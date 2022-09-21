Read full article on original website
Horizon, N.J.’s largest health insurer, just inched closer to entering the for-profit health care business
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, the largest health insurer in the state, cleared the latest hurdle in its plan to expand into the health care business late last week when the state Department of Banking and Insurance gave preliminary approval to change its corporate charter. Banking and...
State stalls on distributing relief to residents struggling to pay water bills
N.J. has used just $1 million of $24 million in federal relief money for low-income residents with unpaid water bills. The post State stalls on distributing relief to residents struggling to pay water bills appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Murphy asks for changes to N.J. unemployment bill
A bill that would change how some unemployment benefits are distributed in New Jersey was conditionally vetoed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday, after his administration received notice from the federal government that some of the measure’s provisions were problematic. Murphy said he supported the goals of the legislation...
Gov. Phil Murphy vetoes bill eliminating ‘unnecessary’ teaching certification
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy vetoed a bill on Thursday that would have eliminated a controversial requirement for new teachers. To obtain a certification to teach in New Jersey, educators must pass a Board of Education-approved performance-based assessment known as “edTPA.”. The prerequisite is unpopular among many teaching candidates,...
Governor Murphy boots bill on temp workers’ rights back to lawmakers for changes
Gov. Phil Murphy said a bill intended to strengthen worker protections should give the state more time to implement its provisions. The post Governor Murphy boots bill on temp workers’ rights back to lawmakers for changes appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
N.J. might require stores sanitize reusable bags, refund shoppers after bag ban goes awry
Five months into New Jersey’s ban on plastic — and in grocery stores, paper — bags, it’s been, well, a mixed bag of results. Customers are still forgetting their bags at home. Some shoppers are even stealing hand baskets. And the real “glitch” in the law, according to a legislator who wrote it, is there’s no good solution for handling online grocery deliveries since the ban includes both paper and plastic.
Is Anyone Else Beyond Annoyed At New Jersey’s Minimum Wage Increase In 2023?
I've got good news and bad news. The good news is that according to NJ.com, New Jersey's minimum wage will be increasing by more than $1.00 starting in the new year. The hourly increase will be an additional $1.13 making the new minimum wage $14.13 as of January 1st, 2023.
New Jersey minimum wage is going up to more than $14 an hour
TRENTON, N.J. - The new year is bound to be a bit richer for some workers in New Jersey!. On Tuesday, the N.J. Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced that minimum wage would increase to $14.13 for most hourly employees starting January 1, 2023. Workers will see a $1.13-increase...
QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come
Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
NJ could soon be seizing and destroying obnoxious ‘boom cars’
TRENTON – "Boom cars" carrying souped-up sound systems that blast music heard through neighborhoods could be seized and destroyed, under new legislation developed by a group of Democratic lawmakers from South Jersey. The bill – S3047/A4686 – was proposed Thursday so hasn’t yet gotten scheduled for a hearing....
ATV, dirt bikes are such a menace that NJ city adopts new gas station law
ATLANTIC CITY — Another New Jersey city is cracking down on ATVs and dirt bikes, this time cutting off a source of fuel. By law, all-terrain vehicles cannot be driven on paved surfaces in New Jersey. That hasn't stopped packs of rowdy riders from terrorizing neighborhoods and being a hazard on city streets as they pop wheelies and race, officials said.
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $7.1M sold at ShopRite in N.J.
A lucky New Jersey Lottery player who bought a Pick 6 ticket for Thursday’s drawing at a supermarket in Burlington County won the $7.1 million jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at ShopRite on Route 38 east in Hainesport. Thursday’s winning numbers were 8, 15, 28, 31, 33 and 39.
NJ might allow electronic license plates that you can customize
TRENTON – Is there nothing that can’t get a tech upgrade? Lawmakers are advancing a plan to allow for digital license plates on vehicles in New Jersey. Esteban Nunez, legislative director for Reviver, the company that created the first digital license plate platform, said the plates can be updated with different specialty insignias and slogans purchased from the state, Amber alerts – or even a message saying that car had been stolen.
NJ craft brewery sues state over event limits, other restrictions
EAST GREENWICH — A brewery and coffee roastery that has welcomed visitors to the Clarksboro section of this Gloucester County township for the last five years is bringing a lawsuit against the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control. The action against the ABC was filed Wednesday by Pacific...
Paper Grocery Bags Could Be Coming Back to New Jersey
Just four months after banning the use of plastic bags and most paper grocery bags, New Jersey is considering reversing course a bit. How's life been for ya since the ban went into effect back in May? I struggle from time to time. I knew about the ban almost a...
N.J. postal workers who stole benefit payments from mail sentenced to prison
Two former U.S. postal workers who stole credit and debit cards out of the mail intended for unemployment recipients near the start of the coronavirus pandemic were each sentenced to 13 months in federal prison this week. Khaori Monroe, 29, of Newark, and Ross Clayton, 31, of Irvington, are also...
N.J. district eliminates Columbus Day as a school holiday over objections of Italian-American groups
Local Italian-American organizations urged the Toms River Regional school district this week to reverse a decision to eliminate Columbus Day as a school holiday, saying the move is an insult to their heritage. The district’s school calendar, approved over the summer, made Columbus Day a regular school day. Students in...
Democrats Holding Fundraiser at Cedar Bridge
The Barnegat Democratic Club is sponsoring a joint fundraiser for 2nd District Congressional candidate Tim Alexander and Barnegat Township Committee candidate Charles Cunliffe on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the historic Cedar Bridge Tavern. The tavern is located at 200 Old Halfway Rd., an extension of Wells Mills Road across Route 72.
More and more NJ schools are taking off for these holidays
There have been efforts to boost the number of New Jersey schools now honoring an important Hindu holiday. A student out of Camden County has been petitioning online for all districts in the county to join those honoring Diwali with a day off. As of last winter, roughly two dozen...
Winning $7.1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold at South Jersey Supermarket
Someone in the southern half of the Garden State can literally buy millions of pumpkin spice-flavored items after hitting the lottery for $7.1 million. That's not a bad way to celebrate the arrival of fall. Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say one ticket matched all six numbers drawn for...
