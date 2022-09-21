ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James, Suns fans react on social media to Robert Sarver selling Suns, Mercury

By Dana Scott, Arizona Republic
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver's announcement Wednesday that he will seek to sell the Suns and Mercury franchises was met with swift reaction on social media.

Fans and players such as LeBron James rejoiced on social media that Sarver would be relinquishing involvement with the franchise.

Sarver's announcement came after backlash from the NBA Players Association, Rev. Al Sharpton, LeBron James, Suns All-Star Chris Paul , Warriors' Draymond Green and other retired players, Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi , and one of its top sponsors PayPal who said Sarver's one-year suspension and $10 million fine from the league ending its investigation of Sarver on Sept. 13 wasn't harsh enough.

The punishment came after an NBA investigation confirmed Sarver created a toxic workplace environment during his 18-year tenure. The report, which stemmed from an ESPN story published in November 2021 about the Sarver allegations, found Sarver repeated the N-word several times, made sexually inappropriate comments and bullied employees.

Phoenix native and former NBA player Richard Jefferson was among those who reacted Wednesday, speaking on ESPN's NBA Today.

"I have people who were around this organization inside of the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury organization that did. And so for me, even though these weren't my experiences, I am so happy that this man is gone."

Read more: Moore: Rooting for Suns' Robert Sarver to find redemption | Somers: Sarver blames 'unforgiving climate' but not himself for decision to sell Suns

James, FOX Sports personality Skip Bayless, former Suns event planning manager Ashley Silva , local and national media members, and fans immediately took to Twitter to speak about Sarver's imminent departure.

Have tips for us? Reach the reporter at dana.scott@azcentral.com or at 480-486-4721. Follow his Twitter @iam_DanaScott .

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription today .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: LeBron James, Suns fans react on social media to Robert Sarver selling Suns, Mercury

