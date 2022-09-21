ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Spun

Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Out After Season

A veteran MLB manager is reportedly done with his team following the season. According to a report on Sunday morning, veteran manager Don Mattingly and the Miami Marlins have agreed to part ways following the conclusion of the season. Mattingly, 61, has been the Marlins manager since the 2016 season.
MLB
The Associated Press

Bradish brilliant as Orioles top Verlander, Astros 2-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kyle Bradish upstaged Justin Verlander and Trey Mancini. Not a bad night’s work for the Baltimore rookie. Bradish came within one out of his first career shutout, outpitching Verlander in a stellar performance to lift the Orioles over the Houston Astros 2-0 on Thursday. Bradish (4-7) took a perfect game into the sixth inning before Mauricio Dubon lined a single to left field with two outs. That was the only baserunner Bradish permitted until there were two outs in the ninth, when Jeremy Pena also singled. With the potential tying run at the plate, the Orioles brought in closer Felix Bautista to finish for his 15th save.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Orioles bench Terrin Vavra on Friday

Baltimore Orioles utility-man Terrin Vavra is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vavra will sit on the bench after Austin Hays was picked as Baltimore's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Vavra has recorded a .322 expected weighted on-base average...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Chisox eliminated in AL Central, 6th loss in row; Tigers win

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease pitched six scoreless innings, but the White Sox bullpen got tagged and Chicago was eliminated in the AL Central with a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. Jonathan Schoop hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth and Chicago’s sixth straight loss clinched the division for Cleveland. The Guardians held a big lead in the ninth inning of their game at Texas when the clinching became official. The White Sox, who won the AL Central last season in their first year under manager Tony La Russa, slipped to 76-77. La Russa hasn’t run the team since last August because of a medical issue, and Miguel Cairo has been the acting manager. Andrew Chafin (2-3) pitched a scoreless inning for Detroit. Gregory Soto got his 28th save.
CHICAGO, IL
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles bullpen falters in 11-10 loss to Astros, wasting standout offensive performance

There won’t be any second-guessing the pitch selection. Only the location. Félix Bautista, who has been a stout closer for the Orioles this season, was one strike away from sealing a fourth victory for Baltimore. With Kyle Tucker at the plate, Bautista hurled his splitter — a pitch that ranks among the best in baseball. But Bautista, throwing his career-high 33rd pitch, left that splitter too ...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder batting fifth in Oakland's Friday lineup

Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is starting in Friday's game against the New York Mets. Pinder will man left field after Tony Kemp was shifted to second base and Jordan Diaz was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Chris Bassitt, our models project Pinder to score 4.8 FanDuel points at...
OAKLAND, CA
ESPN

Rhys Hoskins homers as Nola, Phillies beat Braves 9-1

PHILADELPHIA -- — Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in four runs, Aaron Nola pitched six shutout innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 9-1 on Friday night for their third straight victory. Alec Bohm had three hits for the Phillies (83-67), who moved into second in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

