expressed her excitement for the new addition to the United Family.

"Amarillo is in a historic season of economic opportunity and growth," she said.

