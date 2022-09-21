Read full article on original website
Related
Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died
On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
Marilyn Monroe's Final Words Are Beyond Heartbreaking
The story of Marilyn Monroe's life usually starts with her death. Most people haven't seen a movie she's been in, but they know the way she sang "Happy Birthday" to former president John F. Kennedy – and they know how she died. The obituary in the Los Angeles Times from August 6, 1962 lays out the general facts ubiquitous with Monroe's image: "a troubled beauty who failed to find happiness as Hollywood's brightest star, was discovered dead in her Brentwood home of an apartment overdose of sleeping pills Sunday."
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
Camilla Could Bring One Of The Queen's Favorite Royal Traditions To An End
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son — now King Charles III — ascended to the throne, and his wife, Camilla, became queen consort. Although there had always been speculation that Camilla would be known as princess consort when her husband became king, Queen Elizabeth made her wishes clear in a statement marking her Platinum Jubilee. "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," the queen wrote.
RELATED PEOPLE
Naomi Watts On What Convinced Her To Do Another Horror Remake - Exclusive
In the new psychological horror film "Goodnight Mommy," Naomi Watts plays a character (billed only as "Mother") who spends a large portion of the movie with surgical wrapping around her head, the result of extensive cosmetic surgery. The problem is, she is also a mom to twin boys, Elias and Lukas (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti), who have come to live with her after spending time with their father. But the fact that they can't see her face, and that she's behaving in strange and even frightening new ways, leads the boys to believe that she may not even be their mom.
The Hallmark Movie That Stars Pretty In Pink Actor Andrew McCarthy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. That Brat Pack was teen royalty in 1980s Hollywood. Members included Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, and Rob Lowe (among others), a group of young stars making headlines for their roles in movies like "The Breakfast Club" and "St. Elmo's Fire" (via Country Living). According to Insider, New York Magazine journalist David Blum first identified the "Brat Pack" in a 1985 article. "It is to the 1980s what the Rat Pack was to the 1960s," wrote Blum, describing the group of rising actors as "a roving band of famous young stars on the prowl for parties, women, and a good time." Though only briefly mentioned in the 1985 article – "for the purposes of the article I had been trimmed out," he later wrote – Andrew McCarthy was one of the group's core members, per Vanity Fair.
How Imelda Staunton Really Feels About Taking On The Queen In Season 5 Of The Crown
Described as a "love letter" to Queen Elizabeth II (via Deadline), Netflix's "The Crown" spans five decades of the late British monarch's life — from her marriage to Prince Philip in 1947 to the turn of the millennium. Every two seasons, a different actress portrays the monarch, beginning with Claire Foy as a young Elizabeth from coronation to the birth of Prince Edward. Olivia Colman took over shortly after, taking the queen through the mid-60s to the early 1990s with the additions of future Queen Consort Camilla and Princess Diana.
Johnny Depp's New Girlfriend Has A Surprising Connection To Meghan Markle
It's been a few months since the highly publicized Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial wrapped up, which showcased the shocking relationship drama shared between the two stars during their marriage. Before Depp's rocky relationship with Heard, he cozied up to numerous A-listers from Winona Ryder to Kate Moss. Let's just say the actor seems to have no shortage of potential partners, and even the allegations against him by Heard haven't stopped him from finding love again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Seven Year Itch Dress Sold For A Staggering Sum
She was only ever known as "The Girl" in the classic 1955 movie "The Seven Year Itch," but Marilyn Monroe made quite the impression. Directed by Billy Wilder and co-starring actor Tom Ewell, the movie gave Monroe a nomination for Best Foreign Actress at the BAFTA Awards (per IMDb). As...
The Times Ryan Seacrest Pulled Off Bronzer
Makeup has been around for thousands of generations, even dating back to ancient Egypt. And get this — men wore it then, too. It wasn't until the 1800s that makeup became mostly exclusive for women to enjoy (via Byrdie). Fortunately, the cultural pendulum has swung back, and men are starting to admit to delving into their make-up bags. There's contouring to sculpt our faces, mascara to elongate our lashes, and eyeliner to make our eyes look bigger; it's no surprise makeup is widely used by almost everyone in the public eye.
Director Alex Lehmann Explains How Meet Cute Changed His Feelings About Rom-Coms - Exclusive
Romantic comedy connoisseurs and lovers of love have been patiently awaiting the release of Peacock's "Meet Cute." Now, the highly anticipated film is finally here for us all to enjoy. "Meet Cute" tells the story of a woman named Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) who has fallen head over heels at first...
Kiernan Shipka And Matt Smukler Discuss The Message Of Wildflower - Exclusive
Matt Smukler's latest drama, "Wildflower," details the efforts of teenage Bea (Kiernan Shipka, star of "Mad Men" and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina") to serve as caretaker for her intellectually disabled parents amidst a chaotic extended family. Her desire to live her own life clashes with her perceived responsibilities, making it difficult for her to find a balance. When we first meet Bea in the film, she's getting a well-deserved break from responsibility, lying in a coma as her family surrounds her. And it's from here that she narrates her life up to this point.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Lifetime Movies That Feature Hayden Panettiere
While Lifetime made-for-TV movies get a bad rap for being melodramatic and low-budget, they've actually featured many stars with highly successful careers. From ex-Disney star Raven-Symoné to comedian Kristen Wiig, there is no shortage of famous actors that have graced the Lifetime screen. Although some fans may not have realized it, Hayden Panettiere is another example of an established actress who's starred in several Lifetime movies.
Why Nicole Richie Made Making The Cut Cast Nervous - Exclusive
Yannik Zamboni is the latest winner of Prime Video's fashion competition series "Making the Cut." The Swiss designer is the first non-American to win the series. He quit his well-paying job in marketing to pursue his dream as a fashion designer and established his brand, Maison Blanche, in September 2020. His eye-catching, mostly white designs have a unique style with deconstructed elements that make his vision stand out.
The Cheeky Story Behind Queen Elizabeth's Last Portrait
Queen Elizabeth II will be missed dearly by her family and fans alike, for a variety of reasons. In addition to her skill as a stateswoman, she was also a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and by all accounts admired by her closest staff members. According to a clergyman who spent time with her shortly before her death at age 96, the queen spoke of her legacy and of her pride in her faith. But despite all the stress and tragedy she endured during her seven decades on the throne, she kept her sense of humor to the end.
The Lifetime Movie That Stars Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa is one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood, thanks to his role as chieftain Khal Drogo in "Game of Thrones," and of course superhero Aquaman in the self-titled 2018 movie and its sequel, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." As The New York Times notes, in a profile of Momoa, he actually toiled away for a long time while trying to make a name for himself. But, these days, you'd be hard pushed to find anybody who doesn't know him.
The List
58K+
Followers
38K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0