Lillis Aleen Caperton Staggs
Lillis Aleen Caperton Staggs was born July 5, 1931 in Waynesboro, TN, the daughter of the late John L. and Tennie Violet Gambrell Caperton. She was united in marriage to Mack Staggs on September 17, 1949. Mr. Staggs preceded her in death on August 18, 2010 and our daddy will be waiting at the gates of Heaven and he will say, “Come on in Lillis.” Mrs. Staggs was a homemaker until all her children were almost grown. She worked at Mallory for 10 years and was a member of First Baptist Church in Waynesboro, TN. She loved to sing in the choir and at the nursing home with her church. She also was a great cook, could sew, and make beautiful quilts. Mrs. Staggs departed this life on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Waynesboro Health and Rehabilitation Center at the age of 91.
Clonell Dicus White
Clonell Dicus White was born April 5, 1948 in Clifton, TN, the daughter of Hughie and Maudie Miller Dicus. She was united in marriage to Donnie White in 1980 and he preceded her in death on January 30, 2020. Mrs. White retired as a machine operator at Lincoln Brass and was a member of the Ray’s Chapel Church in Waynesboro, TN. She departed this life on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Waynesboro, TN at the age of 74 years, 5 months, and 13 days.
Joel Keith Roberson
Joel Keith Roberson of Iron City, TN passed away September 12, 2022 at Laurelwood Healthcare Rehabilitation Center in Jackson, TN at the age of 62 following an extended illness. Keith was born January 7, 1960 in Florence, AL to Elvis and Eva Mae Butler Roberson who preceded him. His brother,...
