Ocean County, NJ

ocscanner.news

MONMOUTH COUNTY: SHERIFF’S OFFICE POUNDS THE PAVEMENT FOR PANCREATIC CANCER

They pounded the pavement for a great cause as many participated in the 9th annual Pound the Pavement for Purple 5K run/2MI walk for Pancreatic Cancer. #SheriffGolden and members of the #MCSONJ couldn’t be more proud to be a part of the event to raise money and awareness for this devastating disease. Thanks to all the participants and especially Commissioner Director Tom Arnone for the dedication and commitment each year in making this event such a success.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Democrats Holding Fundraiser at Cedar Bridge

The Barnegat Democratic Club is sponsoring a joint fundraiser for 2nd District Congressional candidate Tim Alexander and Barnegat Township Committee candidate Charles Cunliffe on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the historic Cedar Bridge Tavern. The tavern is located at 200 Old Halfway Rd., an extension of Wells Mills Road across Route 72.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
ramaponews.com

Lakewood Township minimizes homelessness crisis

Lakewood Township, located in Ocean County, New Jersey, made an executive decision to cut down trees to dissuade the homeless from gathering. “[Homeless people] were harassing people, defecating between the cars, and residents were complaining,” Mayor Raymond Coles said, according to the New York Post. The town received numerous...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Halloween Fun! Trick or Treat Hours Set For Toms River, New Jersey

It is just over a month until Halloween 2022 and this year it falls on a Monday night, so let's take a look at this year's schedule, especially for Toms River. What makes Toms River special, when it comes to Halloween "trick or treating" is that the annual Halloween Parade changes the actual night for "trick or treating". If you have lived in Toms River for any length of time, then you are well aware of the change.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
SoJO 104.9

9 Activities Police in New Jersey Consider Distracted Driving

Being 'distracted' is so much more than just texting while driving. These days, when you think 'distracted driving', you probably think that means texting while driving, or talking with your phone in your hand while driving. But, police in New Jersey consider a bunch of other activities being distractions behind the wheel.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NJ.com

QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come

Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Is this the next great mayor in Ocean County, NJ?

My friend Robert Arace (pronounced Ah-Race) is running for Mayor in Manchester. It's a town of about 43,000 people and they have a huge opportunity coming up on election day to elect a man who not only loves New Jersey but has the skills, passion, and momentum to take this already great town to the next level.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: BICYCLIST STRUCK AND INJURED

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on the 1300 block of Route 9, near First Financial Bank, for a bicyclist who was struck by a car and injured. The bicyclist is alert and conscious complaining of head and back pain. No additional information is available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Brick District Addresses Bullying Uptick In Schools

BRICK – As the school year kicked off on a positive note, the Brick Township School District plans to keep the positivity flowing throughout the rest of the school year with their anti-bullying curriculum. With the coronavirus pandemic making students convert to online learning in 2020, it seemed bullying...
BRICK, NJ
94.5 PST

Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores

Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
WAYNE, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: OVERTURNED VEHICLE WITH ENTRAPMENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on the northbound side of the Garden State Parkway at exit 81. There is an entrapment but the victim is conscious and complaining of knee pain. Avoid this area while this accident scene is cleared.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

