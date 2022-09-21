Elaine Rumbaugh Staggs Bogle of Waynesboro, TN was born June 29, 1941, the daughter of William Barton “Billy” Rumbaugh and Audrey Sanders Hudgins. Ms. Bogle was a Licensed Practical Nurse, worked for many years at Wayne County Nursing Home, retired from the VA Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN, and attended Waynesboro United Methodist Church in Waynesboro, TN. She departed this life on Thursday, September 15, 2022 in Nashville, TN at the age of 81 years, 2 months, and 17 days.

