Abilene, TX

Abilene police pinpoint record number of traffic fatalities, encourage responsible driving

 4 days ago
The Abilene Police Department is addressing the record number of traffic fatalities in the city limits this year, with more than three months to go.

The 23 deaths came in 18 crashes, including the death this week of a bicyclist struck earlier in the month at the intersection of South Seventh and Mockingbird Lane.

In its report, APD stated: "The reasons for these crashes vary. The department encourages the community to drive responsibly and defensively. We can all be more responsive to traffic laws no matter where we are or where we are traveling."

Disturbing is that the first fatality came midway through February, and there were no fatalities in July during a 49-day stretch without a fatality report.

The previous mark was 21 deaths in 2014.

Six deaths involved motorcycles − March 16, April 26, May 8, June 16, Aug. 10 and Aug. 19.

A map locating the fatalities shows those have occurred across Abilene but not so much in southwest Abilene. Buffalo Gap Road, which has been under construction of some sort for months, has not had a fatality, likely due to a slower pace of vehicles.

Here are the crashes, listed chronologically by APD and probable cause:

FEBRUARY

17 − One death; speed a factor

27 − Two deaths, failure to maintain lane

MARCH

2 − One death, cause undetermined

12 − One death, failure to maintain lane

16 − One death, speed a factor

APRIL

26 − Two deaths, failure to yield right of way

MAY

4 − Two deaths, wrong-way driver

8 − One death, cause undetermined

9 − One death, failure to maintain lane

9 − Two deaths, failure to maintain lane

JUNE

16 − One death, alcohol involved

22 − One death, speed a factor

AUGUST

10 − One death, speed a factor

19 − Two deaths, failure to yield right of way

SEPTEMBER

4 − One death, evading law enforcement

8 − One death, cause under investigation

16 − One death, failure to yield right of way

Police this year have launched increased patrols to ticket or warn drivers failing to obey traffic laws. In March and June, APD had Operation Slow Down. The latter produced 456 traffic stops and 394 citations.

Through August this year, APD issued 2,989 citations through its patrol division and 2,335 through its traffic division, for a total of 5,324 citations. That is an average of more than 28 a day.

