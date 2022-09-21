Read full article on original website
ocscanner.news
MONMOUTH COUNTY: SHERIFF’S OFFICE POUNDS THE PAVEMENT FOR PANCREATIC CANCER
They pounded the pavement for a great cause as many participated in the 9th annual Pound the Pavement for Purple 5K run/2MI walk for Pancreatic Cancer. #SheriffGolden and members of the #MCSONJ couldn’t be more proud to be a part of the event to raise money and awareness for this devastating disease. Thanks to all the participants and especially Commissioner Director Tom Arnone for the dedication and commitment each year in making this event such a success.
Horizon, N.J.’s largest health insurer, just inched closer to entering the for-profit health care business
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, the largest health insurer in the state, cleared the latest hurdle in its plan to expand into the health care business late last week when the state Department of Banking and Insurance gave preliminary approval to change its corporate charter. Banking and...
thesandpaper.net
Democrats Holding Fundraiser at Cedar Bridge
The Barnegat Democratic Club is sponsoring a joint fundraiser for 2nd District Congressional candidate Tim Alexander and Barnegat Township Committee candidate Charles Cunliffe on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the historic Cedar Bridge Tavern. The tavern is located at 200 Old Halfway Rd., an extension of Wells Mills Road across Route 72.
Mountain lions in NJ? Dozens more come forward with sightings
I am sincerely amazed at the number of emails I continue to receive about mountain lion or cougar sightings in New Jersey. This all started in the spring with the report by a woman who swears she and her dog were approached by a cougar in Galloway Township. That story...
ramaponews.com
Lakewood Township minimizes homelessness crisis
Lakewood Township, located in Ocean County, New Jersey, made an executive decision to cut down trees to dissuade the homeless from gathering. “[Homeless people] were harassing people, defecating between the cars, and residents were complaining,” Mayor Raymond Coles said, according to the New York Post. The town received numerous...
Halloween Fun! Trick or Treat Hours Set For Toms River, New Jersey
It is just over a month until Halloween 2022 and this year it falls on a Monday night, so let's take a look at this year's schedule, especially for Toms River. What makes Toms River special, when it comes to Halloween "trick or treating" is that the annual Halloween Parade changes the actual night for "trick or treating". If you have lived in Toms River for any length of time, then you are well aware of the change.
9 Activities Police in New Jersey Consider Distracted Driving
Being 'distracted' is so much more than just texting while driving. These days, when you think 'distracted driving', you probably think that means texting while driving, or talking with your phone in your hand while driving. But, police in New Jersey consider a bunch of other activities being distractions behind the wheel.
QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come
Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
Is this the next great mayor in Ocean County, NJ?
My friend Robert Arace (pronounced Ah-Race) is running for Mayor in Manchester. It's a town of about 43,000 people and they have a huge opportunity coming up on election day to elect a man who not only loves New Jersey but has the skills, passion, and momentum to take this already great town to the next level.
Amazing History! The Oldest Church in Ocean County, New Jersey
It's no secret I am a "history buff". I enjoy history from around the world, around America, and right here around New Jersey. I especially love when we can talk about history right here at the Jersey Shore. This time around we are looking at churches here in Ocean County, the oldest church.
Connection? Missing woman in Keansburg, body found on Staten Island
NJ State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the connection between a woman reported missing late Wednesday night and a body found Thursday morning off Staten Island. The U.S. Coast Guard said a call was received by Monmouth County 911 around 11 p.m. The call led to an...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: BICYCLIST STRUCK AND INJURED
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on the 1300 block of Route 9, near First Financial Bank, for a bicyclist who was struck by a car and injured. The bicyclist is alert and conscious complaining of head and back pain. No additional information is available at this time.
Brick District Addresses Bullying Uptick In Schools
BRICK – As the school year kicked off on a positive note, the Brick Township School District plans to keep the positivity flowing throughout the rest of the school year with their anti-bullying curriculum. With the coronavirus pandemic making students convert to online learning in 2020, it seemed bullying...
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
ATV, dirt bikes are such a menace that NJ city adopts new gas station law
ATLANTIC CITY — Another New Jersey city is cracking down on ATVs and dirt bikes, this time cutting off a source of fuel. By law, all-terrain vehicles cannot be driven on paved surfaces in New Jersey. That hasn't stopped packs of rowdy riders from terrorizing neighborhoods and being a hazard on city streets as they pop wheelies and race, officials said.
Dead fish create a big stink as they rot in the waters off this Jersey Shore community
A large community of dead fish are rotting in a cove near a residential neighborhood on Long Beach Island. Officials discovered the peanut bunker fish on Wednesday in Kinsey Cove in Harvey Cedars after residents complained of a smell, Police Chief Robert Burnaford said. This is the fifth time in...
Local business champ serving the best burgers in Toms River, NJ
As you know, I'm traveling around the state spreading the message of common-sense solutions for the problems plaguing our great state. One of the pillars of our economy and our communities is the many small businesses that dot the landscape. For the next few months, I'll be coming to your...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OVERTURNED VEHICLE WITH ENTRAPMENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on the northbound side of the Garden State Parkway at exit 81. There is an entrapment but the victim is conscious and complaining of knee pain. Avoid this area while this accident scene is cleared.
This N.J. farmers market was ranked one of the best in the U.S. in a nationwide poll
The American Farmland Trust and Farmers Market Coalition named the West Windsor Community Farmers’ Market as one of the best farmers markets in the nation in a poll. This New Jersey farmers market ranked No. 1 in the state, No. 1 in the Northeast and No. 4 in the nation.
