Read full article on original website
Related
Tropical Storm Ian: What does Alabama need to know?
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen quickly starting tonight and become a hurricane as it heads for the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Ian to become a hurricane early Monday as it nears western Cuba, then cross over Cuba and make it into the Gulf by Tuesday. There it could get even stronger -- possibly Category 4 intensity -- as it heads northward, paralleling the west coast of Florida, and toward the Florida Panhandle, possibly making landfall there as a weaker storm but still a hurricane on Friday morning.
indherald.com
Eye to the Sky: Gulf hurricane will likely bring rain to East Tennessee
As anticipated, the forecasted track for Tropical Storm Ian has shifted slightly west — which in turn increases the chances for appreciable rainfall across East Tennessee in the days ahead. As of Sunday morning, Ian was directly south of Cuba and moving west-northwest at 14 mph. He has maximum...
State of emergency declared for Florida as Ian strengthens
Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ian gains strength over the Caribbean and is forecast to become a major hurricane within days as it tracks toward the state. DeSantis had initially issued the emergency order for two dozen counties...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama residents react to devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hurricane Fiona left much of Puerto Rico underwater and in the dark. Watch the video above to hear from people in Central Alabama with ties to Puerto Rico.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta Magazine
Where the Wild Things Are: A Trip Down Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta
Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta is one of the richest repositories of life on the planet. A writer tours this vibrant but vulnerable ecosystem with the human who knows it best. Plus: More great escapes into the wild South. There’s something wrong with the motor. Jimbo Meador looks up plaintively...
Orange Leader
Tropical Depression expected to reach hurricane status for U.S. impact
Tropical Depression 9, located in the eastern Caribbean Sea Friday morning, is expected to slowly strengthen while tracking westward along the southern extent of a high pressure ridge this weekend. Towards the end of the weekend, the ridge will begin to weaken while a trough will amplify over the eastern...
Tropical Depression forecast to become major Category 3 hurricane with sighs set on Florida
ATLANTA — A Tropical Depression swirling in the Caribbean is now forecast to become a major Category 3 storm headed for Florida. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Severe Weather Team 2′s Brian Monahan said Tropical Depression 9 will slowly strengthen to a tropical storm...
State officials urge Alabamians to have a hurricane preparedness plan
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Atlantic Ocean is becoming more active, and state emergency management officials are urging Alabamians to be prepared in case one of those systems heads our way. It’s been two years since Hurricane Sally and 18 since Ivan hit the Gulf Coast. Orange Beach City Administrator Ken Grimes has seen it […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Cold front brings a few rain chances back into the First Alert Forecast
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We will see a few more clouds during our Sunday along with slightly more noticeable humid factor. Temperatures will warm on either side of 90 degrees. Rain chances will increase a bit for Sunday all thanks to a cold front that will move towards Alabama. Due...
Roy S. Johnson: Alabamians struggling to eat; state leaders must ensure people are fed
This is an opinion column. Go look in your refrigerator. Seriously. I’ll wait…. I checked mine. It’s reasonably full. Plenty to eat and drink. More than plenty. I cook so between the fridge and freezer there’s enough to whip up a meal. Several, actually. If I don’t see anything to suit my tastes on a given day, I make a quick grocery run. I don’t have to drive more than, oh, three miles for a Publix, Piggly Wiggly, Greenwise, or Walmart. Sure, rising prices annoy me, but food isn’t something I have to sweat about, to fret about.
positivelyosceola.com
National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane
With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
As fentanyl deaths rise, Alabama officials face vexing question: More prison sentences or alternative solutions
Alabama officials are scrambling to find solutions to the latest drug crisis as overdoses linked to illicit fentanyl ingestion are rattling the state with plenty of horrific stories. Recent examples played out in Alabama news outlets include:. A 15-year-old in Semmes snorted opioids, not knowing it was laced with synthetic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall
Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
outdooralabama.com
Young Gets Dream Job with Alabama State Parks
Matt Young may not have been dreaming about his current situation when he started his first parks job as a lifeguard in his native southern California. However, Young insists his role as Southwest District Superintendent with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ State Parks Division is his dream job.
Manatees spotted in Lake Pontchartrain, other area waterways
Manatees have been spotted in Louisiana waterways. According to a post on Facebook, a fisherman saw that manatee while on Lake Pontchartrain.
Pinellas County marina owner closely watching tropical wave headed for the Gulf
Tampa Bay area business owners say they are watching a tropical wave headed for the Gulf of Mexico next week.
WJCL
Advisory issued for Georgia, South Carolina coastline ahead of Hurricane Fiona's path
SAVANNAH, Ga. — While Hurricane Fiona, now a Category 4 storm and the first major hurricane of the season, is not forecast to make landfall it is expected to have impacts on our coastal waters. On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory for Thursday morning...
Body of missing boater on Lay Lake has been found
The body of a boater who went missing Saturday on Lay Lake was recovered around 8 am. Sunday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified the deceased boater as David D. Etheridge, 51, of Arbor Cove in Hoover. Etheridge’s body was recovered near the same location in which he went...
COVID-19 Takes Another Dip in Alabama
COVID-19 continues to trend downward in Alabama and this week is averaging about 90% fewer average daily cases and hospitalizations than when the state hit its all-time peak in January. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state averaged 201 new cases a day this week and an...
WSFA
Alabama near the top for major weather-related power outages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Power outages are annoying, frustrating and an inconvenience. Unfortunately they can happen at any time for a variety of different reasons. The most common reason? Significant weather events like severe weather, winter storms, tropical cyclones, and extreme heat. Those actually accounted for 83% of all reported power outages between 2000 and 2021.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
197K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 3