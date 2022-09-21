ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas police: Man was driving 89 mph in 45 mph residential area seconds before deadly crash

By Ana Gutierrez
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver accused of killing a 70-year-old man in a high-speed crash over the weekend was going 89 mph in a 45-mph zone, according to his arrest report.

On Saturday, Sept. 17. at around 4:17 p.m., 20-year-old Corey Clark was driving a BMW southbound on Decatur Boulevard approaching the intersection with Jay Avenue while Leonard Carella was driving eastbound on Jay and west of Decatur, the report said.

Carella stopped at a stop sign and entered the intersection when his truck crashed with Clark’s car, the report said.

Clark’s BMW crashed into the left side of Carella’s truck with “so much energy” that the truck was pushed roughly 112 feet south, and both vehicles sustained significant damage, according to the report.

Police found that Clark was driving 89 mph seconds before the crash before applying his brake and slamming into the truck at 70 mph, the report said.

The speed limit for Decatur Boulevard in the residential area where the crash happened was posted at 45 mph.

“The reckless speed of the BMW constituted a willful and wanton disregard for the safety of people and or property in the immediate vicinity,” the arrest report said.

Carella was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that Clark’s car was emitting a heavy odor of marijuana and officers obtained blood samples, which will be tested for drugs.

Clark later told police in an interview that he estimated his speed was about 50 mph, the report said.

He was being held at the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday on $50,000 bail.

Sandra Luther
3d ago

well he's just a guy off the street. but he'll probably get away with it. rugs from the raiders, he's going to get away with it. but I don't know why people keep doing this and this just happened the other day. unbelievable Las vegas. I've been here 32 years. and the last five years it's gotten so bad I wish I can just take a boat and go out in the middle of the ocean and stay there. these people irritate me. they think they can get away with whatever.

muckraker_bob
3d ago

There is a solution to this which would result in reduced traffic accidents and deaths and raise multi-millions for the city. Hire 100 “Speeding Enforcers” whose only authority is to write speeding tickets. Have them on the road 24/7. Make a mandatory fine of $25 per mile for 6-10 above the limit. $50 per mile for 11+. Pay the fine on site of the arrest and nothing gets put on your record. Go to court and the fines double and if you’re convicted your record will be dinged. Las Vegas thinks that enforcing our traffic laws are bad for tourism. Having yahoos doing 30-40 over the limit only benefits the funeral homes.

Edward Wenner
4d ago

Put this youngster in jail for murder. this was not an accident plain and simple.

