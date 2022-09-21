ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Sunday, September 25, 2022

Wyoming's average price per gallon of $3.87, is up 2 cents from our last report of $3.86 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is up 6 cents from a week ago, and is up 39 cents per gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, September 24, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Dan Kricken near Harmony, Wyoming in the Big Laramie Valley. Dan writes: "I love the resilient little lone tree.".
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s Grizzly 399 Reappears, But Won’t Get Teeth Cleaned

Tooth wear is a leading cause of death among old Grizzly bears because the bears can't eat and eventually starve, a Wyoming biologist said. However, bruin tooth-cleaning isn't an option, even for a bear as widely treasured as Teton Park's...
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness

Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Asian clams found in Wyoming all water crafts must be checked-LVOSOT-Casper News Now at 5 pm - VOD - clipped version

LCSD1 offers health on wheels-sotvosot-Wyoming News Now at 10 pm - VOD - clipped version. For parents who previously had to take hours off work to bring kids to the doctor’s office, Laramie County School District 1 may have a new solution for you. LCSD1 and Health-Works staff will soon provide on-site physical and behavioral health services to LCSD1 students, faculty and staff.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming GOP Selects Three Candidates For Interim Secretary Of State

PAVILLION — The Wyoming Republican Party’s process used to select an interim secretary of state Saturday was in many ways a test of allegiance to GOP secretary of state nominee state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper. The three finalists chosen by the party each emphasized their support for Gray.
OutThere Colorado

"Extinct" fish found reproducing naturally in Colorado waters

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has officially discovered the previously extinct greenback cutthroat trout reproducing naturally in Colorado waters, according to an announcement from Governor Polis. "After more than a decade of intensive efforts to rescue the greenback cutthroat trout from the brink of extinction, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced...
My Country 95.5

Check Out This Showdown on the Highway: Elk versus Pickup Truck

Wildlife is precious and knowing what they are capable of is always a good sign of common sense. Often times, we Wyoming folk are know to take aim (figuratively speaking anyway) at the tourist in our national parks and on our roadways. So much so that we often time refer to them as tourons. For that reason, it is a nice change of pace to see a viral video where people are acting correctly and/or respectively around the wildlife.
K2 Radio

Have You Seen The New Wyoming Goldback?

If your question is, "what the heck is a Wyoming Goldback?", we were asking the same question. The Goldback is a new form of currency that uses small amounts of gold to make up the denomination. They've only been around for a short period of time, created in 2019. They are the size of regular paper money, but have certain amounts of gold in them to represent the actual amount they're worth.
cowboystatedaily.com

Right To Repair: Why Wyoming Farmers Are Buying Old Tractors Instead of New Ones

Tractors have become so technologically advanced, it's impossible for farmers and ranchers to fix them, say "right-to-repair" advocates. Some farmers are lobbying their state legislatures for right-to-repair laws. Others are turning to the Eastern European gray market to...
cowboystatedaily.com

Gate-Crashing Poacher Gets Hefty Fine From Wyoming Authorities

Putting the pedal to metal and crashing through gates in Johnson County with a mule deer buck strapped to his flatbed may have seemed a good escape plan for a Wyoming poacher. He thought wrong. Instead of getting treats for his...
mybighornbasin.com

National Weather Service Anticipates a Warmer, Drier October for Wyoming

The National Weather Service is predicting October – and the last three months of 2022 – will bring above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation for Wyoming. The National Weather Service Office in Riverton released the latest report from the agency’s Climate Prediction Center. According to the report, October 2022 looks more like summer than fall.
ABC4

Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters

UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect.  Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah.  “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
county17.com

Wyoming, USDA sign $325,000 agreement for school meal programs

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service have signed an agreement for more than $325,000 to increase the purchase of nutritious, local foods for school meal programs. The USDA announced the agreement Tuesday. Through the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program,...
kidnewsradio.com

Wyoming’s 2023 teacher of the year named

NEWCASTLE, Wyo. (KIFI) – A physical science, physics and advanced chemistry teacher at Newcastle High School was named Wyoming’s 2023 Teacher of the Year in a surprise assembly at the school on Thursday. During the past decade he has been teaching, Zach Beam’s teaching model and approach has...
yourbigsky.com

Montana Wildfire Update for September 22

Wildfire season is still apparent in several states, and Montana is no different. Inciweb provided the latest details on active wildland fires in the state. The Trail Ridge Fire burning southeast of Sula, Montana, has reached 50% containment and is estimated to be over 17,000 acres. 140 personnel are responding to the fire. Most of the fire activity on Tuesday occurred on the fire’s north flank. The fire’s spread is expected to slow down through Thursday from wetting rain. Daytime humidity is also expected to last through Thursday. Area closures for Beaverhead – Deer Lodge and Bitterroot National Forest are still in place. Stage two fire restrictions at Bitterroot National Forest have been lifted.

