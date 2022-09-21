Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Says He Can't Be Sued for Fraud Because He Paid the Money Back
Former President Donald Trump wrote Thursday on social media that he cannot be sued for fraud because he repaid loans borrowed from lenders "in full on or before the due date" or is still repaying them. Trump was responding to a civil lawsuit announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney...
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Why Donald Trump Won't Release Mar-a-Lago Video of FBI Raid
An attorney for Donald Trump said the former president has not released surveillance footage of the FBI searching his Mar-a-Lago resort because he "cares too much" about the federal agents. Alina Habba spoke to Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday after district judge Aileen Cannon confirmed New York senior district...
MSNBC host predicts chances of Trump indictment just “skyrocketed” — thanks to his own lawyers
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Twenty months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump continues to be the subject of a variety of investigations — from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia to New York State Attorney General Letitia James to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's January 6 select committee to the U.S. Department of Justice. One DOJ investigation has been probing the events of January 6, 2021, while another has been investigating the government documents that Trump was storing at his Mar-a-Lago resort/home in Palm Beach, Florida when FBI agents executed a search warrant on Monday, August 8.
Melania reportedly voiced concerns Donald Trump was ‘blowing’ Covid-19 response
Melania Trump had reportedly voiced concerns about Donald Trump’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a new book from reporters Susan Glasser and Peter Baker, the former first lady was “rattled by the coronavirus and convinced that Trump was screwing up.”. In The Divider: Trump in the...
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Trump news – live: Trump wants taxpayers to pay Mar-a-Lago special master costs as nominees submitted to judge
In a legal filing regarding the appointment of a special master to review the Mar-a-Lago papers uncovered in the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida home, it transpires that the former president wants half the costs paid for by the US taxpayer. The Department of Justice would like Mr Trump to cover the appointee’s compensation. Both sides have submitted two names as nominees to fill the role.Meanwhile, a Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit the ex-president filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had...
New York attorney general may sue Trump after rejecting ex-president’s settlement offer in fraud probe
The state of New York’s chief law enforcement officer may soon file a civil lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, his eponymous real estate and licensing conglomerate, and at least one of his adult children after the twice-impeached ex-president’s proposed settlement that would have ended a years-long probe into whether his companies defrauded state tax authorities was rejected.
Fox News’ own poll says Trump was wrong in Mar-a-Lago paper case
A new Fox News poll shows a solid two-thirds majority of voters believe it was “inappropriate” for former president Donald Trump to have taken a stash of more than 11,000 documents belonging to the government at the end of his term in the White House. The survey also...
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral
Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
Melania Trump Just Put Her Former Friend On Blast In A Very Public Way
The words "Trump" and "feud" usually signal a political or legal conflict impacting former President Donald Trump. But occasionally, another Trump family member is at the center of a public dispute. Take the 2019 Twitter feud between Ivanka Trump and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (via MarketWatch) as an example. Or the New York lawsuit currently filed against not only Donald but three of his children, according to CNN.
Voices: Trump and his children are in a lot of trouble — more than we ever expected
It’s not a good time to be a Trump.New York Attorney General Letitia James just filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organization executive Jeffrey McConney, the Trump Organization as a whole, and other businesses associated with the former president.In a press conference announcing the 220-page lawsuit, James accused Donald Trump and his family of a decade of fraud in no uncertain terms: “With the help of Donald Jr, Eric, Ivanka, and other defendants, Trump variously unlawfully inflated and deflated his net worth by billions...
Mary Trump and Patricia Arquette lead delighted reaction as lawsuit against Trump family announced
Mary Trump and actress Patricia Arquette led a delighted reaction of Twitter users after news broke that a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, three of his children, and several others, had been filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James. “Today, I filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump for...
Former House staffer tells '60 Minutes' White House switchboard called Capitol rioter on Jan. 6
Denver Riggleman, a former adviser to the Jan. 6 committee told "60 Minutes" the White House switchboard called a rioter during breach.
What Are Donald Trump’s Kids Up To After He Left The White House?
Donald Trump is known for his time on The Celebrity Apprentice and of course his controversial presidency. One thing that both fans and critics have noticed is that the Trump children were active participants in both his business pursuits and his time in the oval office. Scroll through the gallery...
Michael Cohen: New York lawsuit will 'put an end' to the Trump Organization
Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's onetime fixer and personal attorney, was relieved on Wednesday when New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Trump and three of his adult children are being sued for fraud, after allegedly falsely inflating the value of Trump Organization assets for years in order to gain economic benefits.
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Maggie Haberman breaks down New York AG's lawsuit against Trump
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman gives her analysis after the New York state attorney general filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, three of his adult children and the Trump Organization, alleging involvement in expansive fraud. Hear the conversation on CNN’s Inside Politics.
