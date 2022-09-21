Read full article on original website
Costly Rochester Area Fire Destroys Up to $200K in Property
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released a damage estimate for a pole shed fire that occurred in rural northeast Rochester earlier this week. Lt. Lee Rossman said the Tuesday morning fire in the 3400 block of Hermann Ct. Northeast destroyed between $150,000 and $200,000...
State officials: One person likely behind hoax school shooting calls in Minnesota
State public safety officials now say there were at least 15 “swatting incidents” across Minnesota on Wednesday, in which schools were targeted by a series of hoax calls claiming there was a shooting or someone with a gun on campus. “Swatting” involves making hoax calls to law enforcement...
Mental health resources offered after hoax 911 call; deputies resigned to seeing "dead children"
ROCHESTER, Minn. - It was a tense day for our area as first responders rushed to the scene of active shooter calls at local school districts on Wednesday. While every call turned out to be a hoax, the emotional stress when responding to these types of incidents is very real.
Local COVID update
Local COVID cases have been steadily declining since August, and that trend continued in the latest reports. There was one new death from COVID in Winona County. Winona County had 48 COVID cases during the week of September 17, the latest data available, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. That’s a decline from 55 the week prior.
Voices From the Past Cemetery Walk announces 2022 theme
“Shake, Rattle and Roll: Winona County in the 1950s” is the 2022 Voices from the Past Cemetery Walk theme. Take a walk into the past with the Winona County Historical Society autumn fundraiser event that brings stories of Winona County to life with community actors. Join us in beautiful Woodlawn Cemetery to learn more about local history in a fun and unique way.
Winona groups mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Events throughout October are being held to commemorate Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Advocacy Center of Winona (ACW) and the Winona County Primary Prevention Project (PPP) are raising awareness of the impacts of domestic violence in our community. The month will kick off with a masquerade ball at the Winona...
1 person arrested on suspicion of OWI after driving wrong way on US-53
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody for suspected OWI after police say they fled the scene of a crash in Chippewa County and drove the wrong way on the highway. According to a Facebook post by the Altoona Police Department, the driver caused a lane closure on Highway 53 at 12:40 a.m. Sunday after driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 53 in Altoona.
Oktoberfest Medallion found Saturday morning in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The medallion has been found! Cavan Jefferson and Hanna Bauer found the medallion near Granddad Bluff around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The couple will get Oktoberfest merchandise, a miniature replica of the medallion, and a cash prize. Oktoberfest kicks off on Thursday with a Craft Beer Night and the Torchlight Parade. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS...
City of Rochester - News & Announcements
Rochester Public Library is celebrating Hispanic & Latinx Americans this September and October. National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15) honors the cultures and contributions of all Hispanic and Latinx Americans. September 15 is significant because it marks the independence days of five Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua.
Rochester mayor 'beyond angry' over school swatting calls made across Minnesota
Rochester, Minnesota Mayor Kim Norton shared her disgust over the hoax "active shooter" calls made to 16 Minnesota school districts on Wednesday. One of the schools was Rochester's Lourdes High School. "What kind of person thinks this is okay? I urge law enforcement to find this person or persons and...
Five people hurt in Olmsted County collision
EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Olmsted County. It happened just after 1:30 pm on Highway 14 near County Road 102. The Minnesota State Patrol says Omar Aweis Abbas, 27 of Rochester, was driving east and Greg Arvin Wright, 57 of Kasson, was following behind. The State Patrol says Abbas had to stop for another vehicle that was stopped in the eastbound lane and was hit by Wright.
Mower County duo enter different pleas to drug charges
AUSTIN, Minn. - Two people accused of dealing methamphetamine in Mower County have now entered different pleas. Brittany Nichole Brown, 35 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession. Shane Thomas Rose, 45 of Brownsdale, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree sale of drugs, second-degree drug possession, and fourth-degree DWI.
Lewiston vet receives Quilty of Valor
John Aske, of Lewiston, (foreground center) and his wife, Annette, (foreground right) pose with their family. Aske was recently presented a quilt by the Lewiston American Legion Post 90 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 90 at the American Legion Club in Lewiston. The Quilts of Valor Foundation’s mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with healing and comfort. Read more www.QOVF.org.
Minnesota Attorney General's Office says joint efforts led to largest pandemic fraud bust
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Attorney General's Office is detailing how joint partnerships helped lead to the nation's largest pandemic fraud bust. Earlier this week federal charges were brought against nearly 50 defendants in a $250 million non-profit fraud scheme. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the department was helping...
2022 Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt Clue #5
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Here’s the fifth clue!. “After many years and years of excessive trying,. Sen. Morris prevailed and the area selected was outlying;. For more than a century faculty have served as mentors,. Many pioneers have had their names placed above the doors.”. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
Oronoco man accused of not paying nearly $800,000 in state taxes
ST. PAUL, Minn. – An Olmsted County man is charged with 26 crimes involving more than $796,000 in unpaid sales and income taxes. Nicholas Joe Graves of Oronoco is accused of failing to file sales and use tax returns and pay sales tax for his business, Graves Online Auctions, for multiple quarters between October 2019 and October 2021. The criminal complaint states that Graves also failed to file individual income tax returns and failed to pay income tax on his earned income for tax years 2018 through 2021.
Bicyclist Found Covered in Blood in Rochester Street
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department responded to the report of a man found covered in blood laying in a Rochester street Tuesday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to an emergency call in the area of 20th St. and 3rd Ave. Southeast at 11:54 p.m. The caller told officers they saw the apparent victim attempt to stand up on his own before collapsing in the street.
Fall Free Ink Day at the Winona Arts Center
The Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street in Winona, is pleased to offer a Fall Free Ink Day on October 8, 2022. You can drop in anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Come and learn how to make monoprints on our Riverbed Press. You can create your own artwork using stencils, leaves, and other materials while learning the monoprint process on our press.
Minnesota BCA reports increase of ‘swatting’ incidents at schools
Authorities say that there have been an increased number of false reports of active shooters at Minnesota schools. They are calling these “swatting” incidents.
COVID bivalent booster clinic on Sept. 25 at East Rec
On Sunday, September 25, from 12-4 p.m., Winona County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people seeking an updated booster for the new Omicron strains of COVID- 19 located at the East Recreation Center, 210 Zumbro Street in Winona. To register for an appointment, use the following...
