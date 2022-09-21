Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Sunday, September 25, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.87, is up 2 cents from our last report of $3.86 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is up 6 cents from a week ago, and is up 39 cents per gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, September 24, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Dan Kricken near Harmony, Wyoming in the Big Laramie Valley. Dan writes: “I love the resilient little lone tree.”. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Grizzly 399 Reappears, But Won’t Get Teeth Cleaned
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tooth wear is a leading cause of death among old Grizzly bears because the bears can’t eat and eventually starve, a Wyoming biologist said. However, bruin tooth-cleaning isn’t an option, even for a bear as widely treasured as Teton Park’s...
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cowboystatedaily.com
State Expects Feds To OK EV Plan. Critic: “Wyoming Is Poster Child For Where EVs Don’t Work”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming is charging up for federal approval of its electric vehicle (EV) plan, which it expects to come next week. Once approved, Wyoming can tap into federal money to build charging stations along interstates and highways. Wyoming didn’t make the list...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Asian clams found in Wyoming all water crafts must be checked-LVOSOT-Casper News Now at 5 pm - VOD - clipped version
LCSD1 offers health on wheels-sotvosot-Wyoming News Now at 10 pm - VOD - clipped version. For parents who previously had to take hours off work to bring kids to the doctor’s office, Laramie County School District 1 may have a new solution for you. LCSD1 and Health-Works staff will soon provide on-site physical and behavioral health services to LCSD1 students, faculty and staff.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming GOP Selects Three Candidates For Interim Secretary Of State
PAVILLION — The Wyoming Republican Party’s process used to select an interim secretary of state Saturday was in many ways a test of allegiance to GOP secretary of state nominee state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper. The three finalists chosen by the party each emphasized their support for Gray.
"Extinct" fish found reproducing naturally in Colorado waters
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has officially discovered the previously extinct greenback cutthroat trout reproducing naturally in Colorado waters, according to an announcement from Governor Polis. "After more than a decade of intensive efforts to rescue the greenback cutthroat trout from the brink of extinction, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Check Out This Showdown on the Highway: Elk versus Pickup Truck
Wildlife is precious and knowing what they are capable of is always a good sign of common sense. Often times, we Wyoming folk are know to take aim (figuratively speaking anyway) at the tourist in our national parks and on our roadways. So much so that we often time refer to them as tourons. For that reason, it is a nice change of pace to see a viral video where people are acting correctly and/or respectively around the wildlife.
Have You Seen The New Wyoming Goldback?
If your question is, "what the heck is a Wyoming Goldback?", we were asking the same question. The Goldback is a new form of currency that uses small amounts of gold to make up the denomination. They've only been around for a short period of time, created in 2019. They are the size of regular paper money, but have certain amounts of gold in them to represent the actual amount they're worth.
You’ll Regret Overlooking One Of Wyoming’s Most Beautiful Parks
Most of us are familiar with the wagon ruts near Guernsey Wyoming, and Fort Laramie which is in the same area. It's a bit surprising how many people do not know that right across the road from those wagon ruts is what can be considered one of the most beautiful parks in Wyoming. Guernsey State Park.
cowboystatedaily.com
Right To Repair: Why Wyoming Farmers Are Buying Old Tractors Instead of New Ones
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tractors have become so technologically advanced, it’s impossible for farmers and ranchers to fix them, say “right-to-repair” advocates. Some farmers are lobbying their state legislatures for right-to-repair laws. Others are turning to the Eastern European gray market to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cowboystatedaily.com
Gate-Crashing Poacher Gets Hefty Fine From Wyoming Authorities
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Putting the pedal to metal and crashing through gates in Johnson County with a mule deer buck strapped to his flatbed may have seemed a good escape plan for a Wyoming poacher. He thought wrong. Instead of getting treats for his...
oilcity.news
First fall wind closures in effect on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming; gusts reaching near 60 mph
CASPER, Wyo. — Fall has arrived in Wyoming and with it, strong winds. The first partial road closures of the season due to strong winds are in effect on portions of Interstates 25 and 80 in southeast Wyoming. As of 10 a.m. Friday, I-25 is closed to light, high-profile...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s “Double Dubs” Wins Best Chicken Wings Competition At National Wing Festival
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Proving there ain’t no thing like their chicken wings, Laramie-based Weitzel’s Wings, aka Double Dubs, is fresh off winning Festival Favorite at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York. While there’s some debate whether former University of...
mybighornbasin.com
National Weather Service Anticipates a Warmer, Drier October for Wyoming
The National Weather Service is predicting October – and the last three months of 2022 – will bring above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation for Wyoming. The National Weather Service Office in Riverton released the latest report from the agency’s Climate Prediction Center. According to the report, October 2022 looks more like summer than fall.
Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters
UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect. Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah. “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
county17.com
Wyoming, USDA sign $325,000 agreement for school meal programs
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service have signed an agreement for more than $325,000 to increase the purchase of nutritious, local foods for school meal programs. The USDA announced the agreement Tuesday. Through the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program,...
kidnewsradio.com
Wyoming’s 2023 teacher of the year named
NEWCASTLE, Wyo. (KIFI) – A physical science, physics and advanced chemistry teacher at Newcastle High School was named Wyoming’s 2023 Teacher of the Year in a surprise assembly at the school on Thursday. During the past decade he has been teaching, Zach Beam’s teaching model and approach has...
yourbigsky.com
Montana Wildfire Update for September 22
Wildfire season is still apparent in several states, and Montana is no different. Inciweb provided the latest details on active wildland fires in the state. The Trail Ridge Fire burning southeast of Sula, Montana, has reached 50% containment and is estimated to be over 17,000 acres. 140 personnel are responding to the fire. Most of the fire activity on Tuesday occurred on the fire’s north flank. The fire’s spread is expected to slow down through Thursday from wetting rain. Daytime humidity is also expected to last through Thursday. Area closures for Beaverhead – Deer Lodge and Bitterroot National Forest are still in place. Stage two fire restrictions at Bitterroot National Forest have been lifted.
Comments / 0