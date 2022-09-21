ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

LehighValleyLive.com

Murphy asks for changes to N.J. unemployment bill

A bill that would change how some unemployment benefits are distributed in New Jersey was conditionally vetoed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday, after his administration received notice from the federal government that some of the measure’s provisions were problematic. Murphy said he supported the goals of the legislation...
Phil Murphy
NJ.com

N.J. might require stores sanitize reusable bags, refund shoppers after bag ban goes awry

Five months into New Jersey’s ban on plastic — and in grocery stores, paper — bags, it’s been, well, a mixed bag of results. Customers are still forgetting their bags at home. Some shoppers are even stealing hand baskets. And the real “glitch” in the law, according to a legislator who wrote it, is there’s no good solution for handling online grocery deliveries since the ban includes both paper and plastic.
fox29.com

New Jersey minimum wage is going up to more than $14 an hour

TRENTON, N.J. - The new year is bound to be a bit richer for some workers in New Jersey!. On Tuesday, the N.J. Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced that minimum wage would increase to $14.13 for most hourly employees starting January 1, 2023. Workers will see a $1.13-increase...
NJ.com

QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come

Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
92.7 WOBM

NJ might allow electronic license plates that you can customize

TRENTON – Is there nothing that can’t get a tech upgrade? Lawmakers are advancing a plan to allow for digital license plates on vehicles in New Jersey. Esteban Nunez, legislative director for Reviver, the company that created the first digital license plate platform, said the plates can be updated with different specialty insignias and slogans purchased from the state, Amber alerts – or even a message saying that car had been stolen.
thesandpaper.net

Democrats Holding Fundraiser at Cedar Bridge

The Barnegat Democratic Club is sponsoring a joint fundraiser for 2nd District Congressional candidate Tim Alexander and Barnegat Township Committee candidate Charles Cunliffe on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the historic Cedar Bridge Tavern. The tavern is located at 200 Old Halfway Rd., an extension of Wells Mills Road across Route 72.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ

